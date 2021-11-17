Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing disappointing sales in China, an expected delay in “meaningful” fuel cell adoption in heavy-duty applications and higher near-term costs, Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q, BLDP-T) to “neutral/high risk” from “buy/high risk” on Wednesday.

“We think the sales growth inflection for BLDP is likely deferred until 2023+,” he said. “Management noted disappointment with China and WBJV [Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co, Ltd] sales and the outlook is uncertain into 2022. However, management has conviction in longer-term growth prospects as China SOEs are investing in the supply chain. China has a target of 1 million FCEVs [fuel cell electric vehicles] by 2030 along with 2,000 hydrogen refueling stations. BLDP noted growing activity for FCEBs [fuel cell electric buses] in Europe receiving 40 bus OEM orders now totaling 150 compared to its current base of 160 across 10 EU countries. We still believe in the hydrogen economy for heavy-duty applications, but the growth seems to be in fits and starts. Plus, BLDP does not have other legs to the story such as either H2 fuel sales or electrolyzers.”

Mr. Juvekar made the rating change in a research note reviewing third-quarter results for both Burnaby, B.C.-based Ballard and peer Plug Power Inc. (PLUG-Q) after both fell short of consensus earnings per share projections for the third quarter. However, Latham, N.Y.-based Plug raised its fiscal 2022 sales guidance to US$900-925-million, exceeding the analyst’s US$700-million projection.

“We think PLUG will outperform BLDP in the near term with its ‘hydrogen ecosystem’ strategy providing hydrogen (H2) fuel, electrolyzers and fuel cells (FC),” he said.

After reducing his EPS estimates for Ballard due to higher costs and slower near-term sales growth, Mr. Juvekar maintained a US$19 target for its shares. The average target on the Street is US$22.21.

“We continue to see better sales growth in 2H of the decade with cost leverage resulting in an unchanged target,” he said.

“Sales have disappointed in China and to WBJV with an uncertain outlook into 2022. We expect meaningful adoption in heavy-duty applications is delayed until 2023+ with higher near-term costs. Plus, Ballard Power does not have an end-to-end market strategy relying on the build out of hydrogen supply infrastructure.”

Mr. Juvekar hiked his Plug Power target to US$56 from US$35 with a “buy/high risk” recommendation. The average is US$47.74.

=====

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury is “looking ahead to a stronger 2022″ for Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T).

“2021 has been somewhat of a disappointing year for Barrick relative to its initial guidance at a number of operations, including Nevada, Hemlo, and Lumwana,” he said in a research note released Wednesday. “We now forecast 2021 gold production to be at the lower end of the guidance range and also for copper production. That said, we expect 2022 to show improvement; we forecast gold production rising to 4.7 million ounces in 2022 (up 7 per cent) and copper production to 480 million pounds (up 17 per cent), which we expect should drive increased FCF. Barrick has also indicated it intends to release a more fulsome capital return plan with its year-end results following the $750-million return of capital that was announced this year.”

Mr. Baretto adjusted his financial expectations for Barrick to account for its third-quarter financial results, which were released on Nov. 4 and fell largely in-line with his expectations. Adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents topped his projection, while higher operating costs led to an EBITDA miss.

After lowered his earnings and cash flow per share forecasts through 2023, Mr. Baretto cut his target to $31 from $32 with a “buy” rating. The average is $34.33.

=====

Following “another strong” quarter, Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho sees Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (DLCG-X) possessing improved fundamentals and an “attractive” free cash flow yield.

After the bell on Tuesday, the Vancouver-based mortgage firm reported third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $13.8-million, exceeding Mr. Ho’s $11.4-million estimate. A “strong” EBITDA margin of 61.9 per cent and funded mortgage volumes of $22.6-billion also topped his projections (57.6 per cent and $19.6-billion, respectively).

“While the stock price has retreated, DLC’s fundamentals have improved — a record $75-billion in LTM [last 12-month] funded mortgages, healthy 62-per-cent margin, increase in Velocity penetration to 47 per cent and reduction in leverage to sub-1 times,” the analyst said. “The shares offer an attractive pro forma 17-per-cent FCF yield. We increased our estimates, with our bullish view remaining unchanged.”

With raises to his revenue and earnings projections through 2023, Mr. Ho increased his target for Dominion shares to $6.50 from $6, keeping a “buy” rating.

“Our positive thesis is predicated on: (1) near-term housing activity should remain above historical averages; (2) reflagging efforts to add new brokers could bolster DLC growth in 2021/22; (3) a potential fintech play with Newton/Velocity, a business already EBITDA and FCF-positive; and (4) the monetization of non-core assets could eliminate leverage,” he said.

=====

Another in a string of weaker-than-anticipated quarters for Farmers Edge Inc. (FDGE-T) was “clearly disappointing,” according to Raymond James’ Steve Hansen.

However, the analyst sees “signs of incremental progress” from the Winnipeg-based digital farming solutions provider that he said keeps him “engaged,” including “the firm’s carbon platform and associated upsell of its highest-value fertility services.”

