Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee expects North American railway companies to report “soft” volumes for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, leading him to trim his financial expectations across the sector.

However, he predicts “building yield strength and the potential for gradually unwinding congestion” will lead to improvement through 2022, which he thinks will be the focus of investors moving forward.

“We are lowering our 4Q21 EPS estimates for the rails by 6 per cent as volume lagged this quarter and likely offset building pricing strength,” said Mr. Wetherbee in a research report released Wednesday. “That said, it seems clear from mid-quarter updates that pricing strength has progressed faster than investors had expected, minimizing the negative impact of soft volume and preserving most of the originally expected earnings power in 4Q. If there is upside to our estimates it will likely come from yields and may be more pronounced for the eastern rails CSX and Norfolk Southern where export coal pricing and intermodal assessorials could build on 3Q strength. That said, based on our current estimates we see the best potential for a 4Q beat at UP. We are largely maintaining above consensus estimates for 2022.”

“Our constructive view on the rails is partially predicated on a volume rebound in 2022 driven by market share returning to the rails from truck following an extended period of losses. As we noted in our Transport Outlook report last month, we believe the underperformance of rail volume relative to imports has been driven by truck share gains (particularly amongst smaller carriers) with intermodal carloads running down as much as 3 per cent year-over-year before improving in December. As rail service continues to normalize and heads are added, we believe intermodal can return to growth beginning in 2Q22 (December saw some stabilization) contributing to 3 per cent-plus total volume growth for the group in 2022. Service is the biggest risk to this thesis, so watching monthly employment reports from the STB and weekly service metric reports may be as important as weekly carloads in driving stock performance.”

Mr. Wetherbee said he now prefers Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-N, CP-T) ahead of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI-N, CNR-T), noting: “Following the recent news that Jim Vena has withdrawn from the CN CEO search we think the near-term outlook is less constructive, with the potential for a non-rail CEO being equally or possibly more likely than a negotiated truce with TCI.”

He raised his target for CP shares to US$84 from US$80 with a “buy” recommendation. The average target on the Street is US$82.48, according to Refinitiv data.

“We rate shares of Canadian Pacific Buy as we are constructive on its continuing meaningful operational improvement, which we expect to drive year-over-year improvements in OR [operating ratio] in 2021-2023,” said Mr. Wetherbee. “In addition, we expect a volume recovery and the realization of several actionable revenue catalysts to drive strong performance in 2021 and beyond.”

He maintained a “buy” recommendation and US$140 target, exceeding the US$131.25 average, for CN shares.

“We think the stock is likely to benefit from the KSU deal going away (removing the regulatory overhang) and a refocus from management on operating ratio,” he said. " A focus on OR seems more likely following TCI’s activism, which now includes a call for former UP and CN COO Jim Vena to replace current CN CEO JJ Ruest. This move was one we thought was possible and we believe a greater emphasis on OR and EPS growth is desired by shareholders and either the existing or a new management team are more likely to deliver it given the circumstances. In the current environment of lackluster volume growth, we believe the potential for a laggard OR improvement story is likely to resonate with investors.”

The analyst’s top pick for the sector remains CSX Corp. (CSX-Q). He raised his target for the Jacksonville-based company to US$45 from US$42 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$39.

“Within the rails we remain focused on the U.S. carriers and within the U.S. carriers, we prefer CSX,” he said. “We think similar market share and pricing tailwinds can benefit Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific as well, but CSX has a 2 quarter head start on NS and UP in increasing headcount which benefits service and therefore volume, and we think its relative service performance vs. NS could yield incremental share opportunities, particularly in 1H22.”

Mr. Wetherbee also made these changes:

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC-N, “buy”) to US$345 from US$310. Average: US$305.71.

(NSC-N, “buy”) to US$345 from US$310. Average: US$305.71. Union Pacific Corp. (UNP-N, “buy”) to US$287 from US$245. Average: US$259.93.

=====

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T) is poised to benefit from end-market stability with the energy industry appearing to be the “healthiest” it’s been in years, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor.

Coupled with an “attractive” valuation, he raised his rating for Calgary-based software provider to “buy” from “hold” on Wednesday, seeing greater visibility on its “revenue and profit profile stabilizing and returning to growth.”

“Recall that CMG counts oil & gas and related industries for virtually all its revenue,” said Mr. Taylor. “Oil prices have recently resumed their upward trajectory with OPEC+ opting to maintain its planned February increase of 400k bpd on January 4 led by expectations that the Omicron variant would have a milder than expected impact on demand. The assessment was based on a combination of the global economic performance and real-time transportation data suggesting the variant has not impacted demand or induced lockdowns to the extent initially feared in early December. WTI closed at US$76 per barrel, now up 43 per cent since February 2020 (i.e., pre-COVID shock) and up 16 per cent since the recent Omicron-driven pullback. Certain OPEC+ nations are also facing production issues, lending support for a further bull case for oil prices, and supportive of the ongoing recovery in rig counts (down 35 per cent vs. pre-COVID) and demand for reservoir simulation services.”

