Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citing an improved outlook stemming from the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Fundamental Research analyst Sid Rajeev raised his 2021 forecast for Canada’s Big 5 banks in the wake of stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
“Earnings were higher due to lower-than-expected provisions, as well as faster loan growth in Q4,” he said. “As the rollout of vaccines is expected to take three to six months, we expect all the banks to report Provision for Credit Losses (PCL) higher than historic levels, but lower than FY2020 levels.
“We expect earnings to improve for all the banks in FY2021, on the back of stronger loan growth, and lower provisions. However, our FY2021 dividend yield forecasts dropped across the board due to significant share price appreciation since our previous report in September 2020.”
After increased his fair value projections for the banks’ stocks, Mr. Rajeev upgraded his rating for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $78.36 target, rising from $66.47. The average on the Street is $75.57.
Mr. Rajeev also made these changes:
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “hold”) to $102.97 from $89.93. Average: $111.89.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “buy”) to $71.70 from $66.04. Average: $70.27.
- Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “buy”) to $108.66 from $94.07. Average: $102.60.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “buy”) to $117.46 from $108.25. Average: $122.28.
“Based on our fair value estimates and dividend forecasts, we believe BMO has the highest expected total return. BNS and CIBC are expected to have the highest yields,” he said.
Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho said he’s “encouraged” by Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust’s (AD.UN-T) “positive” corporate update and “its ability to execute on investments in the current environment.”
On Tuesday, the Calgary-based firm confirmed the closing of a $46-million bought deal. It also announced a raise in its fourth-quarter revenue guidance to $31-million from $26-million, leading Mr. Ho to raise his earnings and capital deployment expectations through 2022.
Upon resuming coverage following the equity raise, Mr. Ho also raised his target for Alaris units to $18 from $16.50, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $17.50.
“The higher valuation reflects an improved capital deployment outlook and continued performance in its existing portfolio, highlighted by earlier-than-expected distribution payments from Kimco and BCC,” he said.
“The units remain attractively valued, trading at 1.0 times P/BV with an 8.3-per-cent distribution yield.”
Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Scott Fromson upgraded Alaris to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $19 target, rising from $15.50.
Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie increased his target to $16 from $15 with a “sector perform” recommendation.
Echelon Capital Markets analyst Rob Goff sees Skylight Health Group Inc. (SHG-CN) as a “compelling” investment, pointing to “its ability to add shareholder value through organic and acquisition-driven growth as a U.S. health clinic consolidator.”
“We believe current healthcare needs together with provider challenges in a fragmented industry present the opportunity for significant and sustained shareholder value creation,” he said. “Returns rest squarely upon the execution of the Company’s transition to primary care and its acquisition capabilities. With a clearly defined market opportunity, our bullish stance reflects confidence in management and the Board’s ability to successfully execute.”
In a research report released Wednesday, he initiated coverage with a “speculative buy” rating.
The Mississauga-based company is a U.S. provider of multi-disciplinary services with more than 30 physical clinics across 14 states and possessing a proprietary virtual telehealth and electronic medical record platform. In late November, it announced a rebranding from CB2 Insights previously and a new corporate plan focused on “robust” expansion.
“We forecast sustained, aggressive returns about a copy/paste/accrete/repeat consolidation drive where telehealth is a core element of the Company’s integrated primary care model,” said Mr. Goff.
“The fragmented industry structure of ‘waste and want’ clearly drives the consolidation thesis where technology and scale are enablers. These preconditions then saw the COVID-19 pandemic advance virtual care at a pace where months have equated to non-pandemic years in terms of patient and physician adoption, regulatory support, and capital deployment. Marquee leaders have quickly emerged to address the market opportunity. We see Skylight pursuing a similar technology-enabled, comprehensive primary care model where it introduces technology and integrated care capabilities as a consolidator of secondary markets.”
Mr. Goff sees Skylight focusing on building a network in secondary markets with comprehensive primary care capabilities.
“Its platform approach expands its total addressable market (TAM) through comprehensive care while affording significant patient efficiencies,” he said.
