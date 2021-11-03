Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Expecting uranium prices to remain strong and with “nuclear increasingly seen as necessary for decarbonization,” BoA Merrill Lynch analyst Lawson Winder upgraded Cameco Corp. (CCJ-N, CCO-T) to a “buy” rating from “neutral” in a research report released Wednesday.

“Year to date the UxC U3O8 (uranium) spot price has increased 43 per cent. Since the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (SPUT) launched its at the market (ATM) equity fund raising program, the UxC U3O8 spot price has increased 42 per cent, accounting for the vast majority of the gains this year. It is our view that SPUT has become the most important buy-side driver of U3O8 spot price performance ... In turn, CCJ’s share price tends to be positively correlated to changes in the U3O8 spot price. Taking its lead from the U3O8 spot price, CCJ is up 90 per cent year to date and 58 per cent since SPUT launched its at the market (ATM) equity fund raising program.”

Though Cameco’s new contracting slowed in the third quarter, Mr. Winder said any gains are “positive.” He added contracting “is very lumpy and many utility fuel buyers are likely still assessing the impact of SPUT and its plans for future fuel contracting.”

“With tighter markets due to demand from the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (SPUT, U-U-t, not covered) and rising acceptance of nuclear’s potential role in decarbonizing, we expect rising term contracting activity in the near to medium term,” said the analyst. “This would benefit CCJ. A robust contract book could clear CCJ to restart McArthur River and improve profitability. A fully ramped-up McArthur would boost 2022E adjusted EBITDA by 84 per cent, to $1.1-billion

Despite thinking Cameco’s valuation is “rich but set to improve,” the analyst raised his target for Cameco shares to US$32 from US$29. The average on the Street is $33.05 (Canadian), according to Refinitiv data.

“Both on a next twelve month (NTM) EV/EBITDA basis and a price to net asset value (P/NAV) basis, CCJ is trading near prior peaks,” he said. “Ultimately though, the layering in of contracts that allow for the restart of McArthur should significantly boost profitability and reduce these multiples. In the meantime, CCJ continues to trade with the spot price of uranium, which we see much stronger in the near term, calling it to $60 per pound in Q1′22.”

=====

Calling it “a high-quality core holding with an ability to compound returns for investors,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds thinks Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-N, TRI-T) is “delivering across the board on the Change Program while capitalizing on strengthening industry tailwinds.”

Following Tuesday’s release of better-than-anticipated results and another raise to its financial guidance, Mr. McReynolds said he expects the momentum to continue in 2022.

“With three consecutive upward revisions to the 2021 outlook and with management indicating that the organic revenue growth trajectory looking into 2022 is now tracking to the high end of the previously provided outlook of 4-5 per cent, we believe the company is handily meeting (if not exceeding) rising expectations,” he said. “Assuming current operating momentum is sustained and continued execution on the Change Program, we would not be surprised to see upward revisions to the existing 2022 and 2023 outlook when Q4/21 results are reported in February 2022.

“Our 2022 and 2023 forecasts factor in: (i) organic revenue growth of 5.3 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, versus management’s outlook of 4-5 per cent and 5-6 per cent; and (ii) adjusted EBITDA margins of 35.4 per cent and 41.2 per cent, respectively, versus management’s outlook of 34-35 per cent and 38-40 per cent. Other outlook notables include: (i) the mid-single-digit organic revenue growth target over the cycle was reiterated; (ii) end-market demand across legal, tax and accounting in Q4/21 and heading into 2022 remains ‘healthy’; and (iii) pricing remains consistent at 2 per cent for Legal Professionals, 3 per cent for Corporates and 5 per cent for Tax & Accounting.”

After raising his earnings expectations through 2023, Mr. McReynolds increased his target for Thomson Reuters shares to US$123 from US$122, maintaining a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is US$117.82.

“With underlying valuation at 21.8 times FTM EV/EBITDA [forward 12-month enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] (a notable premium to information publishing peers of 17.5 times), we see more limited near-term potential for further multiple expansion, and would look for more attractive and/or timely entry points,” he said. “Fundamentally, we believe the company remains firmly on track to deliver on its previously provided financial outlook through 2023 (with potential for further upward revisions) and beginning as early as 2022, we expect the company to enter a new era of 8-12-per-cent annual dividend growth underpinned by a step-up in FCF generation.”

