Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though he says Metro Inc. (MRU-T) continues to exhibit “solid” execution, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li sees limited catalysts and valuation concerns, leading him to remain “on the sidelines.”
“MRU delivered another solid quarter when excluding negative labour conflict impact,” he said. “The company continues to leverage its strong financial position to return capital (dividend hikes and share buybacks), which should provide some downside support.”
Before the bell on Tuesday, the company reported first-quarter financial results that largely fell in line with Mr. Li’s expectations, including “strong” food same-store sales growth of 10 per cent.
“Earnings growth will become more challenging next quarter as MRU and the industry begin to lap outsized COVID-19-related sales growth and gross margin gains (banner mix and lower promotional intensity), as well as potential deflationary pressures due to the strong C$,” he said. “We expect EPS growth to slow to 6 per cent in FY21 (from 15 per cent in FY20). Cost reductions and efficiency improvements (ie supply chain and in-store technologies) will be critical to mitigate some of the headwinds.”
Though he called it a “best-in-class grocer,” Mr. Li cautioned that Metro’s valuation is “vulnerable” to sector rotation and slowing earnings growth.
“MRU’s forward P/E [price-to-earnings] has moderated to 16 times (from 18–19 times) — still a premium to L and EMP at 13–14 times,” he said. “We believe investors’ preference for a high-quality company with a strong track record of execution justifies its premium valuation. But, with earnings growth slowing, we expect limited upside unless there is a rotation to defence. Share buybacks backed by MRU’s solid FCF and balance sheet (2.5 times net debt/EBITDA vs 3.0 times target) provide downside support.”
Keeping a “hold” rating, he trimmed his target for Metro shares to $59 from $61. The average on the Street is $62.27.
Others making target changes included:
* ATB Capital Markets’ Kenric Tyghe to $62 from $61 with a “sector perform” rating.
“We believe our recommendation and price target are well supported based on Metro’s strong brick-and-mortar footprint, which is partially offset by its weaker relative current positioning in online and private label,” said Mr. Tyghe.
* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to $60 from $63 with a “neutral” rating.
* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar to $61 from $64 with a “sector perform” rating.
====
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin said he’s come to expect a degree of conservatism in Canadian National Railway Co.’s (CNR-T, CNI-N) guidance.
However, he expects the significant disparity between the company’s 2021earnings per share projection of high-single digit growth and the consensus estimate on the Street of a 18-per-cent rise to “weigh on the stock in the near term.”
“Management provided new 2021 guidance, which pointed to capex of $3.0-billion; FCF [free cash flow of $3.0-billion to $3.3-billion and mid-single digit volume growth - all of which were in-line with expectations,” he said. “However, increased pension costs, bonus accrual costs as well as forex were all flagged as key headwinds. These combined to temper expected EPS growth - resulting in management guiding to ‘high single digit growth,’ notably below our and street expectations of 18 per cent. There was a degree of focus during the Q&A around this; however management did point to an O/R [operating ratio] target of less than 60 per cent - which implies a margin improvement that does not entirely align with the high single digit EPS guide. We have opted to go with the less-than 60-per-cent O/R guide, which translates into a 13-per-cent EPS growth rate; above guidance but still lower than our prior expectations.”
After the bell on Tuesday, CN reported fourth-quarter 2020 results that largely met the Street’s expectations. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, exceeded the consensus estimate by a penny and Mr. Spracklin’s projection by 3 cents. Operating ratio of 61.4 per cent topped his 62.7-per-cent forecast.
However, based on the guidance, Mr. Spracklin lowered his EPS estimates for 2021 and 2022 to $6.01 and $6.62, respectively, from $6.23 and $6.76.
Keeping a “sector perform” rating for CN shares, he cut his target to $139 from $155. The average on the Street is $131.47.
“With guidance coming in so far below consensus, we expect the market reaction to be negative today,” he said. “We expect that negative sentiment to prevail for some time until a (potential) catalyst emerges. Reflecting this sentiment, we are bringing down our target multiple to 21 times (from 23 times), which is still a premium to the peer range of 18-20 times.”
Elsewhere, Cowen and Co. analyst Jason Seidl lowered CN shares to “market perform” from “outperform” with a US$107 target, down from US$116.
Others making target price changes included:
* Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier to $146 from $150 with a “hold” rating.
