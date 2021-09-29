Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
IA Capital Markets’ Naji Baydoun thinks TransAlta Corp. (TA-T) is repositioning for growth through a greater focus on renewables, which he thinks could “provide uplift to equity market valuation.”
The equity analyst said the company’s virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday “should provide investors with greater visibility on the growth outlook and the potential future evolution of TA.”
The Calgary-based company is now aiming to add 2 gigawatts of incremental renewables capacity with a targeted investment of $3-billion by 2025, wanting to “accelerate its growth with a focus on customer-centred renewables and storage through the execution of its 3 GW development pipeline.”
It also declared a quarterly dividend of 5 cents, up 11 per cent from its previous 4.5 cent payout.
“TA’s current initiatives are expected to help the Company be off-coal in Canada by the end of 2021 and completely off-coal by the end of 2025; these initiatives, alongside the Company’s (1) continued focus on broader ESG issues, and (2) repositioning into predominantly clean energy assets, could potentially improve the shares’ appeal to select institutional investors,” said Mr. Baydoun. “As TA executes on its new growth strategy, the Company expects the majority of its future EBITDA and cash flows to be sourced from renewable power assets (rather than thermal assets currently); given the clear valuation gap between thermal and clean energy assets, we see the potential for TA’s shares to experience a positive valuation multiple re-rating as the Company delivers on its growth plans.”
Keeping a “buy” recommendation for TranAlta shares, he raised his target to $15.50 from $14. The average on the Street is $14.82, according to Refinitiv data.
“We are increasing our price target to reflect (1) our adjusted financial forecasts which incorporate lower sustaining capex and therefore higher FCF going forward, and (2) the incremental value we are now ascribing to TA’s development pipeline(given increased visibility on growth and financing plans),” he said. “We continue to like TA’s (1) balanced mix of contracted and merchant power exposure, (2) improving balance sheet and cash flow fundamentals, (3) long-term upside to rising Alberta power prices, and (4) discounted relative valuation versus IPP peers, as well as the strategic support from Brookfield.”
Mr. Baydoun also increased his target for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) by $1 to $21 with a “hold” recommendation. The average is $20.19.
“We are increasing our price target to reflect (1) the previously announced North Carolina solar acquisition, and (2) the incremental value we are now ascribing to RNW’s future growth (in line with the value ascribed to TA’s development pipeline),” he said. “RNW offers investors (1) an more than 2.5GW portfolio of gas & renewable infrastructure assets, (2) an attractive dividend (4.5-per-cent yield, 80-85-per-cent CAFD payout), and (3) potential longer-term growth via future acquisitions. TA’s strategic shift and refocus on renewables growth should bode well for RNW (which will in turn grow alongside TA); however, given the more limited upside to our price target relative to pure-play renewable IPPs in Canada, we would continue to wait for a better entry point or further strategic development.”
Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Mark Jarvi raised his TransAlta target to $16 from $15 with an “outperformer” rating.
=====
After Citi’s global commodity team raised his met coal price forecasts through 2022, equity analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) to a “buy” recommendation from “neutral.”
On Wednesday, the firm moved its met price target to US$325 per ton for the second half of 2021 from US$145 previously. Its 2022 projection jumped to US$225 from US$150, while it maintained a US$150-per-ton projection for 2023.
“This equates to $165-million of additional revenue and EBITDA over the next 18 months for every seaborne ton sold by the met coal companies under our coverage,” said Mr. Hacking.
“We acknowledge that met is a peak price and facing structural de-carbonization headwinds - but the FCF is too good to ignore, in our view.”
With that view, Mr. Hacking raised his Teck rating and increased his target for its shares to $40 from $30, exceeding the average on the Street of $36.90.
