Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After its first-quarter results blew past expectations, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Matt Logan continues to see “good momentum” in FirstService Corp.’s (FSV-Q, FSV-T) business, emphasizing support from “strong home improvement results, growing scale in property restoration, and a gradual re-opening of the economy.”
Before the bell on Tuesday, the Toronto-based property services provider reported revenues of US$711-million, up 12 per cent year-over-year and above the estimates of both Mr. Logan (US$680-million) and the Street (US$674-million). Adjusted EBITDA of US$60-million was a rise of 36 per cent year-over-year and also topped the US$48-million estimate of both the analyst at the Street by 24 per cent, while adjusted earnings per share of 66 US cents represented a 78-per-cent jump and also blew past projections (52 US cents and 45 US cents, respectively).
“Looking ahead, we see organic/acquisition growth of 6 per cent and 6 per cent in 2021 (unchanged) and 6 per cent/7 per cent in 2022 (5 per cent/8 per cent previously),” said Mr. Logan. “In 2021, our organic growth outlook is in line with the 6-per-cent long-term average and comprised of 5 per cent for residential, 7 per cent for restoration (ex-storms), 10 per cent for home improvement, and flat for Century Fire. Our acquisition forecast is below the 11-per-cent average over the past 5Y.
“We see some potential upside from hurricanes and large M&A. In our view, the biggest differences between consensus 2021 EBITDA estimate of $312-million (range: $302–321-million) and our $321-million estimate are likely driven by weather-related restoration revenues and M&A. With regard to the former, our estimates include 17 per cent ($112-million) of restoration revenues from large storms, in line with the long-term average of 15–20 per cent (of which $40–50-million is booked/expected in H1/21). For the latter, our forecast includes normal course tuck-unders, with large deals providing potential upside, given TTM D/EBITDA [trailing 12-month debt to EBITDA] of just 1.3 times (vs. the 3Y/5Y avg. of 2.1 times/1.9 times).”
Though he trimmed his 2021 and 2022 EBITDA projections narrowly following the “strong” results and “conservative” guidance, Mr. Logan hiked his target for FirstService shares to US$190 from US$160, touting its “significant long-term growth prospects.” The average on the Street is US$167.42.
“While storm activity is inherently lumpy (benefiting Q1 results), we think it is prudent to focus on long-term trends and see our 2021 estimates as de-risked post-quarter,” the analyst said. “Big picture, we think FSV’s positive macro backdrop and strong execution are largely reflected in the current share price and maintain our Sector Perform rating.”
Elsewhere, TD Securities analyst Daryl Young cut FirstService to “hold” from “buy” with a US$180 target, up from US$175.
Others making target price adjustments include:
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Stephen MacLeod to US$185 from US$168 with a “market perform” rating.
“Looking ahead, Q2 comparables are easy, with last year’s period bearing the brunt of pandemic closures; H2 is more challenging,” Mr. MacLeod said.
“We continue to see a long-term runway for growth across FSV’s businesses, both organically (2021E to “normalize” to mid-single-digit growth) and through acquisition (liquidity is strong, tuck-in pipeline is ‘active’). Given the stock’s strong performance and valuation, we see balanced risk-reward.”
* CIBC World Markets analyst Stephanie Price to US$180 from US$161 with a “neutral” rating
* Scotia Capital’s George Doumet to US$168.50 from US$153 with a “sector perform” rating.
=====
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T) is “positioning for growth” with its new operating model, said iA Capital Markets analyst Elias Foscolos following Tuesday’s virtual Investor Day event that focused on its operational and legal reorganization and its rebranding.
The Calgary-based hydrovac services company revealed a plan to change its name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd., a move Mr. Foscolos thinks “better conveys the role of the business in servicing North America’s critical infrastructure.”
“BAD reiterated the growth potential of 7-9 times it sees in the U.S., which is estimated based on historical demand trends in its mature Canadian markets,” he said. “BAD highlighted its new functionally focused operating model, which is enabled by shared corporate services and the Common Business Platform and is expected to enhance operating leverage and scalability in the business.”
Mr. Foscolos also emphasized the company’s ongoing reorganization is likely to result in both increased efficiency and tax benefits, noting: “These changes are expected to be completed by Q4/21, resulting in annual cash tax savings of $6-7-million on one-time costs of $2-3-million. One example is how BAD intends to leverage a new internal leasing and transportation structure to more easily move trucks across operating jurisdictions with minimal regulatory and taxation friction.”
The analyst is currently projecting first-quarter EBITDA, scheduled to be released on May 4, of $20-million, which sits below the $23-million consensus on the Street. He’s expected regular seasonal weakness “compounded by headwinds from extreme weather in the US, FX headwinds, and a delayed economic recovery in Canada.”
However, Mr. Foscolos raised his target for Badger shares by $1 to $40 after updating his valuation, maintaining a “hold” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $42.78.
Badger closed at $40.65 on Tuesday.
“While we do believe that BAD will be able to improve profitability through internal business improvements while the long-term U.S. growth thesis plays out, we continue to view the stock as fully valued in the context of still-recovering demand and quarter-to-quarter uncertainty,” he said.
=====
Scotia Capital analyst Benoit Laprade raised his target prices for these forest and wood product stocks in his coverage universe:
- Canfor Corp. (CFP-T, “sector outperform”) to $40 from $37. The average on the Street is $39.83.
- Interfor Corp. (IFP-T, “sector outperform”) to $46 from $40. Average: $42.50.
- Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T, “sector perform”) to $2.50 from $2.25. Average: $2.47.
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG-T, “sector outperform”) to $125 from $120. Average: $118.21.
=====
In response to its friendly $1.1-billion takeover offer from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T), Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury lowered Roxgold Inc. (ROXG-T) to “hold” from a “buy” recommendation, seeing few obstacles to approval.
On Monday, Vancouver-based Fortuna announced it intends to pay 0.283 of its shares, and 0.1 cent in cash, for each Roxgold share, a 41-per-cent premium to Roxgold’s closing price on Friday.
“While there are benefits to a larger, diversified company, we believe that some ROXG investors are likely to be disappointed that the announced 42-per-cent premium dropped to 14 per cent based on [Monday’s] closing share prices,” said Mr. MacRury. “That said, we expect the transaction to be approved. ROXG is the best performing stock in our coverage universe year-to-date, up 37 per cent.”
“Notwithstanding the level of recent consolidation in West Africa, we think a competing bid is possible but unlikely given: 1) the $40-million break fee, 2) the potential implied premium valuation that would be required to top Fortuna’s offer relative to Roxgold’s West African peers, and 3) no obvious regional synergy opportunities around ROXG’s assets.”
The analyst cut his target for Roxgold shares to $2.40 from $2.75 to reflect the offer. The average on the Street is currently $2.61.
Concurrently, Canaccord’s Dalton Baretto cut his target for Fortuna shares to $8.25 from $9, which sits below the $10.68 average, with a “hold” rating.
“We view this transaction as an opportunistic bid by FVI to acquire a suite of assets that meets its primary investment criteria: precious metals focused, strong margins and exploration potential. While we see no obvious synergies and the jurisdiction is new, FVI is attempting to mitigate this risk by retaining ROXG’s entire operating team,” said Mr. Baretto.
We are not surprised by the timing of the bid, given that Lindero is largely complete, the $30 million ruling at San Jose is getting more likely to be maintained, and political risk in Latin America is rising. In addition, we are not surprised by the all-share bid given that FVI was trading at 1.89 times NAV on Friday (vs. ROXG at 0.58 times) and the company’s balance sheet was stretched following the construction of Lindero. We note that the 40-per-cent premium to the 20-day VWAP implied at the announcement of the transaction has declined to 16% following the 18-per-cent decline in FVI’s share price over the course of trading on Monday.”
Elsewhere, CIBC’s Cosmos Chiu cut his Fortuna Silver Mines target to $9.50 from $11.25, keeping a “neutral” recommendation.
=====
Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan expects Canadian lifecos to see “solid” earnings per share growth of 30 per cent year-over-year when the sector’s first-quarter earnings season begins on May 5, “benefiting from significant impact at the start of pandemic.”
“Similar to Banks, we believe Lifecos are back on track to achieve their medium-term targets,” he said. " Heading into the quarter, we made minor changes (e.g., positive global equity markets, negative FX impact) that were relatively net neutral to our Q1 and annual forecasts. We did roll forward our valuation one quarter that resulted in increasing our target prices (average) by 4 per cent.
“In Q1, Lifeco shares significantly outperformed, benefiting from higher yields and a steeper yield curve. Currently, Lifeco shares trade attractively with a P/E (NTM) of 8.9 times (12-per-cent discount to 5-year average) with solid excess capital towards flexibility for deployment.”
Mr. Chan made the following target price changes:
- iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T, “buy”) to $77.50 from $75. The average on the Street is $74.22.
- Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T, “buy”) to $29.50 from $28.50. Average: $28.39.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T, “buy”) to $72 from $69. Average: $69.77.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan raised his target for First National Financial Corp. (FN-T) to $53 from $50 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Jaeme Gloyn increased his target to $55 from $53 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average target is $51.
“Although Q1/21 results were below our forecast, we were overly optimistic, given normalized EPS was still up 22 per cent year-over-year with originations up 16 per cent year-over-year (residential originations were up 58 per cent year-over-year),” said Mr. Kwan. “We think FN appeals to small cap investors as it shows investors an attractive blend of exposure to continued strong housing/ mortgage market activity, defensive attributes, and a 4.4-per-cent dividend yield. Our slightly higher financial forecasts see our target increase.”
* Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford suspended coverage of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG-T). He previously had an “underperform” rating and 40-cent target for its shares.
“Based on our macro industry projections, we believe it is doubtful Western will be able to generate free cash flow such that it can reduce its $240-million total debt obligation before its largest facility is due, 21-months from now,” he said. “Given the ownership structure of Western’s debt and equity, we think it is reasonable to expect a restructuring of some manner before that point.
“As we cannot know the terms of any potential restructuring, we have elected to suspend our evaluation of Western’s equity until we have some visibility to free cash generation to the benefit of shareholders. We appreciate the quality of Western’s assets and management’s commitment to managing costs to the fullest extent possible.”
* Scotia Capital analyst Justin Strong trimmed his target for Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) to $55 from $59 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $53.
* CIBC’s Scott Fromson raised his target for Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) to $42 from $39.50 with a “neutral” rating. The current average is $44.39.
* Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina raised his First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) target to $47 from $45, exceeding the $31.71 average, with a “buy” rating.
* Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson raised his Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS-N, PD-T) target to US$33 from US$26 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$38.86.
* TD Securities analyst Brian Morrison increased his Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) target to $50 from $45, reiterating a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $42.73.
* TD’s Craig Hutchison raised his target for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T) to $6.50 from $6 with a “buy” rating. The average is $5.35.