“Within both the subscription and fee-for-service models, we see an attractive opportunity to build scale targeting secondary markets and smaller organizations beyond the current radar of its marquee peers. We are bullish on secondary markets and analogously smaller employers where reduced competitive intensity is a positive backdrop for both organic and inorganic growth while supporting lower-cost models (lower rents, physician salaries) while fees remain unchanged. It is a classic strategy to adopt the role of a secondary market consolidator where a potential exit would command an aggregator’s premium.”
Though its shares are up 820 per cent year-to-date, Mr. Goff continues to seem them as undervalued on a relative basis, setting a $1.35 target. The average target on the Street is $1.05.
“We note that each of SHG, WELL and DOC shares with $10-million, $80-million and $50-million, respectively, have roughly 5-10 per cent of their enterprise valuation in cash ready for acquisitions,” he said. “We believe SHG’s scale affords investors greater leverage to acquisition-driven returns given its market capitalization to pipeline ratio ($50-million in revenues).”
“Looking forward, Skylight looks to remain EBITDA positive with growth reinvested to stimulate patient adoption, clinic acquisition, and further investment in its technology platform. We look for the Company to pursue acquisitions of increasing scale as it evolves. Within its given pipeline, the Company has seen a shift to larger, higher-margin clinics with improved growth trends. With its increasing public market profile and given the move to larger acquisitions that will likely be sourced from private equity in some cases, we see Skylight introducing acquisition earnouts (extending beyond current transition payments) and using its equity as currency.”
H2O Innovation Inc.’s (HEO-X) outlook remains “robust” following Tuesday’s release of its strategic priorities for the next three years and “ambitious” financial guidance for fiscal 2023, according to Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Naji Baydoun, who continues to forecast “strong” top- and bottom-line growth through 2025.
“From a financial perspective, depending on HEO’s success at executing on tuck-in acquisitions, we estimate that $15-75-million of new investment via M&A could drive 9-23-per-cent FCF [free cash flow] per share growth compared to our current long-term financial forecasts,” he said. “We remain conservative in our financial forecasts and continue to exclude acquisitions from our estimates. However, based on HEO’s (1) current balance sheet position, and (2) FCF generating power, we believe that the Company has the financial flexibility to pursue several tuck-in acquisitions over the near term. In our view, the Company could achieve the lower half of its F2023 financial guidance range via a combination of organic growth and M&A without the need for any discrete external common equity financing at this time.”
Reiterating a “buy” rating, he increased his target for the Quebec City-based company’s shares to $2.75 from $2.25. The average is currently $2.54.
“HEO offers investors (1) high single-digit revenue growth (6-8 per cent per year, CAGR [compound annual growth rate] F2020-25), (2) high single-digit to low double-digit FCF/share growth (8-11 per cent per year, CAGR F2020-25), (3) a discounted valuation compared to peers, and (4) potential upside from additional bolt-on acquisitions and strategic M&A,” said Mr. Baydoun. “We have adjusted our financial estimates/valuation to reflect expectations for (1) accelerating growth and higher profitability, (2) a 50 basis points decrease in our DCF model’s discount rate (reflecting a lower risk profile), and (3) an increase in our DCF terminal exit multiple to 12 times EV/EBITDA (from 10 times previously, now more in line with HEO’s current FY2E relative valuation multiple).”
“HEO continues to trade at a relative valuation discount to water-linked peers, which we believe does not fully reflect the Company’s improving financial and risk profile (Exhibit 8). As HEO continues to execute on its growth strategy, we see the potential for the relative valuation gap with peers to shrink over time.”
Citi analyst Shawn Collins expects a strong holiday season for global toymakers as the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to force consumers to seek out options for at-home entertainment.
In a research report released Wednesday, he initiated coverage of Hasbro Inc. (HAS-Q) with a “buy” recommendation, while handing its rival Mattel Inc. (MAT-Q) a “neutral” rating.
“Demand for popular products is expected over the Christmas holiday in 2020, when most purchases of traditional toys and games are made,” he said. “We note that almost 2/3 of sales comes in the second half [of the year] for both HAS and MAT. We expect Hasbro will have a relatively strong Holiday season (with its broad line-up of toys & games). In addition, we expect the resumption of entertainment production activities at eOne should benefit Hasbro’s 4Q. We expect that Barbie and American Girl (doll category) should have a strong Holiday season performance for Mattel.
