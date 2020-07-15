Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James has increased its price assumptions for crude oil for 2020 and 2021 to account for recent moves in forward futures prices, while also trimming its assumptions for natural gas pricing. As a result, a number of rating changes were made to intermediate oil and gas stocks that it covers.
For 2020, it is now assuming West Texas Intermediate pricing of of US$38.56/bbl versus US $33.25/bbl prior. For 2021, it is now assuming US$41.38/bbl versus US$35.57/bbl prior. In the long term, it now assumes pricing of US$50.00/bbl versus US$45.00/bbl previously.
**
RBC Capital Markets analyst Kate Fitzsimons upgraded shares of clothing retailer The Gap Inc. (GPS-N) to “outperform” from “market perform.”
“With secular tailwinds at Old Navy and Athleta’s backs post-COVID, we see potential for value unlock at the Gap brand, aided by multiple catalysts including a fall 2020 analyst day, the 1H21 Yeezy Gap launch, and productivity stabilization and fixed cost reduction efforts on a smaller fleet to come.”
Ms. Fitzsimons noted that Gap stock has struggled in the last five years due to margin pressure at Gap and Banana Republic, as well as volatility at Old Navy last year. “Certainly COVID-19 pressures have dealt further pain to the P&L and the stock, with shares down 36 per cent YTD.”
Still, she sees “multiple catalysts” ahead that will raise shares from depressed levels, including a fall 2020 analyst day, strength at Old Navy, the 1H21 launch of Yeezy Gap and benefits from 2020 store closures, rent renegotiations, and expense reductions efforts.
“In our view, stabilizing the Gap brand is key to stabilizing overall profitability, on top of regaining momentum at Old Navy and Athleta post COVID-19,” Ms. Fitzsimons wrote. She raised her price target to US$18 from $13.
**
Birchcliff Energy (BIR-T) was upgraded to “outperform” from “market perform” and the price target was raised to $2 from $1.50.
Freehold Royalties (FRU-T) was upgraded to “outperform” from “market perform” with the price target rising to $5.50 from $5.
Kelt Exploration (KEL-T) was upgraded to “outperform” from “market perform” with the price target rising to $3 from $2.25.
NuVista Energy (NVA-T) was upgraded to “outperform” from “market perform” with the price target rising to $1.25 from 75 cents.
TORC Oil & Gas (TOG-T) was upgraded to “outperform” from “market perform” with the price target rising to $2 from $1.
Crescent Point Energy (CPG-T) was upgraded to “market perform” from “underperform” with the target rising to $2.25 from $1.75.
Paramount Resources (POU-T) was upgraded to “market perform” from “underperform” with the price target rising to $2 from $1.25.
Painted Pony Energy (PONY-T) was upgraded to “market perform” from “underperform” with the price target rising to 80 cents from 75 cents.
===
In other analyst moves Wednesday:
* Air Canada (AC-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$23 from C$25
* Alamos Gold Inc (AGI-T): CIBC raises target price to C$18 from C$14. Also, National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$16.50 from C$14
* Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc (AND-T): CIBC raises target price to C$37 from C$32
* Boralex Inc (BLX-T): Scotiabank raises target price to C$35.50 from C$33
* CAE Inc (CAE-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$26 from C$27
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW-T): Atb Capital cuts target price to C$0.14 from C$0.16
* Calian Group Ltd (CGY-T): Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$70 from C$54
* Capstone Mining Corp (CS-T): CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral and raises its target price to C$1.3 from C$0.6
* Cargojet Inc (CJT-T) CIBC raises target price to C$176 from C$150
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp (CMMC-T): CIBC raises target price to C$0.8 from C$0.65
* Ero Copper Corp (ERO-T): CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer and hikes target price to C$19 from C$17.5
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM-T): CIBC raises target price to C$15 from C$10
* GFL Environmental Inc (GFL-T): CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral
* Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HDI-T): National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$23 from C$21
* Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM-T): CIBC raises target price to C$5 from C$3.5
* Imperial Metals Corp (III-T): CIBC raises target price to C$2.6 from C$1.9
* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN-T): CIBC raises target price to C$4.5 from C$2.8
* Lundin Mining Corp (LUN-T): CIBC raises target price to C$10 from C$8
* MCloud Technologies (MCLD-X): Alliance Global Partners starts with buy rating; PT C$7
* TFI International Inc (TFII-T): CIBC raises target price to C$55 from C$47
* TC Energy Corp (TRP-T): Scotiabank raises rating to sector outperform
With files from Reuters
More to come