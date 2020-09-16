Wedneday’s Insider Report: Board chair tops up his position in this REIT yielding 6.7%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR-UN-T)
On Sept. 10, chair of the board Michael Knowlton invested over $175,000 in units of this REIT. He purchased 13,470 units at a price per unit of $13, increasing this account’s holdings to 38,500 units.
Crombie has a portfolio of grocery and pharmacy anchored retail properties located across the country. As of June 30, Empire (including Sobeys grocery stores and other subsidiaries of Empire Company Limited) represented 50 per cent of total property revenue for the first half of 2020.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 7.417 cents per unit, or 89 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 6.7 per cent. The AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio stood at 103 per cent for the first six months of this year.
Quarter-to-date, the unit price has been holding steady, hovering around the $13 level.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)
On Sept. 9, Dennis Stansbury, senior vice-president of engineering and project evaluations, exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.12 and sold 300,000 shares at a price per share of $8.62, leaving 2,995,559 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.2-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)
On Sept. 10, James Cairns, senior vice-president – rail centric supply chain, exercised his options, receiving 5,188 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $88.37, and sold 5,188 shares at an average price per share of roughly $137.80. Net proceeds exceeded $256,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)
On Sept. 9, founder and executive chairman of the board Serge Godin divested 10,560 shares at a price per share of $91.70. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $968,000, not including commission charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.