Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Josh Wolfson sees “clear benefits” for shareholders from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s (AEM-N, AEM-T) proposed merger Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-N, KL-T), pointing to improvement in asset quality, balance sheet positioning and the acquisition of “near-term catalysts with meaningful upside.”
“We view the new AEM as a lot like the old AEM, with the company continuing to emphasize Canadian assets and ESG, while now also benefiting from lower costs, an improved balance sheet, and upcoming milestones,” he said.
Accordingly, Mr. Wolfson raised his rating for Agnico to “outperform” from “sector perform” in a research note released Wednesday.
“Although the transaction is contrary to AEM’s historical outlined strategy of avoiding major industry consolidation, we see asset integration risks as low and AEM’s bending of the rules as reasonable with parallels to its 2014 larger acquisition of the Malartic JV, which we believe has ultimately proven to be successful,” the analyst said. “Pro-forma, we expect AEM will maintain its positioning as a go-to investment for those seeking an uncomplicated strategy, a diversified asset base with low geopolitical risk, and an emphasis upon ESG, while it is now also better-positioned versus its comparable peers due to an improved risk profile and calculated deal accretion (4 per cent to NAVPS and CFPS). Both AEM and KL are on track to deliver solid operating progress in 2H which could represent a milestone in gaining investor appreciation. In particular, we highlight upside in 3Q from guided Detour Lake throughput and grade upside, plus management-indicated Fosterville grade upside.”
How Kirkland Lake morphed from gold sector rump into Agnico Eagle’s prized asset
Mr. Wolfson thinks Kirkland Lake shareholders are likely to see the benefit of Agnico’s track record and pro form diversification. Though he thinks the share ratio of the deal, which sees Kirkland shareholders receiving 0.7935 of an Agnico common share, is a “reasonable” concern, he views the likelihood of a competing bid being low.
“In our view, the complete rationale and timing of the transaction for KL is unclear, where upcoming opportunities at KL’s asset base have only begun to be outlined more clearly less-than 1 month prior to the transaction announcement,” he said. “Interim operating improvements in 2H may reinforce the attractiveness of the pro-forma entity, but also KL’s merits standalone. As a result, we believe the AEM-KL exchange ratio could be a reasonable point of contention for KL shareholders, and note the risk of modest changes do not meaningfully affect our AEM calculated accretion. In our view, competing bids are challenged by the $450-million break free, AEM’s standalone premium valuation that improves its relative capacity to bid, and the AEM+KL combination offering the highest-synergy potential as well as an aligned strategy .
Though he raised his earnings and cash flow expectations through 2023, Mr. Wolfson cut his target for Agnico shares to US$63 from US$68. The average target on the Street is US$76.99.
He reiterated an “outperform” rating for Kirkland with a US$50 target, exceeding the US$45.50 average.
=====
Heading into third-quarter earnings season, Citi analysts Scott Gruber and J.B. Lowe reaffirmed their bullish stance on North American oilfield services provider, seeing a recent spike commodity prices ensuring “healthy” growth rates into next year.
“In turn, this raises the prospect for incremental pricing in the U.S. and better margin performance abroad on both operating leverage as well as increased demand for premium products and digital applications,” they said in a research note. “On 3q specifically, estimates look fair as input cost and supply chain issues continue to weigh on margins. However, we expect any pause/pullback in stock performance for the group will likely be bought given the prospect for positive revisions into 2022 forecasts.”
With that view, Mr. Lowe increased his target for Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T) to $55 from $42, reiterating a “neutral/high risk” recommendation. The average on the Street is $60.35.
“We forecast weak cash flow generation in 2020/2021, which should prevent the stock from seeing much upside; however, the company’s sizable super-spec rig fleet should drive base-level demand which should provide protection to the downside,” said Mr. Lowe.
Mr. Gruber’s changes were:
- Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP-N, “neutral”) to US$30 from US$29. The average is US$31.13.
- Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN-Q, “neutral/high risk”) to US$10 from US$8. . Average: US$9.88.
“HP believes operators will have a strong push late this year to set positions for 2022,” they said. “As such, the company has added 30 rigs of their 50-70 rigs expected by year-end 2021. Spot rates still remain in the ‘high teens’, but some $20-plus k/d prints have made their way through. Nonetheless, margin headwinds still remain given continued reactivation costs. For PTEN, the company believes its rig count can reach 100 rigs in the first quarter of 2022 (v. 83 in Sept.), and although margin headwinds will persist, the company expects margins to grind higher. On the pumping side, a 10th spread came out in late September and an 11th spread is expected late 4q, however pricing gains remain muted.”
=====
A series of analysts on the Street raised their target prices for shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) following the Tuesday evening announcement of the sale of a 5-per-cent gross overriding royalty interest on its Weyburn Unit to Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T) for $188-million in cash.
