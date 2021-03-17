Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
With its recent $360-million equity issuance, CAE Inc. (CAE-T) is likely to further bolster its competitive position in the sector and “emerge stronger from the pandemic,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.
After resuming coverage of the Montreal-based company following the financing, which he called “opportunistic” following its “transformative” US$1-billion purchase of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s defence training business, Mr. Poirier raised his rating for its shares to a “buy” recommendation from a “hold” previously, citing a “solid growth pipeline and encouraging civil recovery ahead.”
“On a pro forma basis, we estimate net debt to EBITDA should decrease to 2.3 times in 4Q FY21 (from 2.9 times) and 2.3 times at closing of the L3Harris acquisition in 4Q FY22 (from 2.6 times),” he said. “Leverage remains below CAE’s bank covenant (not public, although management previously noted that it was above 4.0 times), which provides some flexibility in the near term to deploy capital toward organic and M&A opportunities in the Civil segment.
“Management is not stopping here as additional opportunities exist to bolster its competitive positioning in Civil. While we believe it is unlikely that CAE will expand its presence in the FFS market given its dominant position, additional M&A opportunities exist in the training market in our view. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for CAE to partially or fully acquire the training assets of some legacy carriers while securing long-term training agreements. Such transactions could enable CAE to significantly expand its addressable market.”
Mr. Poirier maintained a $40 target for CAE shares after incorporating the equity issuance into his forecasts. The average target on the Street is $41.50, according to Refinitiv data.
“With the recovery in the civil sector in sight, we believe CAE’s growth strategy is even more relevant to bolstering its competitive positioning in the years to come.” he said. “Recall that CAE is in advanced discussions with potential customers to secure new training outsourcing contracts by the end of FY21.”
=====
Empire Company Ltd.’s (EMP.A-T) $357-million deal to buy 51 per cent of grocery store chain Longo’s and its e-commerce service Grocery Gateway accelerates its growth in the urban and suburban markets of Ontario, said ATB Capital Markets analyst Kenric Tyghe, emphasizing the region is the largest and fastest growing in the country.
“Empire will be able to leverage its national infrastructure and capabilities to unlock non-customer facing synergies and other benefits centred around procurement (leveraging Empire’s purchasing power), logistics (introducing Longo’s warehouse and logistics capabilities into Empire’s network will improve the customer experience and net delivery costs for both businesses) and real estate (leverage Empire’s expertise to deliver on the optimal store expansion plan),” he said in a research note. “Longo’s free cash flow is expected to self-fund its annual CAPEX program of $40.0-million per year in the final two years of Empire’s Project Horizon.”
With the deal, Mr. Tyghe raised his fiscal 2022 revenue and EBITDA estimates to $29.36-billion and $2.19-billion, respectively, from $28.49-billion and $2.17-billion. His adjusted earnings per share forecast remains $2.80 “with dilution from the share issuance on the transaction fully offset by a combination of the earnings contribution and repurchase activity (the transaction is expected to be accretive in FY2023).”
Keeping an “outperform” rating for Empire shares, he raised his target to $46 from $45. The average on the Street is $44.70.
“Overall, we consider the acquisition of Longo’s to be positive to our thesis given (i) it increases the Company’s penetration in urban core of key Ontario markets, such as the GTA, where the Company believes its underrepresented (ii) improves the Company’s loyalty offering and (iii) is expected to be accretive to EPS in the first full fiscal year after closing, which will offset some of the dilution from the ramp of the Company’s Voilà program,” he said.
Elsewhere, National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar trimmed his target to $44 from $45 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
AirBoss of America Corp.’s (BOS-T) new contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is a “game changer,” according to Stifel analyst Maggie MacDougall.
On Tuesday, shares of the Newmarket, Ont.-based rubber product manufacturer soared 24.6 per cent after it announced a deal worth up to US$576-million for the distribution of nitrile patient examination gloves.
“AirBoss has become a trusted supplier to the U.S. Federal Government in both PPE and Defence, and we believe that there has been a step change in its prospects for additional large contract awards going forward,” said Ms. MacDougall.
