Inside the Market

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Several analysts have raised their price targets on Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) following another quarterly earnings report that overall beat expectations. Some noted, however, that the latest financials were a little less impressive than in recent quarters.

Among the moves: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$149 from $143; CIBC hiked its target to C$148 from $139; and Desjardins Securities to C$138 from C$133.

Here are some highlights of what the analysts are saying:

Scotiabank’s Meny Grauman: “BMO’s beat this quarter was not quite as spectacular as it seems given the contribution from credit (a PCL [Provision for Credit Losses] recovery) and elevated securities gains. That said, results may not have been great, but they were still very, very good. Not a bad outcome for a bank that has consistently been ahead of the pack for a number of consecutive quarters. Underpinning another good quarter remains relative margin stability (+2 bps Q/Q at the all bank level) and still very impressive expense management (operating leverage of 7.3% YTD and ongoing efficiency gains). Canadian P&C [Personal and Commercial Banking] was the star of the show, but all operating segments beat consensus, with the largest variance actually coming from Capital Markets as both trading and underwriting climbed sequentially and beat our forecasts. Overall, our EPS estimate for F2021 climbs due to the beat ... We leave our price target at $147 and reiterate our Sector Outperform rating.”

Desjardins’ Doug Young: Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings were 11% above our estimate. Furthermore, its outlook for commercial loan growth later this year, while holding the line on expenses, was encouraging. ... We like the outlook for BMO.”

Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan: “BMO reported adjusted cash EPS of $3.44, well above consensus of $2.93. We view the beat as higher quality but benefiting from: (1) better-than-expected credit that we estimate added ~23c to EPS (relative to Street); and (2) higher security gains (other than trading) of $198M which contributed ~15c towards EPS. FQ3 security gains showed sequential improvement from $111M / $102M over the past two quarters (F2020: $124M). While quarterly security gains are typically volatile, management expects further positive gains, benefiting from a healthy economy. Overall, security gains / losses are more tied to equity market movements (rather than interest rates) and upside has generally been supported by broad-based activity to support clientele growth (e.g. Commercial, Capital Markets). ... The firm has demonstrated consistent credit performance and improvement over four straight quarters.... This broadly benefited from government assistant programs (high saving rates), excellent commercial credit, low formations, and good recoveries in its oil & gas portfolio (at Capital Markets). Going forward, management guides toward impaired loan ratio at low 20 bps over F2022E with actual losses that could come in below that level over the next few quarters. BMO reported performing loan provisions (stage 1 & 2) of - $141M (or -12 bps; -4 bps QoQ). With significant allowances built up last year, we are likely to see further performing loan reversals over the coming quarters.”

Analysts also reacted favourably to Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS-T) quarterly results released on Tuesday, but analysts overall were a little more cautious and some actually lowered their price targets.

Credit Suisse cut its target price to C$84 from C$85; National Bank of Canada raised its target to C$86 from C$84; RBC raised its target price to C$89 from C$86; and TD Securities cut its target price to C$87 from C$90.

More to come