“Overall, we view the event as positive with the transaction accretive to both our near term view (2022 estimated EV/DACF improves to 3.7 times from our prior estimate of 3.8 times) as well as our long term view (our PDP + Risked Upside NAV intrinsic value estimate increases to $11.72 per share from $11.46 per share prior) – further, the cash proceeds accelerate WCP reaching its nominal debt target, and now in our view, improves its positioning for actionable return of capital to shareholder activities,” said ATB Capital Markets’ Patrick O’Rourke.
He raised his target for Whitecap shares to $10.75 from $10.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $9.58.
Others making adjustments include:
* CIBC World Markets’ Dennis Fong to $9.25 from $9 with an “outperformer” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Ray Kwan to $10 from $9 with an “outperform” rating.
* RBC’s Luke Davis to $9 from $8.50 with an “outperform” rating.
* National Bank’s Travis Wood to $12 from $11 with an “outperform” rating.
Meanwhile CIBC World Markets’ Jamie Kubik raised his target for Topaz Energy to $21 from $20, topping the $20.98 average, with an “outperformer” rating.
=====
While she thinks Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.’s (DNTL-T) base business has been “impacted by transitory crosswinds,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves emphasized its “outlook remains robust.”
After meeting with the Toronto-based company’s management ahead of the release of its third-quarter results, Ms. Gonsalves trimmed her financial expectations for Canada’s largest national chain of dental practices, pointing to two factors.
- Increased travel during the summer between July and September, which came at the “expense of certain non-essential dental services that were postponed until the fall.”
- Lingering COVID-19 restrictions. She said “Based on in the rise in delta variant cases through Q3, COVID-19 restrictions actually tightened Q/Q in certain parts of the country. For instance, instead of turning over patients within a few minutes, DNTL has had to continue waiting ~15-20 minutes after wiping down equipment before seating a new patient. This has reduced daily capacity, especially for hygiene services wherein 10-15 per cent of revenue has been impacted. Hygiene is a core part of DNTL’s offering, making up 30-35 per cent of total revenue. COVID-19 restrictions have also resulted in certain labour inefficiencies and higher usage of PPE versus Q2.”
Based on those headwinds, which Ms. Gonsalves emphasized are short term, she cut her same practice sales growth forecast for the quarter to a 5-per-cent increase year-over-year from a 14-per-cent projection previously.
“We believe this to be conservative since growth is calculated off Q3/20, which was already materially impacted by COVID-19 measures,” she said.
That led her to cut her third-quarter revenue estimate to $251.5-million from $274.1-million and increased her projection of cost of revenue and employee benefits expense as a percent of sales based on management’s commentary. With those changes, her adjusted EBITDA forecast slid to $43.4-million from $50.8-million.
However, keeping a “buy” rating for Dentalcorp shares, which went public on May 21, Ms. Gonsalves raised her target $20 from $19. The average is $19.81.
“Given the still robust M&A pipeline (perhaps even more so than previously expected) and Canadians’ high dental IQ, our conviction in DNTL’s growth potential beyond 2021 remains intact. Approaching the end of the year, we’re opting to roll onto our 2023 adjusted EBITDA estimates to value the stock,” she said.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* TD Securities analyst Vince Valentini upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T, TRI-N) to “buy” from “hold” with a US$127.48 target. The current average on the Street is US$114.76.
* Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson raised his Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) target to US$79 from US$77 with a “buy” rating, while BoA analyst Steve Byrne raised his target to US$83 from US$82. The average is US$75.63.
* In response to its $58-million acquisition of Fire Sky Energy Inc., Stifel analyst Robert Fitzmartyn raised his target for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) to $7.75 from $7.50 with a “buy” recommendation. The average on the Street is $9.39.
“Surge is deleveraging via acquisition and has issued a sizable chunk of equity, which could infer a potential liquidity overhang though lock-up agreements could mitigate a portion of this in the near term. The company remains a leveraged bet on crude oil price strength as a 0.5 times EV/DACF [enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow] uplift would imply an increase of $1.25 per share to the equity,” he said.
* Stifel’s Ian Gillies bumped up his target for shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO-T) to $28 from $26.50, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $27.50.
“We believe Neo is a low-risk way to play the EV adoption trend given a strong existing business, and growing presence in the EV sector,” he said. “We estimate the company could add $7.6-9.7-million of EBITDA tied to EVs by 2025E by the way of sales for its Magnequench powders. In the interim, we believe the near-term outlook remains strong despite broader macro concerns related to China and supply chain risk.”
* Scotia Capital analyst Jeff Fan raised his Wildbrain Ltd. (WILD-T) target to $4.30 from $3.60, exceeding the $3.70 average, with a “sector perform” rating, while RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds bumped up his target to $4 from $3 also with a “sector perform” rating.
* RBC’s Walter Spracklin cut his Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) target to a Street-low of $43 from $46, falling below the $54.56 average. He kept a “sector perform” rating.
* TD Securities analyst Tim James increased his target for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T) by $1 to $54 with a “buy” rating. The average is $44.68.
* National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen raised his Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) target to $2.50 from $1.90, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $1.93.