Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T): Post quarterly earnings, Credit Suisse raised its target price to C$81 from $75. RBC raised its target price to C$86 from C$75. Desjardins Securities raised its target price to C$83 from $79. Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to C$86.50 from $80.50.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T): Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$55 from C$56 after the bank’s latest earnings. RBC cuts target price to C$61 from C$64.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T): Credit Suisse raises target price to C$6.50 from C$5.
More to come. With files from Reuters