On Nov. 11, Farmers Edge reported revenue of $6.8-million, down 34 per cent year-over-year and below both Mr. Hansen’s $8.6-million estimate and the Street’s $8.1-million projection due largely to weaker-than-expected Digital Agronomy sales.

While total acreage continued to slip, down 8.8 per cent from the second quarter, Mr. Hansen noted a “sizeable” portion was lower value and he now sees “solid” early progress in the fourth quarter.

“2020 Elite acre conversions are now expected to reach 60 per cent, notably light vs. its original 67-per-cent target,” he said. “Despite this shortfall, management noted that more than 60 per cent of these converting customers have opted to convert to higher-value fertility products, with further upside to this upsell ratio expected into year-end.”

Though he sees its carbon program “gaining traction,” calling it a “notable bright spot,” Mr. Hansen cut his target to $6 from $7.50 with a “market perform” rating. The average is currently $5.13.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Irene Nattel raised her Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T) target to $73 from $65, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $58.54.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor lowered his target for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT-X) to $1 from $1.30, below the $2.50 average, with a “hold” rating.

“Drone Delivery released Q3 results that still do not feature material revenue, as the company saw a pause in one of its contracts and a renewal that included a price reduction,” said Mr. Taylor. “While the balance sheet remains robust ($31-million) to support the ongoing cash burn in advance of the potential revenue ramp, we have made further reductions as the commercialization process continues to be slower than we had previously estimated.”

“We maintain a HOLD rating and recommend investors wait for firm evidence that the company has pivoted into the next phase of its evolution, monetizing its significant investments in drone cargo technology, to signal an entry point.”

* Scotia Capital analyst George Doumet cut his Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS-T) target to $5 from $7.50 with a “sector outperform” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Derek Dley reduced his target to $8 from $11 with a “buy” rating. The average is $6.67.

“We have lowered our 2022 sales estimate and target multiple to reflect lower than anticipated top-line growth, although we acknowledge improving gross margins leave the company well on track to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in H1/22,” said Mr. Dley.

“While there are no perfect public comparable companies to KITS, we believe the broader eyewear retail peer set is an appropriate barometer, with the group trading at an average of 3.8 times 2022 sales. In our view, KITS should trade at a premium to these peers, given its earlier stage in the growth cycle, higher expected revenue growth, healthy balance sheet, and strong management team.”

* B. Riley analyst Susan Anderson hiked her Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) target to US$548 from US$466, exceeding the US$463.93 average, with a “buy” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk raised his target for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO-T) to $27 from $25, reiterating a “buy” rating. The average is $27.50.

“High rare earth prices and the company’s strategic initiatives should continue to drive strong results,” said Mr. Lynk. “We expect volumes in the quarter to remain impacted by the lockdown in Malaysia that closed most factories during September/October, severely affecting the world’s supply of semiconductors. Nonetheless, we believe margins should continue to benefit from rare earth prices that continue to trade higher.”

* National Bank Financial analyst Tal Woolley raised his Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) target to $14.50 from $14, below the $14.62 average, with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang raised his target for Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T) target to $53 from $50 with an “outperformer” rating, while RBC’s Luke Davis increased his target to $50 from $49 with an “outperform” rating and National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar bumped his target to $48 from $47 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $50.79.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie increased his Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) target to $43 from $34 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar raised his target to $35 from $33 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $38.50.

* Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Q4 Inc. (QFOR-T) with an “outperform” rating and $15 target, while CIBC World Markets with an “outperformer” rating and $17 target.

* Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou lowered his target for TerrAscend Corp. (TER-CN) to $21 from $23 with a “buy” rating, while Andrew Semple cut his target to $13 from $15 with a “speculative buy” rating. The average is $16.86.

“We are not too surprised to see Q3/21 results below expectations given the well telegraphed temporary yield issues in PA,” said Mr. Partheniou. “As a result, we believe TER has crossed the trough with yields already improving and quality flower clocking in at THC levels above 30 per cent. We believe management could build on this momentum with GAGE potentially closing in early 2022 bringing with it synergistic IP and premium genetics that may be exportable across state lines, namely in PA where management indicated a 30-day window to import new genetics. Matched with NJ REC, which TER indicated could turn on in Q1/22 (in-line with our expectations), we believe there could be significant upside to our forecasts. Hence, we believe investors have an ideal entry point with shares currently trading in-line with the average of senior peers at 8-8.5 times EV/2023 estimated EBITDA.”

* Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov cut Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL-Q, TRIL-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a US$18.50 target, matching the consensus.

* Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley cut his target for shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (VRNO-CN), a Chicago-based cannabis company, to $30 from $35 with a “buy” recommendation, while BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon raised his target to $48 from $45 with a “buy” rating. The average is $39.39.

“We believe VRNO is well positioned in its existing 15-statefootprint with several organic expansion projects underway and as it integrates various acquisitions all the while maintaining industry-leading high 40s+ adj. EBITDA margins,” said Mr. Lyon.

* JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye cut her Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME-N, ZYME-T) target to US$32 from US$39 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is US$47.04.