“The pandemic has boosted sales in some toy categories as consumers seek entertainment options at home, such as a spike in demand for games, puzzles, and digital/video games. We note that the COVID shutdown of retail stores in 2Q caused an unusually weak 1H20 for both HAS & MAT. E-commerce in the toy industry accounts for 30 per cent of sales, up from 20 per cent in ’19, driven by the COVID lockdown. This E-commerce trend appears to be here to stay.”
Though he sees the valuation for both as “reasonable,” Mr. Collins thinks Hasbro " presents a more solid buying opportunity of the two.” He set a target of US$120, which exceeds the current consensus of US$98.33.
“We rate Hasbro a Buy relative to Mattel’s Neutral rating as we believe Hasbro is further along in its transition from a Toy company to a Toy & Entertainment company than Mattel,” he said. “Specifically, Hasbro has been a) active in integrating its owned toy brands into movies & digital offerings, b) has a long and successful history of partnering with Disney on movies/toys, and c) purchased the independent studio eOne in early 2020 ($5-billion). With a strong holiday season, easy comps in the 1H21 and a more attractive valuation, we rate HAS Buy.”
“We are encouraged by the following. 1) Hasbro’s diverse toy portfolio is more diversified than industry rival Mattel. 2) Strongest management team execution in industry led by CEO Brian Goldner (since 2008) transformed Hasbro from a toy manufacturer to a brand manager (and now strongly towards entertainment). 3) Potential eOne synergies and transformation after $4.6 billion acquisition of independent studio in Dec 2019. 4) Lastly, toys are relatively recession resistant, given the reasonably low price point. U.S. industry sales declined 3 per cent year-over-year during the 2008 GFC.”
Mr. Collins said he’s taking a “wait and see approach” toward Mattel. He set a US$17.50 target, versus the US$15.88 average.
“Mattel is a leading global toy company with top brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl,” he said. “Mattel remains a Turnaround situation with new management since 2018, after a difficult period beginning in 2015 which included management turnover, sales losses, and restructuring activities. Mattel is in the midst of a plan to restore profitability and regain topline growth. We are impressed with the progress the company has made but continue to take a wait and see approach, especially in a more digital world where screens are attracting kids at younger ages. We watch margins closely at MAT, where EBIT margins are 8 per cent versus 15 per cent at HAS.”
In other analyst actions:
* Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske downgraded Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) to “underperform” from “neutral” with a $16 target. The average is $16.90.
* CIBC’s Robert Catellier trimmed his target for Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) by a loonie to $47, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $50.61.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin raised his target for Air Canada (AC-T) to $30 from $23 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $26.66.
* National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev hiked his ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T) target to $28 from $22 with an “outperform” rating, while TD Securities’ Cherilyn Radbourne increased her target to $31 from $28 also with an “outperform” recommendation. The current average is $28.67.
* TD Securities analyst Tim James moved his target for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T) to $36 from $32 with a “hold” rating. The average is $32.35.
* TD’s Daniel Chan raised his target for Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T) to $77 from $66, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average is $64.57.
* Scotia Capital analyst Trevor Turnbull cut his target for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) to $17 from $17.50, maintaining a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $16.73.
* Desjardins Securities analyst David Stewart raised his target for shares of Fiore Gold Ltd. (F-X) to $2.75 from $2.15 with a “buy” rating. The average is $2.59.
“Fiore released an impressive reserve and resource update for its Pan mine in Nevada,” he said. “The company successfully converted a significant portion of resources and offset two years of mining depletion since the previous reserve estimate in 2018, and this has all been done with minimal drill budgets. This is a key milestone as it should enable Pan and Gold Rock, which we expect to start up in 2023, to produce concurrently, vaulting Fiore’s production profile to 100kozpa.
“Fiore’s valuation remains compelling as the shares currently trade at 0.49 times at spot gold vs the junior producer peer group at 0.7 times based on consensus. Once Gold Rock starts up in 2H23, we forecast annual FCF of US$53-million from 2024–26 at spot gold with both Pan and Gold Rock producing concurrently, representing a yield of 55 per cent.”