“While WTI and rig counts continue to chart higher, the company’s shares have lagged behind this recovery, and are currently down 44 per cent vs. pre-COVID. In addition, at current levels CMG continues to trade well below its historical average, suggesting upside as investors assess this discount on a stabilizing oil price recovery.”

Mr. Taylor said he expects “key indicators to turn the corner in coming months,” noting: “Deferred revenue rose 9 per cent year-over-year in Q2, marking the first rise since before COVID-19. While many oilfield majors typically set their annual capex budgets early in the calendar year, we expect revenue recognition of new or renewed contracts, including a recent pricing increase, to begin taking hold in the Q4/Q1 timeframe. We, therefore, expect core annuity and maintenance license revenue, a key valuation driver, to bottom out over the next two quarters and return to growth in Q1.”

He maintained a target price of $5.50 per share. The average on the Street is $6.08.

“CMG shares have traded down what we believe is an attractive 10.8-times NTM EV/EBITDA, near the bottom of its historic trading range, and suggesting a 30.7-per-cent return to our unchanged $5.50 target (approximately 13 times NTM+1 EBITDA), including a 4.6-per-cent dividend yield,” the analyst said. “We look to continued improvement in quarterly fundamentals, in particular recurring revenue stabilization and, ultimately, growth, as catalysts for revaluation. We see this return to growth supported by CMG’s ability to begin putting through pricing increases, the commercialization of CoFlow, and new investments in broadening use cases for its software in carbon capture/sequestration scenarios, thereby increasing its overall addressable market.”

=====

Following a “strong” year highlighted by pricing gains, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Quinn sees a “less favourable” outlook in most pulp and paper markets for 2022, believing demand growth is likely to be “tepid.”

“Heading into the New Year, we have identified some key themes to watch in 2022; these include: 1) Get ready for more efficient packaging; 2) Logistics will continue to have an outsized impact on pulp & paper markets; 3) New capacity in pulp & containerboard will impact supply-demand balances; 4) Pace of return to normal will drive paper & tissue demand; and, 5) Paper based packaging will see tailwinds from plastic to paper substitution,” he said.

In a research report released Wednesday, Mr. Quinn named Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) his “Top Pulp & Paper Idea for 2022″ in Canada.

“We like the company’s exposure to recycled containerboard and upcoming potential catalyst in the start-up of the Bear Island containerboard mill,” he said. “In addition, Cascades trades at a substantial discount to its U.S. packaging peers, which remains near the widest margin over the last 5 years.”

He maintained an “outperform” rating and $20 target for Cascades shares. The average target on the Street is $18.64.

For the United States, he named Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP-N, RFP-T) one of his top ideas along with Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW-N) and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM-N).

He raised his target for U.S.-listed Resolute shares by US$2 to US$18, exceeding the US$16.75 average.

Mr. Quinn also made these target reductions:

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T, “sector perform”) to $8 from $9. Average: $8.30.

“Our $8 price target is based on a blended 3.25 times EV/EBITDA multiple on our trend EBITDA of $175-million (weighted 85 per cent) and our 2022 EBITDA estimate (weighted 15 per cent) of $132-million,” he said. “We believe that Canfor Pulp shares should trade below the typical range for Canadian Paper and Forest Products companies (5.0 times to 7.0 times) given the significant headwinds to pulp & paper markets, in addition to tightening fiber supply in B.C. Our price target supports our Sector Perform rating.”

* International Paper Co. (IP-N, “outperform”) to US$50 from US$53. Average: US$55.15.

* WestRock Co. (WRK-N, “sector perform”) to US$45 from US$50. Average: US$56.

“Last year, performance in the paper, packaging, & forest product industry was mostly positive, with only five companies (23 per cent of our coverage) posting negative year-over-year returns,” Mr. Quinn said. “Of those companies, four were pulp & paper producers (Cascades, Clearwater, Rayonier Advanced, and Canfor Pulp). In addition, Mercer, WestRock, International Paper, and KP Tissue trailed their respective indices. Of the Pulp & Paper producers, only Resolute Forest Products outperformed, which we attribute to its outsized and growing Wood Products exposure.”

=====

Following the largest acquisition in its history, Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay thinks GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T) is “quickly building a U.S. powerhouse.”

On Tuesday shortly after the market opened, the Lasalle, Que.-based company announced a deal for IH Services Inc., one of the one of the largest janitorial service providers in the Southeastern United States. It generated approximately US$200-million in annual revenue for the twelve-month period ending Aug. 30, 2021.

Mr. Tremblay called the acquistion “one more gift for investors” as the new year begins

“In addition to size and cultural fit, we believe that GDI was attracted to IH’s strong management team and reputation, which should provide a solid foundation as GDI expands its U.S. geographic footprint through this transaction,” he said. “Overall, IH looks like another positive step for GDI in the U.S. market following the acquisition of BPAC and Enginuity (technical services) and Fuller (cleaning chemicals/products manufacturing plant) in 2021.”

