Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: A security yielding nearly 9% that closed at a record high last month

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 33 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 21 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
As always, I try to profile a variety of securities that will appeal to a wide range of investors.
Discussed today is security appeared on the positive breakouts list last month and may be of interest to investors seeking a high yield. While analysts are forecasting limited price appreciation, the current yield is very attractive - just under 9 per cent. For the first half of 2019, the AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio stood at 94.9 per cent. Management targets an AFFO payout ratio of 89 per cent at year-end. The security highlighted today is Slate Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (SRT-UN-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when doing your own due diligence.
The REIT
Toronto-based Slate Retail REIT owns a portfolio of 83 grocery-anchored properties located in 21 U.S. states, concentrated along the east coast. The top five states in terms of geographical revenue breakdown are Florida (13 properties, 16.2 per cent of revenue), North Carolina (8 properties, 10.4 per cent of revenue), Pennsylvania (7 properties, 10.4 per cent of revenue), Georgia (9 properties, 9.8 per cent of revenue), and South Carolina (7 properties, 9 per cent of revenue).
After the market closed on July 30, the REIT reported relatively in-line second-quarter financial results. FFO (funds from operations) per unit came in at 31 US cents, a penny ahead of the consensus estimate. AFFO per unit was 24 US cents. Same-property NOI (net operating income) increased 2.9 per cent year-over-year. The occupancy rate was stable, 93 per cent at quarter-end. The debt-to-gross book value ratio was 60.9 per cent, which management aims to lower through its disposition/capital recycling program. As of June 30, the weighted average maturity term for grocery-anchor tenants was 5.4 years and for non-grocery anchor tenants was 4.3 years. Leases for grocery-anchor tenants are typically between five and 10 years in length, while non-anchor tenants have shorter leases, generally between three and five years. The following trading day, the unit price increased just under 2 per cent.
On the earnings call, the chief executive officer Greg Stevenson provided an update on the REIT’s capital recycling program, “We continue to make progress on our disposition pipeline, selling one property in the quarter for $7 million. Year-to-date, we have sold three properties and two outparcels for $35 million at a weighted average 7.5 per cent cap rate. Proceeds from dispositions have been used to pay down debt as well as fund our redevelopment project that we anticipate will deliver an accretive 15.6 per cent yield. The third quarter will continue to be busy from a disposition perspective with seven properties currently under contract, totaling over $36 million of expected proceeds. Importantly, following the completion of our targeted disposition pipeline, we will have excess funds to recycle capital into higher-quality accretive acquisitions. In addition, we will also have excess funds to continue to delever our balance sheet.” Management targets gross proceeds from its asset sales of between $150-million and $200-million.
In terms of a timeline of these anticipated sales, Mr. Stevenson said, “We think by the end of Q3 [third-quarter], we'll be at the very least somewhere between $75 million and $90 million to call it more than halfway done. I think our pricing will be where we expected it to be, which is in the 7.5 per cent cap rate range, and I think it may not be all [completed] by the end of the year but by Q1 [first-quarter] of 2020. I think the important thing is that we're very encouraged by [three] things. One is that we continue to believe we'll hit our pricing. Two, I think the pricing on the $36 million we have under contract right now is inside of the 7.5 per cent cap rate; and I think, three, all of the assets we're selling are noncore assets, both sort of stand-alone outparcels as well as assets where we've executed our business plan or where we think we can deploy those proceeds into higher growth opportunities.”
The CEO also commented on the positive supply/demand fundamentals for its assets, “Strip center demand has been strong for a number of years because there's been no new supply… you've got malls, which we don't own, enclosed shopping malls; and you've got tenants leaving those malls looking for strip centers or places they can go where there's traffic, which is what grocery stores drive. They can come to our centers where operating expenses are much lower, rent is much lower, but now they have visibility, and so it's starting to pick up. I mean the weighted average occupancy for U.S. REIT strip center space over the last five years has been 95 per cent.”
The REIT will be releasing its third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Oct. 30 and management will be hosting an earnings call that day at 9 a.m. (ET).
Distribution policy
For the past several years, the REIT has announced distribution increases annually in the second half of the year. Last December, the REIT announced a 1.8-per-cent distribution hike, its fifth consecutive annual increase, raising the monthly distribution to its current level of 7.125 US cents per unit from 7 US cents per unit. This translates into a yearly distribution of 85.5 US cents per unit and current annualized yield of just under 9 per cent.
During the second quarter, the AFFO payout ratio was 87.9 per cent. In 2018, the payout ratio was 99.5 per cent. In the second-quarter MD&A (Management’s Discussion and Analysis), management stated, “The Adjusted Funds from Operations payout ratio was down to 87.9 per cent in the second quarter from 103.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, so as anticipated, the payout is dropping. This is due to the combination of growth in income and lower capital spend. As a result of both continued growth in income from leasing activity and a reduction in capital spend closer to our longer-term historical levels, we expect the decline in our payout ratio to remain intact.”
In the first-quarter MD&A, management remarked, “We continue to expect capital spend to drop in the second half of 2019 on a year-over-year basis as we complete several major leasing projects. Coupled with expected NOI growth, the reduction in capital will bring down the REIT's AFFO payout ratio toward the year-end target level of approximately 89 per cent, setting the stage for a sixth consecutive distribution increase this year.”
Analysts’ recommendations
There are five analysts providing coverage on the REIT, and all five analysts have neutral recommendations, seeing the REIT as nearly fully valued.
The firms providing research coverage on the REIT are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, Raymond James, and RBC Dominion Securities.
Revised recommendations
After the REIT reported its second-quarter financial results in July, Stephane Boire, an analyst at Echelon Wealth Partners, downgraded his recommendation to a ‘hold’ from a ‘buy’, and trimmed his target price to $12.75 from $13.
Financial forecasts
The consensus FFO per unit estimates are US$1.17 for 2019 and US$1.19 for 2020. The consensus AFFO per unit estimates are 93 US cents for 2019, rising to 96 US cents in 2020.
The consensus FFO per unit estimates have drifted lower, potentially due to the REIT’s disposition program. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting FFO per unit to be US$1.22 in 2019 and US$1.25 in 2020.
Valuation
The REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 8 times the 2020 consensus estimate and at a price-to-AFFO multiple of 10 times the 2020 consensus estimate.
According to Bloomberg, the average 12-month target price is $13.20, suggesting the REIT is nearly fully valued and the unit price has just 3 per cent upside potential over the next year.
Insider transaction activity
Year-to-date, there has not been any buying or selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Chart watch
Year-to-date, the unit price has rallied 9 per cent.
The REIT began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2014. The REIT was in a multi-year uptrend that began in late 2014 and continued until mid-2017. Then, this uptrend reversed for several months, throughout the second half of 2017. However, at the beginning of 2018, the unit price resumed its uptrend (excluding the fourth-quarter stock market decline) with the unit price closing at a record high of $13.14 last month (on August 1).
Looking at key resistance and support levels, there is initial overhead resistance around $13, close to its all-time closing high. After that, there is a ceiling of resistance around $14. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support around $12, close to its 200-day moving average (at $12.18). Failing that, the next support level is around $11.
This small-cap REIT, with a market capitalization of $569-million, can be thinly traded. Its three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 56,000 units.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.