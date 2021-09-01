 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

It’s time to digest gains in Stelco Inc. (STLC-T), said Scotiabank analyst Michael Doumet in downgrading his rating on the steelmaker to “sector perform” from an equivalent of a buy rating.

Stelco shares have surged over the past year and continued to rise even this past summer when equity markets struggled to find further lift. But Mr. Doumet believes the surge in steel prices that has been propelling the shares is likely to take a breather, and steel could even be subject to a retracement in price similar to what has been seen in the lumber market.

“Steel prices have risen for 12 consecutive months, climbing an average of 13% per month and a total of 330% since the trough. As a low-cost producer, Stelco has been ideally positioned to reap the benefits – and, as a result, the shares have been the best performer in our universe of coverage. We expect extended lead-times and strong pricing to persist through 4Q21 (potentially into 1Q22) – but, we believe steel prices are increasingly subject to significant downside risk – somewhat similar to what was seen with lumber and, more recently, iron ore,” Mr. Doumet said in a note to clients.

He believes the risk/reward is now more balanced, and raised his price target only modestly to C$55 from $52.50. He previously had a “sector outperform” rating on Stelco shares.

“When compared with pricing in other regions, North American steel prices remain an outlier,” he explained further. “Increased domestic production and imports are likely to narrow the supply deficit in the coming months. Barring any unplanned outages, we expect prices to peak in the near term and normalize through the 2H22. As supply/demand becomes more balanced, we expect prices to fall at a relatively fast rate . In the next twelve months, we expect steel pricing to revert back to ‘normal’ as supply and demand are expected to be equilibrium in 2022. Our L-T HRC price assumption is US$650/nt, above the 10-year average of US$625/nt.”

But income investors should note that dividend payouts could be on the way, or the company may choose to return capital through more share buybacks, he said.

“Following its recent share repurchase, we expect Stelco to rebuild its cash balance and to, once again, be in a position to return capital to shareholders in 4Q22. At that point, depending on the steel price outlook and share price, the company could (i) issue special dividend, (ii) repurchase shares, and/or (iii) keep excess cash for optionality.”

BMO, meanwhile, believes Stelco has further upside, and raised its price target to C$70 from C$65.

***

Citi Research analyst Christian Wetherbee upgraded Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI-N;CNR-T) to “buy” from “neutral” after a U.S. regulator Tuesday rejected the company’s proposed use of a voting trust in its efforts to acquire U.S. railway Kansas City Southern. The ruling by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board has made it unlikely CN will succeed in its takeover efforts, and places rival CP Rail in a better position to pursue a competing bid.

Mr. Wetherbee also raised his price target on CN to US$140, “as we think the stock is likely to benefit from the potential that the KSU deal goes away (removing the regulatory overhang) and a refocus from management on operating ratio.”

Some investors seem to have already reached the same conclusion. CN Rail shares rallied more than 7% on Tuesday following the STB ruling.

Operating ratio is a key performance metric for railways. CN seems poised to refocus on the operating ratio following activism by shareholder TCI Fund Management earlier this week, which contended shares were undervalued. It called for former Union Pacific Railway and Canadian National chief operating officer Jim Vena to replace current CN CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest. London-based TCI Fund Management, in a filing, also said it increased its stake in CN Rail to 5.2 per cent, up from 4.25 per cent it last disclosed on June 30, placing it as CN’s second-largest holder behind Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment LLC..

“This move was one we thought was possible and we believe a greater emphasis on OR and EPS growth is desired by shareholders and either the existing or a new management team are more likely to deliver it given the circumstances. In the current environment of lackluster volume growth, we believe the potential for a laggard OR improvement story is likely to resonate with investors,” the Citi analyst said

Elsewhere on the Street, CIBC raised its price target on CN Rail to C$158 from C$145. CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang changed his target price “to reflect the optionality of the potential activism around CN, which could unlock additional earnings power.”

Several analysts commented that they believe the STB decision Tuesday is likely to end CN’s efforts to acquire the U.S. railway. “We expect the company to focus on its solid pipeline of growth opportunities and potentially close the operating ratio gap vs Class l peers. Meanwhile, we expect CP to reaffirm its US$300/share offer for KCS ahead of KCS’s shareholder meeting,” commented Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit  Poirier in a note.

Kansas City Southern is holding a special meeting on Sept. 3 in which may determine if it will deem CP’s recently revised bid as a superior offer to CN.

CN issued a brief statement Tuesday night saying it is evaluating options.

***

In other analyst actions:

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN-T): TD Securities initiates with “speculative buy” rating and C$2.5 price target.

American Water Works Co Inc. (AWK-N): HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy” and raises target price to US$190 from US$181

More to come

Tickers mentioned in this story