Other analysts making changes include:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige to US$117 from US$108 with a “hold” rating.

“Our target price rises by $9 per share as we tick up our target multiple to 22 times from 20 times to reflect 1) the stronger growth outlook through to 2023, and 2) upward movement in the comp group. However, at this point we remain at HOLD due to elevated valuation, given our view that the market has largely reflected the recent success we have seen in terms of execution,” he said.

* Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep to US$119 from US$113 with a “sector perform” rating.

“We view the firm’s Q3 results as reflecting continued momentum in the Big 3 segments driving revenues and adjusted EBITDA ahead of SGBM and consensus estimates,” said Mr. Steep. “The company updated its F2021 outlook, revising upward revenue for the Big 3, total revenues, and FCF ranges for the year.

“Our thesis on TRI remains that the firm is working to reposition itself as a higher-growth software business in its core markets, supported by a substantial content engine. We believe that many of the initiatives implemented by TRI during its transformation are set to take hold over the next several years as it seeks to deliver stronger organic revenue and FCF per share growth. Our target increases ... based on revised estimates, rolling forward our valuation period, updating to reflect current LSE share price with no change to the valuation multiple applied.”

* CIBC World Markets’ Robert Bek target to US$124 from US$115 with a “neutral” rating.

“While the company delivered another small quarterly beat, and demonstrated solid progress in its change program, sector valuation gains in the past month are the driver behind our higher price target. We continue to recognize the company’s ability to deliver solid organic growth while improving the profitability profile through change program execution, contributing to a greater FCF potential for FY23 and beyond. Our Neutral rating on the stock stems solely from our view on further valuation gain potential from current levels,” he said.

* TD Securities’ Vince Valentini to $165 from $160 with a “buy” rating.

* JP Morgan’s Andrew Steinerman to US$119 from US$115 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

While pandemic-driven travel restrictions have lingered longer than anticipated, ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray sees positive signs emerging for Air Canada (AC-T), noting its management has struck a “positive tone around the near-term demand environment heading into 2022 with the company maintaining significant flexibility around capacity should easing travel restrictions contribute to demand surprising to the upside.”

Mr. Murray was one of several equity analysts on the Street to raise their target prices for the airlines shares following Tuesday’s earnings release, which rose 4.4 per cent in Toronto.

“Though the pandemic and global travel restrictions continue to pose significant operating challenges, AC delivered solid Q3/21 performance, highlighted by positive free cash flow generation as the carrier brings additional capacity back online,” said Mr. Murray.

The company announced revenue of $2.103-billion, exceeding the Street’s forecast of $1.832-billion. An EBITDA loss of $67-million was also better than expected (a loss of $124-million).

“Management pointed to the reopening of the U.S. land border (set for Nov. 8), which includes no requirement for a negative test for vaccinated travellers, as a significant step towards returning to a more normalized operating environment,” he said. “We see the steps taken by the US Government supporting near-term demand trends and view the prospect of eliminating the pre-entry PCR in Canada as a potential catalyst for Air Canada, with management citing the measure as a remaining obstacle for international travel.”

Mr. Murray raised his target for Air Canada shares to $34 from $33 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $29.44.

Elsewhere, National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen upgraded the airline to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $30 target, up from $28.

Other analysts making changes include:

* RBC Dominion Securities’ Walter Spracklin to $24 from $25 with a “sector perform” rating.

“Management delivered on a better than expected Q3 result as it continues to rebuild its business,” said Mr. Spracklin. “While Q3 was encouraging, we remain of the view that the trajectory of the recovery is the key factor in driving AC stock in the medium-term. And while we had become more optimistic following the pent-up demand stage of the initial recovery, the impact of the Delta variant (combined with AC’s valuation) led us to reduce our rating on the shares recently; and we are now dialing back the time frame we have assumed for full recovery.”

* Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta to $31 from $28 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“When we upgraded AC back in July on a Q4 turnaround potential, we didn’t anticipate recovery to be so fast that EBITDA and cash flow would turn the corner during Q3,” said Mr. Gupta. “We (and the market) clearly underestimated the power of easing travel restrictions, effective July. On the call, management sounded upbeat about winter leisure demand and 2022 recovery prospects based on forward bookings, which makes us more bullish on the stock. AC’s pull-forward of four B737MAX deliveries into Q4, order of five more B787 and A220 jets, plan to fund Q4 deliveries with cash, and recall of 6,500 employees in Q3 (10,000 YTD) show its confidence in the recovery. We maintain our Sector Outperform rating while raising our target to $31 (was $28) on our improved outlook. Besides earnings, we expect further potential easing of travel hurdles (e.g., PCR test) and the upcoming investor day (March 30) to act as catalysts. While we have a high conviction on AC, we encourage investors to have realistic expectations in the near term as fuel headwind could potentially add some volatility in results this winter.”

* TD Securities’ Tim James to $31 from $27 with a “buy” rating.

* Cowen and Co.’s Helane Becker to $32 from $27 with an “outperform” rating.

* JP Morgan’s to $31 from $29 with an “overweight” rating.

=====

In response to the expectations of sustained headwinds for its Marketing segment, Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki downgraded Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T) to “hold” from “buy” on Wednesday.

After the bell on Monday, the Calgary-based company reported largely in-line third-quarter results, driven by a stronger-than-expected contribution from the successful commissioning of its Diluent Recovery Unit (DRU) at the Hardisty Terminal.

“Management reports this DRU has been operating near name-plate capacity and expects it to produce fully on-spec dilbit by year-end,” said Mr. Bereznicki. “Based on the attractive economics Gibson expects this facility to generate for ConocoPhillips, management is optimistic about the viability of a DRU expansion in 2022.

“During its call management guided to Q4/21 Marketing segment EBITDA of $5 to $10 million, which would imply a second sequential quarter of cashflow erosion for this operation. Management also remains cautious about this segment’s prospects next year, with preliminary 2022 guidance at (or ‘somewhat below’) the lower end of the company’s long-term target of $80 to $120 million. Despite rising commodity prices, Gibson’s Marketing segment appears to be facing ongoing headwinds that are reflective of a more challenging fundamental backdrop.”

To account for the updated Marketing segment outlook, Mr. Bereznicki trimmed his target for Gibson shares to $26 from $27, which remains above the $25 average.

“Our revised estimates continue to reflect Gibson’s strong balance sheet and sustainable dividend payout ratio, along with a relatively higher-quality cashflow stream given its diminished Marketing segment exposure. We nonetheless believe shares of Gibson are reasonably valued at current levels and are moving to a HOLD,” he said.

Elsewhere, Raymond James analyst Michael Shaw raised his target by $1 to $26 with an “outperform” rating.

“Not surprisingly given the headline miss, and the tempered outlook for the marketing segment for 2022, the equity traded lower on the results — down as much as 5 per cent versus Canadian midstream peers down less than 1 per cent,” he said. “We’d recommend that investors look past the (dare we say) ‘transitory’ weakness from the Marketing segment and instead focus on the encouraging results in the Infrastructure segment. Gibson continues to have healthy growth into 2022, attractive relative value in the group, and increased prospect for a meaningful dividend in 1Q22.”

=====

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR.UN-T) is “firing on all cylinders,” said iA Capital Markets analyst Frédéric Blondeau following the release of better-than-anticipated third-quarter results.

After the bell on Tuesday, the Toronto-based REIT reported funds from operations per unit of 22.1 cents, exceeding both Mr. Blondeau’s forecast of 19.5 cents and the consensus projection of 21 cents with operating results largely meeting expectations.

Mr. Blondeau emphasized Dream’s “strong” organic growth, noting comparative properties net operating income rose 7.5 per cent year-over-year with its Canadian portfolio increasing 7.8 per cent, led by a 15.2-per-cent gain in Ontario.

“We would further underline that since Q2/21, DIR has signed 1.0 million square feet . of new and renewed leases at a 23-per-cent spread over prior rents,” the analyst said. “According to management, estimated market rent to in-place and committed base rent spreads were 22.4 per cent for the Canadian portfolio and 7.5 per cent for the European portfolio, as at Q3.

“We note that since Q2, DIR closed on eight assets located in Canada and Europe totalling 1.4 million square feet , for a total consideration of $220-million, implying a weighted average capitalization rate of 4.7 per cent. Management indicated the REIT currently has an acquisition pipeline of $600-million.”

