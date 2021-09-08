Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier views Enbridge Inc.’s (ENB-T) US$3-billion acquisition of terminal and logistics company Moda Midstream Operating LLC as a “positive,” seeing it as a “high-quality asset at an accretive price,” aligned with its strategy and business risk profile and possessing “some future growth potential.”
Shares of the Calgary-based company rose 0.9 per cent on Tuesday following the premarket announcement of the deal with San Antonio-based private-equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream. It includes the Ingleside Energy Center near Corpus Christi, Texas, which is currently North America’s largest crude export terminal.
“The assets provide Enbridge with over $1-billion of accretive future organic growth potential,” said Mr. Catellier in a research note. “The 15.6 million barrels of storage is permitted to expand to 21 million barrels, and the 1.5 million Bbl/d of export capacity is permitted to expand to 1.9 million Bbl/d. In addition, future solar initiatives are expected to align with the company’s goal of net zero by 2050 by generating up to 60 MW of solar power. The site includes over 500 acres of unused land. This could lead to a negative emissions terminal with longerterm potential to add renewable fuels. There are also potential storage and handling opportunities in the petrochemical and natural gas liquids industries as well as for carbon capture utilization and storage.”
In response to the deal, Mr. Catellier raised his 2022 and 2023 EBITDA projections by just over 3 per cent, while his operating earnings per share estimates rose by 2.8 per cent to $3.24 and $3.49, respectively, from $3.15 and $3.40.
“The acquisition is a digestible size, and should not have any impact on future capital allocation,” he added. “Specifically, with leverage reducing to an estimated 4.6 times, near the low end of the targeted 4.5x-5.0x range, we still see the potential for share buybacks in 2022. This is contingent on placing L3R into service. Similarly, our dividend growth outlook is unchanged as well, albeit with more conservative future payout metrics. Capital deployments of this nature are important to give investors confidence in the company’s ability to reinvest cash flow in the future. We are somewhat surprised at the attractive multiple, but there are simply not a lot of buyers for these types of assets. The sale was made from a private equity firm, probably not interested in selling to other PE firms. ESG considerations probably also limited potential buyers of these oil-based assets, notwithstanding that this should be one of the lowest emissions profile terminals in North America and could have a negative emissions profile once the solar assets are placed into service.”
Maintaining an “outperformer” rating for Enbridge shares, Mr. Catellier increased his target to $58 from $57, citing the accretive nature of the transaction. The average target on the Street is $54.47, according to Refinitiv data.
Elsewhere, RBC Dominion Securities’ Robert Kwan bumped up his target to $57 from $56 with an “outperform” rating.
“We positively view the accretive bolt-on (i.e., less than 2 per centof Enbridge’s enterprise value) acquisition of assets in line with the company’s longstanding strategy to build-out its U.S. Gulf Coast export footprint via the largest crude export facility in the region,” said Mr. Kwan. “Importantly, despite the US$3-billion acquisition price being paid in cash, we calculate a negligible impact to leverage (i.e., roughly 0.1-times impact to debt/EBITDA) and Enbridge stated that the acquisition does not change its 2022+ capital allocation priorities (i.e., potential for share buybacks in 2022 post L3R’s completion, which could be in the coming weeks).”
=====
Following a stretch of share price depreciation after the Aug. 11 disclosure of negative grade reconciliation at its Rainy River mine, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Josh Wolfson raised his rating for New Gold Inc. (NGD-N, NGD-T) to “sector perform” from “underperform,” believing it “better reflects the company’s risk profile in the context of [its] now reduced valuation.”
“Details of the magnitude of this grade variance were not disclosed, but management noted the affected east lobe area was previously expected to contribute 50 per cent of production in 2H21 and 15 per cent thereafter,” he said. “A high degree of uncertainty regarding the implications of this update is outstanding, and post-event shares have changed by negative 15 per cent as compared to the index’s 1-per-cent performance (and NGD year-to-date is down 44 per cent vs. index down 10 per cent.
“To assess the potential impact of this risk factor, we applied varying scenarios of negative grade reconciliation to determine the potential impact on the Rainy River mine plan. Assuming negative reconciliation is not greaer than 30 per cent at the eastlobe, we see a reasonable potential for open pit grades to be more than 0.90 grams per ton in 2H and remain at or above 1.00 g/t in upcoming years, supporting annualized production of 280,000 ounces in 2022. These grades would represent an improvement from 1H21 results, and still support a positive FCF inflection event in 2H21+. Production upside to greater than 300koz by 2024 could be achieved as underground production begins to ramp-up more meaningfully.”
After trimming his earnings expectations through 2023, Mr. Wolfson cut his target for New Gold shares to US$1.50 from US$1.75, which is below the average on the Street of US$2.01.
“Despite interim elevated uncertainties at Rainy River, we view the outlook for New Gold as reasonably balanced in the context of its valuation today,” he said. “Positively, the company’s balance sheet positioning and FCF outlook remain attractive in our view, and potential upside could be realized with an optimized Rainy River underground mine plan under evaluation by yearend 2021. This is offset by interim elevated risks at Rainy River where grade reconciliation risks could be a factor beyond the east lobe, outstanding deliverables at both Rainy River’s underground build-out and the New Afton C-Zone project completion, plus New Afton higher-risk deliverables of permitting for deposition of in-pit tailings plus rehabilitating the existing impacted tailings dam. In light of this balanced outlook, we are revising our rating.”
