Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N) reported only a modest earnings beat late Tuesday, but it was enough to spur several price target hikes among analysts, in part because of management’s relatively upbeat outlook at a time of economic upheaval.
“We like the quarter for a number of reasons, including new records for certain productivity metrics and commodities, an EPS beat, and, most importantly, doubling of YTD free cash flow (FCF) vs. last year,” commented Konark Gupta of Scotiabank.
“While the ~2% EPS beat may not impress the market, given EPS was down ~26% y/y, we believe solid FCF trends should boost investor confidence in CNR’s guidance of at least $2.5B FCF this year (implying 25%+ growth y/y). We remain positive on CNR, supported by mgmt’s bullish tone on various traffic segments into 2H and 2021, a favourable y/y setup from Q4/20 onward, CNR’s expectations of further improvement in record productivity metrics, and a rebound in FCF from this year,” he said in a note.
Scotiabank, which is maintaining a “sector outperform” rating, raised its price target to C$137 fro $135.
Elsewhere, CIBC raised its target price to C$130 from C$125. National Bank of Canada hiked its price target to C$129 from C$122. And Credit Suisse raised its target price to US$102 from US$95.
**
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske downgraded Emera Inc (EMA-T) to “neutral” from “outperform,” in part because of the soaring rates of COVID-19 in Florida that may impact business demand for energy services in the state at a U.S. franchise.
He cut his price target to C$60 from C$64.
“We continue to believe Emera Inc.‘s Florida franchise with Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will deliver longer-term growth in a more normal environment at a generally outsized rate versus many jurisdictions,” Mr. Kuske said in a note. “In the near-term, some potential COVID-19 impacts are likely to be mitigated by favourable Q2 weather in the Tampa Bay area that looked to be roughly 2.5% warmer than average. Yet, COVID-19 rates in Florida are more of a concern versus some other jurisdictions of exposure in EMA’s own utility holdings – let alone the exposure of other companies. Given some model revisions and a re-assessment of positioning, we downgrade Emera.”
**
Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild upgraded Choice Properties REIT (CHP-UN-T) to “buy” from “hold,” encouraged by rent collection rates improving as the economy re-opens. He maintained a $14.50 price target.
“With many retail tenants temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 during Q2/20, monthly rent collection rates declined in the quarter. Overall, 89% of the REIT’s total contractual rent was collected for Q2/20, including 88% from the retail portfolio, 97% from the industrial portfolio and 89% from the office portfolio. We note that, as the economy has started to re-open, rent collection rates have improved and Choice expects to collect 94% of total rent for July. This compares to 86% of total rent collected for the month of April,” Mr. Rothschild said in a note.
Choice Properties has agreed to a combination of rent deferrals and participation in the Federal Government’s CECRA program to support tenants impacted by COVID-19.
Mr. Rothschild pointed out there was a more optimistic tone from management in the company’s earnings conference call this week. “Rent collections have improved, tenants are actively reopening stores, and the overall sentiment among its tenants is more positive. We believe that grocery-anchored shopping centres will perform well over the next year, and while there will likely be some negative impact on rental rates from previous levels, it will be relatively modest, and far less than current retail REIT valuations suggest,” the analyst added.
**
In other analyst actions:
Air Canada (AC-T): RBC cuts target price to C$23 from C$27
Bombardier (BBD-B-T) RBC cuts target price to C$0.5 from C$0.7
Boralex Inc (BLX-T) National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform, raises price target to C$37 from C$34
Cascades Inc (CAS-T): RBC cuts price target to C$13 from C$15 and lowers rating to underperform from sector perform.
Lundin Gold Inc (LUG-T) National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform but raises PT to C$14.25 from C$13.75
Northland Power (NPI-T): National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform and raises PT to C$37.50 from C$35
Organigram Holdings (OGI-T): ATB Capital Markets downgrades to sector perform from outperform and cuts price target to C$2.30 from C$4.10. Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 and CIBC cuts target price to C$2 from C$2.75.
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP-N): National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform, ups PT to US$59 from US$54.
Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL-N): UBS initiates with Neutral, $16 target price.
Macy’s Inc (M-N): UBS cuts to sell from neutral; cuts target price to $3 from $6.
Snap Inc (SNAP-N): Guggenheim cuts to neutral from buy, raises target to $22 from $18
With files from Reuters