“While management is optimistic about volume growth in 2021, it introduced weaker-than-expected 2021 guidance as a few headwinds (higher D&A, bonus accruals and FX) will impact EPS growth,” said Mr. Poirier. “Management is targeting EPS growth in the high single digits, below our forecast of 15 per cent and consensus of 18 per cent, which will disappoint investors and weigh on the share price.”
* Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta to $140 from $144 with a “sector perform” rating.
* TD Securities’ Cherilyn Radbourne to $160 from $165 with a “buy” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang to $142 from $153 with a “neutral” rating.
* National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen to $137 from $141 with a “sector perform” rating.
* JP Morgan’s Brian Ossenbeck to $145 from $150 with an “outperform” rating.
* Credit Suisse’s Allison Landry to US$117 from US$124 with an “outperform” rating.
* Bernstein’s David Vernon to $156 from $168 with an “outperform” rating.
* Evercore’s Jonathan Chappell to US$119 from US$121 with an “in-line” rating.
* Stephens’ Justin Long to US$108 from US$109 with an “equal-weight” rating.
====
Scotia Capital analyst Robert Hope upgraded Emera Inc. (EMA-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” with a $64 target. The average on the Street is $61.64.
Mr. Hope also made these target changes:
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N, AQN-T) to US$17 from US$16 with a “sector perform” rating. Average: US$16.86.
- AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) to $24 from $22 with a “sector outperform” rating. Average: $22.06.
- Fortis Inc. (FTS-T) to $61 from $63 with a “sector outperform” rating. Average: $59.38.
======
Following Tuesday’s release of its fourth-quarter production results and guidance through 2023, Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto said he expects a “mixed” 2021 for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T).
“On a positive note, the company should benefit from higher production growth (10-per-cent copper equivalent) along with ongoing investor enthusiasm for ‘pure play’ copper producers and a potential JV transaction with a Chinese partner at the Zambian assets,” he said. “On a negative note, FM’s cash flows will be relatively suppressed given the substantial hedging program (36 per cent of 2021 production at prices well below $3.00 per pound), and we note ominous rhetoric around.”
Maintaining a “buy” rating for First Quantum shares, Mr. Baretto cut his target by a loonie to $28. The average is $26.21.
Other analysts cutting their targets included:
* Scotia Capital’s Orest Wowkodaw to $29 from $30 with a “sector outperform” rating
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Jackie Przybylowski to $21 from $23 with a “market perform” rating
* Deutsche Bank’s Nick Snowdon to $28 from $31 with a “buy” rating.
=====
A series of equity analysts lowered their target prices for shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY-N, YRI-T) following Tuesday’s release of its preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 production results, three-year production guidance and a 10-year production overview.
Those making changes included:
* Raymond James’ Farooq Hamed to US$7.50 from US$8 with a “market perform” rating. The average on the Street is US$7.72.
“Over the next ten years, we expect virtually all senior gold producers to be in a similar situation of requiring exploration success and various expansions/developments to maintain current production levels,” said Mr. Hamed. “Looking at AUY’s plan that is based on exploration and expansion at existing operations we believe it is well positioned to be able to sustain its production level with the potential for growth from greenfield development. Further, with AUY’s efforts to improve its balance sheet over the last few years resulting in low net debt levels (below 1 times EBITDA) and stable operating cash flows, we believe the company should be able to internally finance its development plans.”
* CIBC World Markets’ Anita Soni to US$9.25 from US$10 with an “outperformer” rating.
* National Bank’s Michael Parkin to $7.50 (Canadian) from $9 with a “sector perform” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s Tanya Jakusconek to US$6.25 from US$6.50 with a “sector perform” rating.
=====
Citi’s senior retail analyst Paul Lejuez made a series of rating changes to stocks in his coverage universe on Wednesday.
Seeing a risk-reward proposition for investors that is “now more fairly balanced at current levels,” he lowered Under Armour Inc. (UAA-N) to “neutral” from “buy” with a US$16 target, down from US$19 but exceeding the US$15.64. consensus.
“After revenues came in much better than expected in 3Q20, buoyed by pandemic purchases of active apparel, expectations for a sales turnaround have been set higher (the stock is up 33 per cent since reporting 3Q on 10/30),” he said. “However, with potential topline pressure ahead from distribution rationalization and increased competition in the category, the sales recovery may not be smooth (or linear). And after several years of restructuring and a big pull back in spending during COVID-19, SG&A has remained stubbornly high, limiting upside in the model.”
