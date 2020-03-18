Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Market conditions “cast significant uncertainty” on Hexo Corp.'s (HEXO-T, HEXO-N) future, according to AltaCorp Capital analyst David Kideckel.
On Tuesday, the Gatineau, Que.-based company announced a delay in the release of its full second-quarter results due to “certain exceptional circumstances” and it also expects to report a “significant” impairment charge of as much as $280-million in the quarter.
In response, Mr. Kideckel lowered his rating for its stock to "underperform" from "sector perform."
“We believe that HEXO is facing a storm of negative conditions which add significant uncertainty to its outlook and may thwart the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy in the near-to-medium term,” the analyst said. “These negative conditions include headwinds associated with a poor cannabis retail infrastructure in Canada, oversupply in the cannabis market, lack of derivative product available in market yet, and overall negative economic conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. For instance, we believe that the Covid-19 pandemic may lead to the temporary closure of cannabis retail stores across Canada, which would depress sales over the near-term and worsen the demand and supply imbalance in the Canadian cannabis market, ultimately leading to higher cash burn rates to keep cannabis operations ongoing. We note that HEXO is not the only LP impacted by this and that there is no credible data available to fully comprehend what kind of impact Covid-19 will have on retail sales, if any. We note that HEXO’s strategy for cannabis derivative products is based on a national portfolio launch, which we believe would lead to improvement in margins and revenue growth. However, given current market conditions, this revenue and margin improvement may not happen over the near-term, which adds risk and uncertainty to the Company’s outlook.”
In the release, Hexo did report certain financial results for the quarter. That included net revenue of $17-million, which represented a rise of the 17-per-cent from the first quarter and exceeded Mr. Kideckel's $15-million projection.
It also announced the completion of a strategic review of its cultivation assets. Pointing to "excess of cultivation capacity in the market and estimated forecast demand for cannabis products, as result of slower than expected market development," the company plans to sell its Niagara Facility.
"We have revised our estimates based on Q2/FY20 select results, delayed timing of the launch of HEXO’s derivative products, and our revised expectations given current market conditions," said Mr. Kideckel. "We have reduced our revenue and gross margin estimates to factor these headwinds. We have also reduced our estimates for the Truss JV due to a slower rollout of HEXO’s cannabis-infused beverages. We note that, to date and to our knowledge, the Truss JV has not launched any beverages into the Canadian market, yet."
With those changes, Mr. Kideckel dropped his target price for Hexo shares to US$1.20 from US$3.15. The average is $2.02.
=====
Raymond James analyst Johann Rodrigues thinks Canadian real estate investment trusts are likely to outperform the broader market in 2020, despite also feeling the impact of the spread of COVID-19.
“While the Canadian REITs have held in better than most, they have been far from immune, plummeting 22 per cent in March (vs down 24 per cent for the broader TSX)," he said. "Canada slashed rates by 50 basis points last week, the U.S. cut theirs to zero over the weekend. In a matter of 15 days, BBB spreads have gapped out to levels unseen since early 2016 and today sit at 260 bp (well above a 20-year average of 180 bp). Similarly, the Canadian REIT Implied Cap Rate to 10-Year Spread now sits at the third-widest it has ever been (523 bp vs 20-year average of 370bp). The pandemic has the world on lockdown and the markets melting.”
In a research note released Wednesday, Mr. Rodrigues said he’s hopeful the pandemic will last less than six months, and provided this view of the market: “Possibly too optimistic a scenario, if we hit the mark where daily recoveries [exceed] new cases before mid-summer, there will likely not have been any material impact to cash flows for any of the REITs. The Office/Retail REITs will likely have come out on top, with only lost parking revenue to show for it. Multi-Family will have likely underperformed those asset classes - it is only a matter of time before buildings start entering quarantine, which could spook the stocks. The spring leasing season would be pushed back, perhaps weakening 1H20 results. Stay away from Senior Care (though the best buy-low opportunities will be found here once we are through the pandemic). On the plus side, there are plenty of interest savings to be had.”