Calling its development program “exciting” with the expectation of the start of construction on 1.3 million square feet in 2022, Mr. Blondeau raised his target for Dream units to $20 from $18, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $18.72.

“We anticipate DIR to further acquire $100-million in property during the remainder of 2021 and $300-million in 2022,” he said.

=====

Seeing its path to “unlocking” value becoming clearer, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Douglas Miehm says he’s a buyer of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-N, BHC-T) on its weakness.

Shares of the Laval, Que.-based pharmaceutical company fell 9.3 per cent in Toronto on Tuesday following the premarket release of its third-quarter results, which short of expectations on revenue (US$2.11-billion versus Mr. Miehm’s $2.17-billion estimate). The miss was due largely to a “weak” performance from its Solta Medical aesthetics business, which Bausch announced plans to spin-off.

Investors also expressed concern about the potential impact of an IRS challenge to a 2017 internal tax restructuring, known as the Granite Trust transaction.

Conversely, Mr. Miehm noted Bausch’s EBITDA for the quarter of US$885-million exceeded both his US$856-million estimate and the consensus forecast of US$855-million. It also maintained its full-year guidance.

“We would be buyers of the stock following the pullback in the share price post the Q3/21 results and re-iterate our positive view,” he said. “Given the completion of internal restructuring and the announced timelines on the Solta Medical and the Bausch & Lomb IPOs, value unlocking timelines appears consistent with our outlook.”

He trimmed his target to to US$40 from US$41 with an “outperform” rating. The average target on the Street is US$35.91.

“Our Outperform rating is premised on our view that the Bausch + Lomb spin-off plans and optionality of potential divestitures provide significant valuation upside. In our view, the implications of COVID-19 and the spin-off plans are now better understood, with the risk-adjusted path improved,” he said.

Elsewhere, Piper Sandler’s David Amsellem raised his target to US$31 from US$30 with a “neutral” recommendation.

=====

Following “strong” results and expecting the fourth quarter to remain “robust,” Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar raised his financial forecast for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) through 2022, expecting the impact of higher realized prices to persist.

“The company expects Nitrogen in particular to be strong (and we agree) as there is no new capacity near term and a reduction in Chinese exports,” he said. “NTR will bring 0.5 million tons more production next year. (3) NTR will pay down $2-billion of debt in the next six months with its strong FCF. NTR is spending $260-million in capex for 0.5mmt brownfield capacity in nitrogen and upgrades of some plants.”

Saying he likes Nutrien “due to its exposure to nitrogen and the Retail business,” Mr. Juvekar trimmed his target for its shares to US$86 from US$89 after trimming his valuation multiple. The average on the Street is US$78

He said: “Our Buy rating on the shares reflects: 1) Segment diversification by fertilizer, and large exposure to the historically stable nitrogen fertilizer industry. 2) Retail segment, which provides additional earnings stability against the more cyclical fertilizer segments. The Retail segment continues to be an area of growth for NTR, especially its online platform.3) Emphasis on shareholder return through both dividends and share repurchases. Management has proven itself to be effective capital decision makers, and has successfully executed and integrated M&A as well.”

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* Scotia Capital’s Ben Isaacson to US$80 from US$70 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“The bulls have plenty to cheer for: (1) fertilizer prices are near all-time highs and have yet to crack; (2) the farmer is cashed-up and in great shape for next year; (3) the Street needs to revise ‘22 EBITDA massively higher - we think by 25 per cent; (4) buybacks are set to accelerate in ‘22; and (5) a 20-per-cent reduction of leverage in the coming months will provide ample dry powder for Nutrien to have some fun with,” Mr. Isaacson said.

“But the bears are building a case too: (1) talk of NPK demand destruction next year is accelerating, particularly for potash; (2) the nitrogen cost curve is set to fall or flatten next year - perhaps substantially depending on China coal / EU gas; (3) it seems inevitable that fertilizer prices/margins will start softening in H2/22; and (4) while valuation is not yet full, it’s getting close, with the stock well-past fair value on a mid-cycle basis.”

* Barclays’ Duffy Fischer to US$80 from US$76 with an “overweight” rating.

* Berenberg’s Adrien Tamagno to US$80 from US$77 with a “buy” rating.

=====

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) continues to make strong strides in “bullet proofing its business and enhancing profitability,” said Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.