With the deal and the recent release of 2021 guidance, including revenue of $630-710-million, adjusted EBITDA margin of 15-15.5 per cent and adjusted earnings per share of $1.80-$2.19, the analyst now sees “improved visibility” on earnings potential through her forecast period. She raised her 2021 EBITDA projection to $104.3-million from $55.8-million and 2022 to $93.6-million from $62.3-million.
“We believe that AirBoss Defense Group has undergone significant change in terms of market opportunity since merging with Critical Solutions last year, and that the company will continue to capitalize on its strengthened position as a valued supplier to the U.S. Federal Government in the future,” said Ms. MacDougall.
Maintaining a “buy” rating for AirBoss shares, she hiked her target to $50 from $27. The average on the Street is $40.
Other analysts raising their targets include:
* CIBC World Markets’ Scott Fromson to $42 from $30 with an “outperformer” rating.
* TD Securities’ Tim James to $44 from $33 with a “buy” rating.
* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk to $51 from $29 with a “buy” rating.
“AirBoss Defense Group’s (ADG) diverse product offering and supply chain expertise continue to drive massive new contract wins,” said Mr. Lynk. “We recommend the stock because of the enhanced visibility afforded by these contracts, the upside potential we see in the $175-million bid funnel and Blast Gauge, the recovery we’re witnessing in the Rubber Solutions segment, and the company’s net debt-free balance sheet.”
=====
In response to its friendly acquisition bid by Australia’s Evolution Mining, Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo downgraded Battle North Gold Corp. (BNAU-T) to “sell” from “speculative buy.”
On Monday, the Melbourne-based company revealed its $343-million offer in an attempt to double down on Ontario’s Red Lake gold district.
“This is a very positive outcome, in our view,” said Mr Gallo. “George Ogilvie and his team took the reins of this company following the noteworthy collapse of the previous entity, Rubicon Minerals.
“We believe the group has effectively de-risked and advanced what was at one point a very broken asset.”
Seeing “considerable untapped exploration upside,” Mr. Gallo cut his target for Battle North shares to $2.65 from $3.50. The average on the Street is $3.48.
=====
Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s (WPRT-Q, WPRT-T) stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results “sets the stage for growth” in 2021 and beyond, according to H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal.
“We believe the company is ramping its efforts to participate in the adoption of hydrogen fuel opportunity,” he said. “Management believes hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with an HPDI 2.0 fuel system, can be a very competitive option to reduce CO2 emissions in long-haul transportation. We believe the company is uniquely positioned to provide existing CNG/LNG customers with a path to hydrogen offerings. Investors should factor in capex and investment needs as HPDI 2.0 sales ramp beyond Europe, and to support new technology development and commercialization. We believe near-term risks to execution could stem from any continuing pandemic-related challenges as well from potential impact from the current global auto supply-chain issues. The company has taken steps to improve its balance sheet supported by lower cost debt and government subsidies.”
On Monday, the Vancouver-based company reported revenue of US$83.9-million, up 12.9 per cent year-over-year and topping Mr. Dayal’s US$69.-1million, driven by a 32-per-cent increase in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) revenue. Earnings per share rose to 3 US cents from nil a year ago.
Seeing the quarter “setting the company up to revive revenue growth in 2021 and beyond,” the analyst increased his target to US$16 from US$5 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is currently $10.90.
“Our price target increase is partly supported by factors including: (1) expectations of around 40.1-per-cent top-line growth in 2021 (vs. a decline of 17.3 per cent in 2020) and continued revenue momentum in forward periods as HPDI 2.0 footprint continues to expand; (2) contribution from Weichai partnership in China becoming a more meaningful part of the story; (3) potential participation in the hydrogen market; and (4) heightened regulatory support as the transportation industry adapts to lower-emissions technology platforms,” he said. “We expect the heavy duty trucking segment to be the key performance driver for the company as it expands beyond serving only one primary customer in Europe. In this context, we believe the company’s partnership with Weichai provides access to all major Chinese trucking brands and OEMs. In line with this, we are now projecting revenues to grow from $353.8-million in 2021 to $1.1-billion in 2030 (nine-year CAGR of 13.9 per cent) vs. our prior expectations of revenues growing from $353.8-million in 2021 to $666.1-million in 2030 (nine-year CAGR of 7.3 per cent).”