“Teck Resources trades at 13-per-cent attributable-FCF yield in 2022 Citi met coal and 13 per cent in 2023 as QB2 copper ramps up,” he said. “Broadly speaking we see mostly positive catalysts going forward: QB2 ramp up in 2022 (risk of major capex overruns/delays receding), lower transport costs from Neptune, met coal earnings upgrades, and discussion of capital return in 2022 (a year ahead of expected). Operational updates have been mostly disappointing in recent years – but we see enough valuation upside to offset this risk. There is potential sum-of-parts value in Teck if the carbon portfolio is divested – although this is not embedded in our target price.
“Investment positives include a solid portfolio of mining assets including the world’s second biggest export met coal business; growth in copper; a strong balance sheet; increased capital returns in recent years. Negatives include risk of lower met coal demand in future; a history of questionable M&A and dual class share structure. On balance we see more upside than downside at current level”
Concurrently, Mr. Hacking raised St. Louis-based Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH-N) to “buy” from “neutral” with a US$110 target, up from US$62 and above the US$80 average.
=====
With its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results falling in line with his expectations, ATB Capital Markets analyst Frederico Gomes thinks Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) is “gradually marching to profitability.”
On Monday after the bell, the Edmonton-based company reported revenue of $54.8-million, exceeding his $53.1-million estimate, while an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $19.3-million was higher than his projection of a $17.2-million projection. Both results were lower than the consensus expectations on the Street ($56.2-million and a loss of $16.2-million).
“Sales remained flat as ACB continued its cost-cutting plan,” said Mr. Gomes. “While we view these cost-control efforts as crucial for the Company to achieve adj. EBITDA profitability, we believe that ACB’s current market value implies overly demanding growth expectations considering the size of and competition in the Canadian recreational market, as well as the volatile nature of international medical cannabis sales. As such, we maintain our cautious stance on the stock.”
Now estimating Aurora could turn adjusted EBITDA positive by the third quarter of fiscal 2023, he raised his gross profit expectations, pointing to gains in high-margin medical sales and “gradual” improvement in recreational sales, but his EBITDA estimates slid with the execution of its cost-cutting program.
“Our estimates imply that ACB would gain market share in both the Canadian recreational and medical cannabis markets,” he said. “In Canadian recreational, we estimate that ACB would achieve a market share of 5.0 per cent in FY2022, 5.8 per cent in FY2023, and 6.5 per cent in FY2024, up to 15 per cent in FY2031, the last year of our forecast. In Canadian medical, we estimate that ACB would grow from its current share of 20 per cent to 30 per cent in FY2031. We forecast that most of the Company’s growth in medical cannabis sales would come from international markets.”
Maintaining an “underperform” rating for its shares, Mr. Gomes trimmed his target to $6 from $7.50. The average is $7.62.
Elsewhere, CIBC analyst John Zamparo raised his target to $6.50 from $7 with an “underperformer” rating.
=====
Easing growth is taking “the air out of the commodity rally,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analysts Sam Crittenden and Alexander Jackson.
However, in a research report on the outlook for industrial metals, they said investment opportunities still exist “as the companies can generate strong FCF free cash flow] and valuations are attractive.”
“Industrial metals mining equities have pulled back 27 per cent from the highs in May due to concerns around slowing global growth as 2020 stimulus fades, particularly in China, where Evergrande’s debt issues bring a slowing property market to the forefront,” the analysts said. “Iron ore has been on the leading edge of the downside move (down 49% to $119/dmt, from $230/dmt in May) as we believe steel production cuts and normalizing supply has put the market back into surplus. Copper has fared better but is also off 13 per cent to $4.24 currently after peaking at $4.86 in mid-May. Copper may be better positioned in the near term relative to iron ore as inventories remain low, it could be less impacted by a property market slowdown in China, and the medium term outlook remains positive.”
On Wednesday, RBC maintained its 2022 copper estimate of $3.75, believing “moderating demand and increasing supply could tip the market back into a small surplus.” However, it raised its medium-term projections, noting “it wouldn’t take much to keep the market in a deficit.”
It trimmed its 2022 iron ore estimate, expecting “moderating steel demand in China and normalizing supply to push the market back into surplus.”
