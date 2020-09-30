Wedneday’s Insider Report: CEO invests millions in this high-yielding stock with 27 years of dividend hikes

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by the CEO.
Atco Ltd. (ACO-X-T)
Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 16, chair and chief executive officer Nancy Southern invested over $3.1-million in shares of Atco. Ms. Southern purchased a total of 78,050 shares at an average price per share of approximately $40.06 for an account in which she has indirect ownership.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 43.52 cents per share, or $1.74 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent. The company has increased its dividend annually for the past 27 years.
**
Listed below are three dividend stocks whose share prices have rallied sharply year-to-date. These stocks have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T)
On Sept. 22, director Alan Watson divested 25,000 shares at a price per share of $17.18, trimming this particular account’s position to 145,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $429,000, not including commission charges.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share or 28 cents per share yearly.
Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)
On Sept. 18, general counsel and secretary Liana Turrin sold 4,928 shares at a price per share of $56.2025 with 15,701 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $276,000, not including trading fees.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On Sept. 10, president of cost and project management Michael Commons divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $54.77. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $273,000, excluding commission charges. In addition, on Sept. 3, he sold 100 shares. After these transactions, this specific account held 7,117 shares.
On Sept. 2, Colin Johnston, president of research, valuation and advisory, divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $54.99 with 40,472 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1-million, not including commission charges.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share or 60 cents per share yearly.
B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)
On Sept. 15, John Rajala, vice-president – metallurgy, sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $7.03 with 85,847 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled U.S. $703,000, not including commission charges.
Previously, we reported the following trading activity.
On Sept. 9, Dennis Stansbury, senior vice-president of engineering and project evaluations, exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.12 and sold 300,000 shares at a price per share of $8.62, leaving 2,995,559 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.2-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share or 16 cents per share yearly.