He also downgraded these stocks:
* Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA-Q) to “neutral” from “buy” with a US$320 target, up from US$290. Average: US$302.42.
“While we believe ULTA is a market share winner in the beauty sector and is poised to accelerate market share gains on the other side of Covid-19, we believe expectations for a strong sales and margin recovery are largely priced in at current levels,” he said. “Our model lays out an optimistic margin scenario, with ULTA exceeding its prior peak EBIT margin by F24 despite headwinds from a much larger Ecom biz vs. what we expected prior to Covid-19. While we believe it is achievable, we acknowledge some new competitive threats in the market (partnership with TGT, Sephora in KSS) that could become bigger risks down the road.”
* Five Below Inc. (FIVE-Q) to “neutral” from “buy” with a US$205 target, up from US$180. Average: US$204.38.
“While we believe FIVE has a long runway for growth still ahead and is favorably positioned as an off-mall value retailer, shares are trading at an F22 EV/EBITDA multiple of 23 times,” he said. “In many ways this multiple is much deserved, but also makes for a more balanced risk/reward at current levels. FIVE is poised to have a very strong 1H21 as it laps Covid-19 closures and benefits from stimulus, and we are optimistic about their long-term growth potential in price points above $5, but we believe our optimism is shared by the market. And with FIVE beginning to slow store growth to the mid-teens level next year, it makes valuation upside harder to justify.”
* Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL-N) to “neutral” from “buy” with a US$258 target, up from US$250. Average: US$266.38.
“While we continue to believe BURL is well-positioned in the coming quarters (as its moderate consumer benefits from stimulus checks) and years (particularly as other retailers close stores, putting share up for grabs), the stock’s performance (only 6 per cent off its all-time highs) indicates the market appreciates many of the favorable aspects of the BURL story,” he said. “While we expect BURL to close the margin gap with its peers in the long-term, investments in the business could reduce flow-through in the near/medium-term. Although we are raising our TP to $258, we do not see enough upside from current levels to justify a Buy.”
Conversely, Mr. Lejuez raised his rating for these stocks:
* Kohl’s Corp. (KSS-N) to “buy” from “neutral” with a US$56 target, rising from US$33. Average: US$37.60.
“In the near-term, we expect KSS to benefit from consumer stimulus checks, driving sales/profits higher against easy comparisons. Better near-term performance can also change the market’s perspective on the company’s ability to reach its longer-term operating margin goal of 7-8 per cent,” he said. “As we look out beyond F21, we view KSS as a retail fighter. Its off-mall positioning should enable to capture some of the significant share being put up for grabs by many mall-based competitors, helped by its AMZN and Sephora partnerships. And expense savings achieved during the pandemic period should help drive operating margin higher.
* Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS-N) to “buy” from “neutral” with a US$90 target, up from US$66. Average: US$68.95.
“We believe that there is another leg higher for the stock as DKS emerges from COVID-19 as a leader in the sporting goods sector with enhanced omni-channel capabilities and a greater mindshare with the consumer,” he said. “While COVID-19 has brought tailwinds to the business, we believe that the market share gains from smaller competitors exiting the market and the reemergence of the team sports category (estimated 15 per cent of sales) will help DKS hold onto sales/EBIT in a post-COVID environment.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Scotia Capital analyst Paul Steep downgraded BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-N, BB-T) to “sector underperform” from “sector perform” with a US$8.50 target, exceeding the US$7.86 average on the Street.
* Cormark Securities analyst David Ocampo raised his target for TFI International Inc. (TFII-T) to $105 from $80 with a “buy” rating, while Stephens’ Jack Atkins increased his target to $100 from $80 with an “overweight” recommendation. The average is $98.35.
* TD Securities analyst Michael Tupholme raised his target for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) to $26 from $19, maintaining a “hold” rating. The average is $24.29.
* TD’s Mario Mendonca increased his Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) to $115 from $105 with a “buy” rating. The average is $113.88.
* Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske raised his target for Keyera Corp. (KEY-T) to $30 from $28 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $27.22.
* Mr. Kuske increased his Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) to $42 from $40 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $38.32.
* National Bank analyst Richard Tse resumed coverage of Docebo Inc. (DCBO-Q, DCBO-T) with an “outperform” rating and US$70 target, which falls short of the US$72 average.