With those changes, Mr. Crittenden made a number of target price changes to stocks in their coverage universe.
His adjustments were:
* Champion Iron Ltd. (CIA-T, “outperform”) to $6.50 from $8.60. Average: $8.29.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T, “outperform”) to $33 from $37. Average: $33.21.
* Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T, “outperform”) to $12 from $13. Average: $13.01.
* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIF-T, “sector perform”) to $41 from $50. Average: $46.71.
* Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, “sector perform”) to $12 from $13.50. Average: $13.36.
* Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU-T, “outperform”) to $2 from $2.50. Average: $2.13.
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T, “sector perform”) to $25 from $27. Average: $25.14.
In highlighting their recommended equities, the firm said: “Teck Resources benefits from record coal prices in the near term while growing copper production by 60 per cent by 2023, First Quantum can generate strong FCF as Cobre Panama ramps up to become a top 10 copper mine. Ivanhoe is on the cusp of demonstrating the potential of the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine. For Capstone, a Santo Domingo partnership could be a meaningful catalyst. Hudbay is at a FCF inflection point after completing investments in Manitoba and Peru. Champion IronOre has strong growth potential as the phase 2 project starts contributing in mid-2022.”
=====
With its operations “turning a corner” and seeing an attractive valuation, Desjardins Securities analyst John Sclodnick raised his rating for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X) to “buy” from “hold.”
“While we would like to see more operational consistency, our model incorporates conservative estimates, allowing for considerable future NAV [net asset value] growth, said the analyst upon resuming coverage of the Vancouver-based company following the close of its $23-million equity financing.
“Our scenario analysis indicates that much of the downside risk is factored into the share price and, in our view, the potential return of 100-per-cent more than justifies the risk, particularly given the strengthened balance sheet post-financing.”
Mr. Sclodnick sees Pure Gold’s long-term upside as “significant” with increased exploration success at its mine in the Red Lake district of Ontario.
“While we see limited downside risk from current levels and believe there is a higher probability that we see NAV growth as the company continues to execute on its plan with steady improvements in operational performance, we wanted to look at the significant upside potential that may exist at this asset longer-term,” he said. “The neighbouring Red Lake Mine complex shows geological similarities to the PureGold mine, with both showing bonanza grades at similar depths with quartz veins along maficultramafic contacts.”
The analyst trimmed his target for the company’s shares to $1.70 from $1.80. The current average is $1.89.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Veritas Research analyst Howard Leung raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN-T) to “reduce” from “sell” with an $18.50 target. The average on the Street is $19.22.
* Mr. Leung upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T) to “buy” from “sell” with a $69 target, exceeding the $67.45 average.
* Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay trimmed his H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO-X) target to $3.25 from $3.50 with a “buy” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk cut his target to $3 from $3.25 also with a “buy” rating. The average is $2.42.
“4Q results were in line with our expectations as short-term industry challenges (eg freight, inflation, FX) and a tough comp temporarily overshadowed HEO’s positive attributes,” Mr. Tremblay said. “Looking ahead, we believe HEO will take appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges while pursuing growth opportunities in the attractive water market. The company remains well-positioned for long-term success thanks to its proven expertise across three complementary segments, strong balance sheet and disciplined M&A strategy.”
* Baird analyst Colin Sebastian lowered his target for shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) to US$1,650 from US$1,700, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is US$1,701.96.
* Scotia Capital analyst Mark Neville raised his SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T) target to $50 from $44 with a “sector outperform” recommendation, while BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Devin Dodge bumped up his target to $36 from $33 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $42.62.
* Morgan Stanley analyst Ioannis Masvoulas cut his Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) target to $10.70 from $11.50, keeping an “equal-weight” recommendation. The average is $13.36.
* RBC analyst Irene Nattel increased her Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) target to $34 from $32, reiterating a “sector perform” rating. The current average is $33.33.
* Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari raised his GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-N, GFL-T) to US$44 from US$42 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$39.