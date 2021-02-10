Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though its third-quarter 2021 financial results fell largely in line with his “muted” expectations, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley lowered his rating for Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) on Thursday, seeing its valuations running above valuation support.
“The rationale for lowering our recommendation is primarily a function of the significant valuation appreciation WEED has experienced as of late (up more than 3.3 times since Oct/2020 and already up close to 100 per cent year-to-date),” he said. “We believe the recent value appreciation has been more a function of positive macro-headlines coming out of the U.S. (Biden presidency; Democratic control of Senate; commitment to push U.S. cannabis reform at the federal level) that has resulted in a disproportionate amount of capital to flow into a number of leading Canadian LPs (perhaps due to their U.S. listings where many U.S .domiciled operators are still not permitted to trade).
“Although we believe it is possible for Canadian LPs to eventually secure THC exposure in the U.S., we do not foresee full federal cannabis legalization in the US as a near-term prospect and believe Canopy’s value appreciation on the back of positive U.S. sentiment is likely not met with a corresponding fundamental upside (excluding its strategic relationships with Acreage Holdings and TerrAscend Corp).”
Before the bell on Tuesday, Canopy reported total revenues of $152.5-million, up 12.7 per cent quarter-over-quarter and above Mr. Bottomley’s $150.7-million forecast. He attributed the increase to growth in its “other” revenue streams, including larger U.S. distribution for its Storz & Bickel vaporizers and BioSteel product offerings.”
“Canopy highlighted a number of medium-term financial milestones, including: 1) aiming for 40-50-per-cent net revenue CAGR [compound annual growth rate] from FY22 to FY24; (2) positive adj. EBITDA in H2/F22 (and 20-per-cent EBITDA margins for FY24); and (3) positive FCF [free cash flow] (from ops) for FY/F23 and overall FCF for FY/F24,” he said. “Looking ahead to next quarter, the company expects to see continued growth in its Canadian adult-use business from new store openings and its improving ability to fulfill provincial orders.
“However, various COVID-19 restrictions could still pose headwinds to the retail segment of the industry and international exports (i.e., Germany) while inventory balances held with retailers continue to become streamlined. Finally, Canopy also expects strong consumer demand in the U.S. to support growth in many of its ancillary while anticipating consolidated gross margins to reach the high 20%s.”
Moving the stock to “sell” from “hold,” Mr. Bottomley increased his target for Canopy shares to $32 from $25. The average on the Street is $40.71, according to Refinitiv data.
Elsewhere, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey downgraded Canopy to “hold” from “buy” with a $35 target.
Other analysts making target price adjustments included:
* Desjardins Securities’ John Chu to $55 from $22 with a “hold” rating.
“Canopy provided exceptional clarity on the key drivers of its medium-term sales forecast and how it intends to cut costs,” said Mr. Chu. “While it feels very comfortable with a 40–50-per-cent three-year sales CAGR (to FY24), it also believes its sales outlook may be conservative, especially on the U.S. front. It remains very upbeat on its U.S. prospects, with entry into the U.S. THC market a potential wildcard for late 2021. We maintain our Hold rating given the recent strong rally.”
* CIBC World Markets’ John Zamparo to $64 from $42 with a “neutral” rating.
* Cowen and Co.’s Vivien Azer to $75 from $38 with an “outperform” rating.
* Alliance Global Partners’ Aaron Grey to $60 from $31 with a “neutral” rating.
* Stifel’s W. Andrew Carter to $21 from $18 with a “sell” rating.
In response to the surprise sale of its oil and gas unit and decision to take on more financial charges on contracts, several equity analysts on the Street adjusted their target prices for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T) on Wednesday.
Those making changes included:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan to $33 from $32 with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $32.85.
* TD Securities’ Michael Tupholme to $33 from $31 with a “buy” rating.
* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $38 from $41 with an “outperform” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s Mark Neville to $42 from $38 with a “sector outperform” rating.
After successfully accomplishing its five-year plans to double its size between 2015-2020 despite obstacles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Matt Logan thinks Toronto-based FirstService Corp. (FSV-Q, FSV-T) has the potential for similar growth moving forward.
“Q4 results were well ahead of our estimates driven by weather-related restoration activity and increased home resale activity,” he said. “This capped a resilient year in 2020 with organic growth of 4 per cent (0 per cent ex-weather), total revenue growth of 15 per cent, and 40 basis points of margin expansion supporting adj. EBITDA growth of 21 per cent. Notably, FSV achieved its 5-year plan with revenue, adj. EBITDA, and adj. EPS CAGRs [earnings per share compound annual growth rates] of 17 per cent, 22 per cent, and 24 per cent between 2015–20.”
“In our view, this illustrates: 1) the resiliency of FSV’s business model; 2) Management’s focus on organic growth, with a 5-year CAGR of 6 per cent; and, 3) the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions.”
Moving forward, Mr. Logan’s forecast for the real estate services provider through 2025 doesn’t call for another doubling in size, though he said “it’s close,” suggest the pursuit of large acquisitions could help accomplish that feat.
“If leverage returns to Management’s ‘comfort zone’ of 2.0–2.5 times, we think this could support additional acquisitions of $300–500-million in the short-term—and up to $1.3-billion over the next five-years. This is over-and-above our base case acquisition forecast of $125–175-million annually in 2021–22E and would lift our 5Y revenue CAGR to the 15 per cent-plus needed to double revenue by 2025.