On Tuesday, the Toronto-based diversified professional services and investment management company reported adjusted EBITDA for its third quarter of US$124-million, exceeding both Mr. Bastien’s forecast (by 16 per cent) and the consensus expectation (by 21 per cent).

“While all four reporting segments contributed to the positive variance to our forecast, Investment Management (IM) stole the show on the back of a healthy increase in Assets Under Management,” the analyst said. “Encouragingly, those AUM are poised to grow further as the previously announced acquisition of Antirion closes at the beginning of next year. On a year-over-year basis, the 34-per-cent increase in adjusted EBITDA outpaced CIGI’s bottom-line growth (17 per cent) because of this spring’s share issuance to settle Jay Hennick’s MSA and a higher-than- anticipated NCI share of earnings rate. That said, adjusted EPS of $1.27 still landed well ahead of our estimate of $1.16 and the consensus of $1.05.”

After Colliers raised its full-year guidance, Mr. Bastien said his long-term outlook is “equally constructive, with the acquisitions of engineering consultancy Bergmann and asset manager Antirion giving CIGI a head start on its Enterprise 2025 growth plan (which calls for earnings to double over five years).”

Keeping an “outperform” recommendation for its shares, Mr. Bastien raised his target to US$160 from US$155. The average target is US$161.50.

“Despite significant industry consolidation, we argue the runway for further market share gains, expansion into complementary disciplines and long-term revenue growth remains long and wide,” he said.

Other analysts making target changes include:

* Scotia Capital’s George Doumet to US$170 from US$165 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“CIGI reported another impressive set of results. This time, the stars of the quarter were a recovery in leasing revenues and a (very) strong IM contribution, driven by robust fund-raising activity. CIGI is the most scalable company we cover and, arguably, the most synergistic in its M&A. We continue to expect strong earnings momentum driven by the transactional revenue recovery underway and by the deployment of CIGI’s under-levered balance sheet,” said Mr. Doumet.

* CIBC World Markets’ Scott Fromson to US$180 from US$160 with an “outperformer” rating.

“CIGI’s strong momentum continued with its seventh consecutive beat, though the market reaction suggests investors have grown accustomed to upside earnings surprises. We see this as a normal pause in an upward share price path as the company continues to execute on its organic- and acquisition-growth strategy. CIGI continues to benefit from the recovery in its transactions business (as large global investors deploy capital), grow its recurring-revenue businesses (e.g. Investment Management, Engineering & Design) and increase market share – all of which reinforce the synergistic value of its global platform. Acquisitions, possibly sizeable, could represent catalysts; CIGI’s balance sheet is now under-levered and liquidity abounds,” said Mr. Fromson.

* BMO’s Stephen MacLeod to US$172 from US$153 with an “outperform” rating.

“·We continue to believe that the successful execution of this plan will lead to shareholder value creation, building upon management’s long-term track record of success. Risk-reward is attractive,” said Mr. MacLeod.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Seeing a limited return to his target, Canaccord’s Carey MacRury lowered Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a target of $4.85, down from $4.50 but matching the average on the Street.

* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst John Gibson upgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T) to “market perform” from “underperform” with a $6 target, up from $5, while RBC’s Keith Mackey bumped up his target to $7 from $5.50, exceeding the $5.79 average, with a “sector perform” rating.

“Overall we believe CFW’s path forward is much more clear today, particularly as its leverage ratios decline over the next few years.” said Mr. Gibson.

* Canaccord’s Yuri Lynk cut his target Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC-T) to $4.50 from $5 with a “buy” rating. The average is currently $4.54.

“In hindsight, our upgrade of Xebec on July 6, 2021, was premature,” said Mr. Lynk. “Poorly executed legacy contracts to supply renewable natural gas (RNG) upgrading equipment continued to weigh on financial results with management missing Q2/2021 consensus expectations. We expect another tough quarter in Q3/2021 as inflationary pressures and logistical issues could pressure margins on the legacy contracts. However, as we move into 2022, these contracts should be well into the start-up and commissioning phase and, therefore, less of a drag. At the same time, the company is beginning production of 30 BGX-Biostream RNG upgrading units, which are standardized modular units that are built in a plant and shipped in a container. This should improve execution (and margin) in 2022. Meanwhile, Inmatec is experiencing strong demand for its onsite nitrogen and oxygen generation products such that management aims to double this business over three years. The service business is up on acquisitions while Hygear is slightly down.”

