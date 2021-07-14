Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
* Baytex Energy Corp (BTE-T): CIBC raises target price to C$3 from C$1.75
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$105 from C$112
* Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE-T): CIBC raises target price to C$20 from C$16
* Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ-T): CIBC raises target price to C$58 from C$48
* Corvus Gold Inc (KOR-T): Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold and raises target price to C$4 from C$3.50
* Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG-T): CIBC raises target price to C$9 from C$7
* Enerplus Corp (ERF-T): CIBC raises target price to C$13 from C$10
* Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO-T): CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$35
* Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL-T): CIBC raises target price to C$5 from C$4
* MEG Energy Corp (MEG-T): CIBC raises target price to C$14 from C$10
* Nextpoint Financial Inc (NPF-UN-T): Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating and $15.50 price target.
* Nuvista Energy Ltd (NVA-T): CIBC raises target price to C$5 from C$3.25
* Organigram Holdings Inc (OGI-T): ATB Capital Markets raises PT to C$4.25 from C$3.75 and CIBC raises target price to C$4 from C$3.75
* Paramount Resources Ltd (POU-T): CIBC raises target price to C$20 from C$17
* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY-T): CIBC raises target to C$8.25 from C$7
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd (PSK-T): CIBC raises target price to C$17 from C$15
* Precision Drilling Corp (PD-T): CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer and raises target price to C$60 from C$50
* Savaria Corp (SIS-T): National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$24 from C$20.50
* Storm Resources Ltd (STX-T): CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer and raises target price to C$4.5 from C$4
* Suncor Energy Inc (SU-T): CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$40
* Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU-T): CIBC raises target price to C$47.5 from C$40
* Vermilion Energy Inc (VET-T): CIBC raises target price to C$12.5 from C$10
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO-T): National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$14.50 from C$14
* Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP-T): CIBC raises target price to C$9 from C$7.5
* Alphabet Inc (GOOG-Q): Cowen and Company raises target price to $2,900 from $2,700
* Apple Inc (AAPL-Q): JP Morgan adds stock to its analyst focus list and raises target price to $175 from $170
* Goldman Sachs (GS-N): BMO raises target price to $435 from $415. Credit Suisse raises target price to $425 from $400. Evercore ISI raises target price to $415 from $410. KBW raises target price to $405 from $391/ Piper Sandler raises target price to $435 from $420
* JP Morgan (JPM-N): BMO raises target price to $141 from $136. Credit Suisse raises target price to $177 from $170. KBW raises target price to $172 from $167. Piper Sandler raises target price to $184 from $182
* Methanex Corp (MEOH-Q): CIBC cuts target price to $39 from $42
* Nokia Oyj (NOK-N): JP Morgan raises target price to $7.80 from $4.30 and raises to overweight from neutral
* Ovintiv Inc (OVV-N): CIBC raises target price to $40 from $30 and Citigroup raises price target to $44 from $43
* Pepsico Inc (PEP-Q): Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform and raises target price to $157 from $155; Deutsche Bank raises target price to $154 from $149; Guggenheim raises target price to $171 from $160; Morgan Stanley raises target price to $172 from $165; Truist Securities raises target price to $160 from $135; Citigroup raises price target to $176 from $162; Cowen and Company raises target price to $185 from $165; Jefferies raises target price to $161 from $156; JP Morgan raises target price to $171 from $154; RBC raises target price to $155 from $153
* Whole Earth Brands (FREE-Q): Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating; $20 price target
More to come
With files from Reuters