=====
Ahead of the release of its second-quarter 2022 financial results before the bell on Thursday, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li trimmed his financial expectations for Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T), expecting investors’ focus to be on the discount retailer’s margin outlook “against a backdrop of rising cost pressures.”
“We believe market expectations are generally not high due to the ban on non-essential product sales in Ontario (approximately 40 per cent of store network), which impacted about half of the quarter,” he said. “We are a little more optimistic as we believe DOL was able to recapture some of the pent-up demand once the restrictions were removed (consistent with its experience in Quebec). Consequently, our EPS estimate of 52 cents is slightly above consensus of 50 cents.
“We expect: (1) stable same-store sales vs the prior-year quarter (up 5.4 per cent in 2Q FY21 ex temporary store closures); (2) gross margin up 20 basis points year-over-year; and (3) SG&A leverage of 80 basis points year-over-year, driven by lower COVID-19-related expenses.”
After trimming his revenue forecast for 2022 and 2023, Mr. Li cut his full-year EBITDA projections to $1.276-billion and $1.429-billion, respectively, from $1.296-billion and $1.431-billion.
Keeping a “hold” recommendation for Dollarama shares, he said he sees upside to his unchanged $61 target, but prefers to “wait for better visibility.” The average target on the Street is $61.79.
“Our $61 target is based on 23 times FY23 EPS,” said Mr. Li. “This is arguably conservative given our 22-per-cent EPS growth expectation. Our conservativism reflects margin uncertainty given rising cost pressures. Since most of DOL’s shipping rates are contracted with limited exposure to spot, we expect management to reiterate its target of stable gross margin for the current fiscal year while acknowledging that higher freight rates will be a headwind next year and that it will look for ways to mitigate the impact. Based on our recent pricing survey showing a healthy price gap between DOL vs Walmart and Amazon, we believe DOL has the flexibility to mitigate higher costs through SKU refresh/mark-ups and higher price point launches, likely next year (potential catalyst). But since DOL is a price follower, the unknown is whether its main competitors will fully pass on the higher costs.”
=====
In a separate note, Mr. Li thinks Empire Company Ltd.’s (EMP.A-T) first-quarter financial results, scheduled to be released before the bell on Thursday, will be “clouded by business normalization.
“Overall, we expect the results to reflect the impact of cycling through pandemic-induced sales last year and gradual business normalization as some consumers shift back to discount banners from full-service (EMP has higher exposure to full-service), restaurants reopen and e-commerce sales moderate,” he said.
He’s now projecting adjusted EBITDA of $565-million, down from $583-million a year ago and below the Street’s forecast of $574-billion. He expects same-store sales growth, excluding fuel, to fall 2.4 per cent, below the consensus estimate of a 2.1-per-cent dip and well below the 11-per-cent gain seen in the same period last year.
Though he raised his full-year 2022 and 2023 EBITDA forecast, Mr. Li kept a “buy” rating and $45 target for Empire shares. The average on the Street is $45.30.
“We believe EMP is a good self-help story and remains well-positioned to grow earnings over the longer term through Project Horizon,” the analyst said. “Achieving the more-than 15-per-cent EPS three-year CAGR target implies more than $3.00 EPS in FY23 and supports our $45 target price (14-per-cent potential total return). EMP trades at a notable discount to peers (14.1x forward P/E vs 16.5 times for L and 17.6 times for MRU), which we believe reflects the near-term risk of business normalization.”
=====
Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo thinks I-80 Gold Corp. (IAU-T) is “taking control of its own destiny” with a “transformational” transaction announced Tuesday.
Before the bell on Tuesday, the Reno-based company announced plans to create a “comprehensive” mining complex in Nevada through an asset exchange agreement to acquire certain processing infrastructure, including an autoclave, and the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits from Nevada Gold Mines LLC in exchange for its 40-per-cent-owned South Arturo operation. It also announced the South Arturo acqusition of the Ruby Hill Mine from affiliates of Waterton Global Resource Management for US$130-$150-million.
“Upon closing of the deal, i80 will control over 14Moz of gold resource (all categories) in one of the best mining jurisdictions globally,” said Mr. Gallo. “More importantly, owning an autoclave (Lone Tree) will allow the company to process its own sulphide material without the reliance on a toll milling contract, which is often subject to availability and can be prohibitively expensive.”
“We believe securing a processing facility is a massive positive for the company. Two underground projects (Cove and Granite Creek), the latter of which is permitted today had been orphaned assets without at least a definitive processing agreement. We have reduced our long-term processing costs to US$55 per ton (from US $100 per ton) once Lone Tree is rehabilitated and up and running ($100-150-million capital as outlined by the company). We still await a PEA, which is slated in the coming weeks. We also expect the company to commence test mining before year-end, leveraging the processing capacity granted by NGM. Our Cove and Granite NAVs increase by 13 per cent while we drop South Arturo (previously C$168-million).”
Maintaining a “buy” rating, Mr. Gallo raised his target for the company’s shares to $5.50 from $3.75. The average is $4.50.
Meanwhile, Scotia Capital’s Ovais Habib bumped up his target to $4.25 from $3.75 with a “sector outperform” recommendation.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* TD Securities analyst Tim James upgraded GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $52 target, jumping from $43. The average on the Street is $43.70.
* Mr. James cut TFI International Inc. (TFII-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a $155 target, up from $150 and above the $133.37 average.
* Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-N, LSPD-T) with an “overweight” recommendation and US$145 target, while Scotia’s Paul Steep hiked his target to US$121 from US$107 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is US$119.
* Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised his Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q, MX-T) target to US$54 from US$50 with a “buy” rating. The average is currently US$45.83.