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan raised his Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) target to $91 from $85 with a “sector perform” rating, while National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn raised his target to $98 from $93 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $87.09.

“Q3/21 results were mixed, with originations and asset growth coming in slightly higher than our forecast, but EPS coming in slightly below our forecast driven by higher-than-forecast expense growth. Bigger picture, we think EQB continues to do a good job with its growth and diversification strategy, most recently the covered bond issue which both diversified funding sources and also provided funding at an attractive cost,” said Mr. Kwan.

* Scotia’s Orest Wowkodaw raised his target for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) to $37 from $35, topping the $33.13 average, with a “sector outperform” rating.

“We are formally updating our estimates to reflect the positive fiscal regime changes announced by the Zambian government on October 29th, which includes the new ability to deduct relatively punitive mineral royalties for income tax assessment purposes. This taxation change increased our 12% NAVPS for the company’s Zambian assets by 10 per cent and increased our corporate 8% NAVPS estimate by 5 per cent,” he said. “Moreover, in our view, this positive fiscal regime change appears to signal a more friendly tone towards the mining industry, which should help to pave the way for the company to move forward with its proposed Kansanshi S3 Cu expansion project (already included in our base case). We view this development as very positive for FM shares given the material valuation impact.”

* TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca resumed coverage of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) with a “buy” rating and $6 target. The current average is $11.05.

* National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer raised his GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T) target to $55 from $50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $45.83.

* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Devin Dodge raised his Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) target to $28 from $26 with a “market perform” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet increased his target to $32.50 from $31 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $30.13.

“The strong demand backdrop and supply chain bottlenecks produced the anticipated outcome for Wajax – slightly softer sales, but amply expanded gross margins (hitting a 3Q record),” said Mr. Doumet. “Favorable mix and a solid and growing contribution from Industrial Parts and ERS also aided, as expected.

“Wajax is a different company this cycle. LTM EPS of $2.50 is above any point in the previous cycle. In the last seven quarters, it generated FCF of $11.40 per share and reduced its net debt (before leases) by 55 per cent. 3Q21 net debt-to-EBITDA (1.3 times) is the lowest since 2012. The delevered B/S provides it with the optionality to self-fund ERS deals – an area where the company has shown increasing levels of success. Further, the end of the long-standing HCM JV (expected on Feb 2022) will provide Wajax with better control of its supply chain and potential avenues into growing its aftermarket penetration. With the shares trading at 10 times P/E on our 2022E estimates and potential further catalysts (upside surprises and M&A), we continue to like WJX.”

* In response to better-than-anticipated third-quarter results, Stifel analyst Robert Fitzmartyn raised his International Petroleum Corp. (IPCO-T) target to $11.25 from $10.75, topping the $9.66 average, and reiterated a “buy” rating. Others making changes include BMO’s Michael Murphy, who increased his target by $1 to $10 with an “outperform” rating.

“We are revising our 12-month target price noting a discount valuation and a strong position to boost shareholder returns over the next 18 months, with management reiterating the potential for M&A/A&D activity, though in the interim the FCF generating characteristics of the entity remain robust,” said Mr. Fitzmartyn.

* Canaccord’s Christopher Koutsikaloudis increased his StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-X) target to $7.25 from $6 with a “buy” rating. The average is $6.63.

“While performance from the self-storage sector proved resilient throughout 2020, fundamentals have strengthened considerably since the beginning of 2021 as higher construction costs and project delays have constrained new supply while demand has remained strong,” he said. “This backdrop contributed to another quarter of exceptionally strong financial performance from StorageVault Canada Inc. (StorageVault) with same-property NOI growing 25 per cent year-over-year, driving AFFO per share up 51 per cent from Q3/20.

“In addition to strong internal growth, StorageVault continues to leverage its scale, operating platform, and access to capital to grow its portfolio. The company has completed $140 million of acquisitions year-to-date with an additional $130 million expected to close in Q4/21, increasing its store count by 17 per cent since the end of 2020. Of note, approximately, one third of the properties (by value) acquired by StorageVault over the past year are in the lease-up/stabilization phase and should begin generating more meaningful cash flow in 2022. Given this, we see a multi-year ‘runway’ for the company to continue generating sector-leading cash flow per share growth.”