However, if it lasts long, he said: “If people are forced to stay home and lose income (or worse, jobs), bad debt could rise in the Multi-Family space, though marginally (it peaked at 1.5 per cent during the GFC). Government assistance may mitigate this risk. Vacancy could creep up as the spring leasing season could be non-existent, though rent growth should still remain positive given the supply imbalance. A drop in turnover is the most likely outcome, though the positive is reduced R&M costs. Should the panic continue into September, there could be reduced demand from international students though exposure for most is more than 5 per cent. If the pandemic lasts through year-end,immigration forecasts may be revised downwards, cutting apartment rent growth expectations. As for Retail, at 6 months, small/local tenants will be hurting from cash crunches and could ask for breaks in rent, though REITs have not been quick to grant deferrals/discounts in the past. A number of tenants could also begin to circle bankruptcy. Office (Class I/CBD), to us, still comes out with relatively unscathed cash flows, though prolonged periods of working from home could lead to companies re-evaluating their space needs. At the margin, office leasing will likely slow.”
In the note, Mr. Rodrigues did make significant reductions to target prices for stocks in his coverage universe.
He also upgraded Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $14 target, down $15.25. The average on the Street is $14.83.
His target price changes included:
- Allied Properties REIT (AP.UN-T, “outperform”) to $45 from $60. Average: $57.32.
- Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN-T, “outperform”) to $27.75 from $53. Average: $49.63.
- Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN-T, “outperform”) to $55.50 from $60. Average: $60.87.
- H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN-T, “outperform”) to $14 from $23. Average: $22.69.
- RioCan Real Estate Investment REIT (REI.UN-T, “outperform”) to $21 from $30. Average: $28.03.
Mr. Rodrigues advises investors to: “Stick with strong balance sheets, long-term leases, and organic growth. Plenty of yield to be found, do not stretch for the double-digit payers with less than 100-per-cent payouts. Allied Properties, with its sector-best balance sheet, is the top REIT for downside protection, in our opinion. We are also upgrading Choice Properties, as their combination of long-term leases, solid balance sheet, and minimal exposure to local retailers (that could be going concern candidates) make sit another top downside protection candidate. First Capital and RioCan are also mostly large,national players that can withstand a steep decline in sales without facing bankruptcy concerns. InterRent, CAP REIT and StorageVault should also hold in quite well, all with solid balance sheets and sector-best organic growth prospects.”
=====
Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams thinks the market pullback has brought an “attractive opportunity” with Northview Apartment REIT (NVU-UN-T).
On Feb. 20, Starlight Investments and KingSett Capital announced plans to buy Calgary-based Northview Apartment REIT for $4.8-billion in an all-cash deal.
“Notwithstanding the dramatic ongoing events related to COVID-19, we continue to expect the proposed privatization of the REIT by Starlight and KingSett to be completed as planned,” said Mr. Abrams.
“From our understanding, the most notable remaining condition of the deal relates to approval from Northview’s lenders, including CMHC, which we do not expect to impede the completion of the transaction.”
Mr. Abrams raised his rating for Northview to “hold” from “buy” with a $36.25, reflecting the sale price. The average is $34.60.
“Based on our target price (unchanged) of $36.25, our forecast represents a total return of approximately 27 per cent (assuming six monthly distributions),” the analyst said. “On an annualized basis, this equates to a total return of 55 per cent, assuming a close of September 30. In the context of the current market uncertainty, we view this as a very attractive opportunity.”
=====
In reaction the announcement after the bell on Tuesday of the temporary closure of its three casinos in Alberta and suspension of its dividend due to the impact of COVID-19, Acumen Capital analyst Trevor Reynolds lowered his rating for Gamehost Inc. (GH-T) to “hold” from “buy.”
Mr. Reynolds expects the Red Deer-based company's hotels in Calgary and Grande Prairie, which will remain open, to run at break-even revenue levels in the near term.
“Management’s near term focus through a shut down that will last an indeterminant amount of time is to cut costs wherever necessary which is something they have been extremely proficient with in the past,” he said.