Elsewhere, Cowen and Co. analyst Jeffrey Osborne increased his target to $9.50 from $4.50 with a “market perform” rating.
=====
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR-T) offers investors compelling growth prospects in the resilient beverage alcohol sector, according to Canaccord Genuity’s Luke Hannan.
Forecasting 3-year forward revenue and EBITDA compound annual growth rates of 27.0 per cent and 35.2 per cent, respectively, he initiated coverage with a “buy” rating, touting its “fast-growing, margin-accretive contract manufacturing business.”
“With an expansion project set for completion in the coming months and an influx of demand from existing and prospective contract manufacturing customers, we believe Waterloo has clear line-of-sight for filling co-packing capacity in its state-of-the-art facility, a revenue stream that is also margin-accretive,” he said. “Our math suggests the company could deliver $127-million in total co-packer revenue once fully ramped, well above the $15-million in co-packing revenues witnessed in F2020.”
“Waterloo’s owner brand portfolio represents a resilient revenue base that has grown steadily over the years, owing largely to the portfolio of higher-growth Waterloo-brand craft beers and its license to produce and sell LandShark Lager. Additionally, its value offering, Laker, remains the price leader in the segment, resulting in share gains in a category that is dominated by large, multinational brewers. We believe the stability of Waterloo’s performance in both segments, combined with its exposure in the nascent and fast-growing ready-to-drink category, provides a growing revenue base to support the growing dividend, which has seen five increases in the past five years, leading to an average dividend yield of 2.0 per cent.”
He set a target of $8.50 per share, exceeding the $7.56 average.
“Additionally, the company has exposure to the growing craft beer segment through several owner brands, while also expanding its share in the value segment through its Laker family of brands,” said Mr. Hannan. “Waterloo boasts a veteran management team with decades of experience in the brewing industry, which together with members of the board owns 43 per cent of the shares outstanding, leaving management well aligned with shareholders. The current valuation of 9.0 times our fiscal 2023 EBITDA estimate represents a compelling entry point for investors, in our view, given that peers trade at 11.5 times.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Scotia Capital analyst Phil Hardie raised his target for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) to $133 from $126 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $135.25.
* Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske increased his Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) to $18 from $16 with an “underperform” recommendation. The average target is $17.10.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Mark Petrie hiked his BRP Inc. (DOO-T) target to $100 from $79 with a “neutral” rating. The average on the Street is $94.73.
* Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Steinerman cut his target for Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-N, TRI-T) to US$92 from US$98 with an “equal-weight” rating. The current average is US$94.70.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan raised his target for AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T) to $8.50 from $7.50, exceeding the $7.64 average. He kept a “sector perform” rating.
* RBC’s Neil Downey bumped up his NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T) target by a loonie to $14 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $13.54.
* RBC’s Luke Davis increased his Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T) target to $2.25 from $1.75, maintaining a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $2.06.
* TD Securities analyst Tim James raised his GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T) target to $41 from $39 with a “hold” rating, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Devin Dodge increased his target to US$36 from US$34 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $38.41.
* JP Morgan analyst Chris Turnure raised his Emera Inc. (EMA-T) target to $55 from $54 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $58.71.
* ATB Capital Markets analyst Nate Heywood bumped up his target for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) to $24 from $22 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $22.72.
* ATB’s Tim Monachello raised his Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) target to $6.50 from $5.50 with an “outperform” rating. The current average is $5.10.
* National Bank Financial analyst Michael Parkin cut his target for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T) to $56 from $65, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average is $71.98.
* National Bank’s Michael Robertson raised his Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) target to $48 from $46 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is currently $44.14.
* iA Capital Markets analyst Michael Charlton raised his Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE-T) target to $1 from 85 cents with a “speculative buy” rating, topping the 89-cent average.
* iA Capital’s Frédéric Blondeau increased his target for units of BTB REIT (BTB.UN-T) to $4.75 from 44 with a “buy” rating. The average is $3.67.