“In the short-term, results could fall short of our forecast if vaccine distribution is delayed or storm activity is below the long-term average. In our view, this is mitigated by potential for elevated acquisition activity. However, with guidance for little change in D/EBITDA in the near-term, timing could be a factor. Net/net, we don’t see the key inputs in our five-year DCF as overly taxing (i.e., 12-per-cent EBITDA CAGR, 19 times multiple, 8-per-cent WACC), but flag elevated trading multiples for FSV (and its peers).”
Keeping a “sector perform” rating for FirstService shares, Mr. Logan hiked his target to US$160 from US$135. The average is US$156.67.
Elsewhere, Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien increased his target to US$160 from US$155 with an “outperform” rating.
“FirstService’s two operating segments demonstrated thoughout 2020 they can vigorously cut costs in the face of economic disruption and still seize on emerging revenue opportunities,” said Mr. Bastien. “In 2H20, these came courtesy of a record-setting storm season and a red-hot housing market. Given its unwavering promise of service excellence and record liquidity levels, we can comfortably say FSV will exit the pandemic in a strengthened competitive position.”
Scotia’s George Doumet hiked his target to US$153 from US$128, maintaining a “sector perform” rating, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Stephen MacLeod moved his target to $168 from $147 with a “market perform” rating.
JP Morgan analyst Tyler Langton initiated coverage of a group of TSX-listed mining companies on Wednesday.
They include:
- SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM-T) with an “overweight” rating and $31 target. The average on the Street is $36.47.
- Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) with an “overweight” rating and $14 target. Average: $16.88.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T) with an “overweight” rating and $49 target. Average: $54.
- Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) with a “neutral” rating and $42 target. Average: $41.
- B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T) with a “neutral” rating and $9 target. Average: $10.70.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T) with a “neutral” rating and $14 target. Average: $16.17.
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T) with a “neutral” rating and $114 target. Average: $109.48.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T) with an “underweight” rating and $57 target. Average: $74.18.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd.’s (CMG-T) “mixed” third-quarter results, including “weaker” top-line figures, reflect the current “challenging” environment, according to Echelon Capital Markets analyst Amr Ezzat
On Tuesday before the bell, the Calgary-based software company that produces reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry reported sales of $16-million for the quarter, narrowly missing the projections of both Mr. Ezzat ($16.4-million) and the consensus on the Street ($16.6-million). However, EBITDA of $9.5-million exceeded expectations ($6.4-million and $7.9-million, respectively) due largely to the benefits of the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy.
“Details continue to suggest a challenging environment with Annuity & Maintenance (‘A&M’) licenses (recurring revenues) down 18 per cent year-over-year and anemic deferred revenues growth,” he said.
“While we remain fans of CMG, we see no significant catalysts in sight to drive stock performance. We expect the stock to be range bound with our 12-month target price ... implying no upside from current levels. We believe a higher return profile is possible beyond our target price should oil prices remain constructive for a sustained period of time.”
Keeping a “hold” rating, Mr. Ezzat raised his target to $6.25 from $5. The average is $6.34.
“With virtually 100-per-cent oil & gas clientele, the main upside/downside risk to our target price and rating is crude oil pricing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor raised his target to $6 from $5 with a “hold” rating.
“While cost cutting and CEWS benefits produced an EBITDA beat, the decline in recurring revenue was steeper than we had expected (down 19 per cent year-over-year in Q3),” he said. “Shares have risen alongside oil prices in recent weeks, and we observe an uptick in activity levels and sentiment within the energy industry. However, we would like to see better evidence that this is translating into stabilization of the recurring revenue base.”
Scotia’s Paul Steep moved his target to $6.50 from $5 with a “sector perform” rating.
A group of equity analysts on the Street raised their target prices for units of CT REIT (CRT.UN-T) in response to Tuesday’s release of in-line fourth-quarter financial results.
In a research note titled Can’t keep a good man down, Desjardins Securities Michael Markidis said the REIT’s income profile has been “virtually unscathed” during the COVID-19 pandemic due, in large part, to its strong relationship with Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T).
“Rent collection is head and shoulders above that of the retail peer group. On the back of our review of 4Q20 results, our 2021–22 FFO outlook and spot NAV modestly improve,” said Mr. Markidis.
Keeping a “hold” recommendation, he increased his target by a loonie to $15.50, which remains below the $16.50 average.
Others making changes included:
* RBC’s Pammi Bir to $16 from $15.50 with an “outperform” rating
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $16 from $15 with a “neutral” rating
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Jenny Ma to $17 from $16.25 with an “outperform” rating.
* TD Securities’ Sam Damiani to $17 from $16.50 with a “buy” recommendation.
In other analyst actions:
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Irene Nattel increased his target for shares of Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T) to $198 from $175 with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $175.82.
* Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry raised her target for TFI International Inc. (TFII-N, TFII-T) to US$89 from US$82 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen taised his target to $110 from $103 also with an “outperform” recommendation. TD Securities’ Tim James to $115 from $110 with a “buy” rating, exceeding the consensus of $99.78.
* Scotia Capital analyst Konark Gupta raised his target for Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) to 55 cents from 43 cents with a “sector perform” rating. The average is 51 cents.
* Scotia’s Phil Hardie raised his target for TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) to $149 from $148 with a “sector outperform” rating, while TD Securities’ Graham Ryding increased his target to $145 from $140 with a “hold” rating. The average is $145.14.
* TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca increased his target for Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) to $175 from $170 with a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $174.36.
* TD’s Daniel Chan raised his target for Absolute Software Corp. (ABST-T) to $17 from $16 with a “hold” recommendation, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Thanos Moschopoulos increased his target to $21 from $18 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $17.46.