The analyst lowered his estimates for the company, emphasizing “there are significant unknowns in terms of how long the closures will last, and what the longer-term economic impacts of current economic events will be.”
"We note that our estimates are a moving target, and we error on the side of caution with the assumption that no revenue is received from gaming or food/beverage for the second quarter of 2020," he said. "Beyond the second quarter we maintain a cautious outlook on the revenue ramp up given uncertainty as to how consumer behaviour will be impacted by the current market environment. We assume that market conditions return to a somewhat normal level in 2021."
With the downgrade, Mr. Reynolds cut his target to $6.50 per share from $10, which is the current consensus.
=====
“Supply and demand shocks may be too much” for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC-N), said Citi analyst Jazon Bazinet.
As the entertainment industry continues to struggle to adapt to a COVID-19-driven slowdown, he lowered his rating for the Kansas-based company, which is the largest movie theater chain in the world, to "sell" from "buy."
“Given the shuttering of movie theaters in the U.S. and many European countries, we expect a significant impact on AMC’s operations," said Mr. Bazinet. "We model a complete shutdown in 2Q20 ($0 revenue), both in the U.S. and International markets, with a modest recovery starting in 3Q20,” said Mr. Bazinet. “We now model 2020 Adj. EBITDA of a loss of $437-million, down from [a profit of] $755-million previously. 2021 Adj. EBITDA of $697-million (from $782-million previously).”
"Even before COVID-19, investors were concerned about the 2020 Box Office and AMC’s ability to deleverage. These concerns have only been amplified in recent weeks. While AMC ended 2019 with $600-million of liquidity (cash + revolver capacity), we expect the company to require $450-million of additional liquidity. Given AMC’s highly levered balance sheet and near complete shutdown of operations, access to additional capital will likely be challenging."
Mr. Bazinet dropped his target for AMC shares to US$1 from US$12. The average is currently US$10.14.
=====
A group of equity analysts lowered their financial projections and target price for shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS-N, CLS-T) in response to its announcement late Tuesday that it is withdrawing previously disclosed financial guidance for the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, including “its duration, and its business impact.”
RBC Dominion Securities' Paul Treiber lowered his target to US$6 from US$9, keeping a "sector perform" rating. The average target on the Street is US$8.46.
"The normalization of Celestica’s manufacturing and the broader supply chain is dependent on the reduction in government-mandated work stoppages, which would likely stem from containment of COVID-19 cases in geographies where Celestica has a manufacturing presence," he said. "At this point, visibility on the timing of COVID-19 containment is low. A single positive data point is that Celestica indicated that its employee attendance rate in China now exceeds 90 per cent, which suggests that the disruption in China may be starting to diminish. Our financial estimate revision assumes the bulk of supply disruption in Q1 and Q2, and then modest demand reduction subsequently."
Canaccord Genuity's Robert Young moved his target to US$4 from US$9 with a "hold" rating (unchanged).
"We are cautious on exposure to other geographies, particularly Thailand, which shares a border with Malaysia, and generated 34 per cent of 2019 revenues," he said. "While the disruption to the supply chain in China should inevitably pose a shock to Q1, we expect China has seen manufacturing begin to recover given indications from peers. We expect supply chain disruption and further COVID-19 headwinds outside of China to bleed into Q2."
“For longer-term investors, we believe the current stock price is an excellent entry point. That said, the current level of uncertainty is too high for a positive 12- month recommendation, and so we remain neutral through this period of uncertainty.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T) to “underperformer” from “neutral” and cut his target to $11 from $22. The average is $22.25.
CIBC raised New Gold Inc. (NGD-N, NGD-T) to “neutral” from “underperformer” with a 65-US-cent target, rising from 60 US cents. The current average is US$1.03.
Scotia Capital analyst Patrick Bryden lowered Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T) to “sector underperform” from “sector perform” with a 50-cent target, dropping from $3.25. The average is $2.38.
MORE TO COME