“Management indicated that the multiple paid for IH was within its usual range for large acquisitions. As such, we are pleased that GDI was able to pay an attractive 6–8-times EBITDA for a well-run company of this size. We expect GDI to remain on the lookout for other acquisitions within a healthy pipeline of opportunities in the highly fragmented janitorial and technical services markets. A healthy balance sheet (estimated pro forma leverage of 2.5 times EBITDA) and a persistently strong free cash flow outlook provide ammunition for future M&A.”

After raising his 2022 revenue and earnings forecast for GDI, Mr. Tremblay increased his target for its shares to $67 from $64 with a “buy” rating (unchanged). The average on the Street is $67.36.

“We view GDI’s prospects as extremely bright, including its role in the ‘new era of cleaning’. We are also pleased with the execution of the ongoing U.S. expansion for both janitorial and technical services,” he said.

Other analysts making target changes include:

* Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet to $60 from $55 with a “sector perform” rating.

“The deal is sizeable adding 15 per cent to 2022 sales and nearly doubles the size of GDI’s U.S. Janitorial business,” he said. “It also marks another in a string of recent accretive acquisitions – but the first Janitorial acquisition since 4Q19. On the latter, management noted on recent calls that both buyers and sellers were previously having difficulty pricing deals due to the uncertainty around COVID and its L-T impact on the janitorial industry (and margins). To that end, we view the IH deal as an early signal that we may have found the ‘new normal’.”

* CIBC World Markets’ John Zamparo to $64 from $59 with an “outperformer” rating.

* National Bank Financial’s Zachary Evershed to $70.50 from $67.50 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Canaccord Genuity’s Derek Dley expects Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) to continue its momentum when it reports its third-quarter 2022 results after the bell on Jan. 12.

He’s projecting revenue for the Vancouver-based fashion retailer of $398-million, exceeding both management’s guidance of $350-375-million and the consensus forecast of $367-million. His EBITDA estimate of $81-million also tops the Street ($75-million)

“Last quarter saw Aritzia report impressive results, with revenue increasing 75 per cent year-over-year due to strength in both in-store and online sales channels,” said Mr. Dley. “In-store revenues grew by 95 per cent year-over-year despite 50 per cent of Canadian stores being closed for half the quarter while e-commerce revenue grew by 49% over the previous year. Alongside, the company also updated its guidance and is expecting full year revenues of $1.25-1.30-billion (up from $1.20-1.25-billion), with Q3/F22 revenue expectations of $350-375 million.

“Looking forward, we expect the strong retail momentum to continue from both channels, with growth from the U.S. remaining particularly robust as management alluded to in its remarks alongside last quarter’s results. Notably, we think results will be further helped by the company’s brick-and-mortar stores, particularly in Canada, now operating at pre-pandemic levels. Accordingly, we are forecasting year-over-year comparable sales growth of 20 per cent for the quarter, which results in a revenue forecast of $398 million, ahead of management expectations given the strong retail momentum seen to date along with the fact that Aritzia has materially beaten its guidance over the last two quarters.”

Keeping a “buy” recommendation, Mr. Dley raised his target for Aritzia shares to $57, exceeding the $53.43 average, from $50 with a “buy” rating.

“In our view, Aritzia has done a great job of navigating a changing retail landscape by offering an aspirational customer experience within its brick-and-mortar locations and an improved e-commerce platform,” he said. “With over 20 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth prior to the onset of COVID-19, a robust pipeline of new store openings, a healthy balance sheet to support growth and margin enhancement initiatives, and a well-aligned management team, we believe Aritzia is deserving of a premium valuation.”

=====

Following recent underperformance, Echelon Capital Markets analyst Michael Mueller thinks E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC-X) offers “compelling” near-term upside and sees a “catalyst-rich” year ahead.

“We believe E3 is in a position to outperform its peers in the near-term after a period of relative underperformance in 2H21 and a number of material milestones expected in 2022, which we believe will garner attention to the Company’s PEA-level Clearwater lithium brine project in Alberta,” he said. “With advancements being made on its DLE prototype and a potential resource update in the near-term, (in our view) the market should begin to ascribe more value to E3′s significant resource base with E3 currently trading at just $20 per metric ton versus peers at over $200/Mt.”

Expecting the lithium sector to continue to see increased activity “through advancing new development projects, M&A, and capital investments” and projecting prices to remain at multi-year highs, Mr. Mueller nominated Calgary-based E3 for Echelon’s “Q122 Top Picks Portfolio” list.

“With demand for battery-quality lithium expected to substantially increase before the second half of this decade, E3 is positioning itself to be a top-tier North American provider of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM), a key component of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles,” he said. “Having a substantial 100-per-cent owned resource base at approximately 7.0Mt lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in mining-friendly Alberta and a propriety DLE (direct lithium extraction) technology being developed in-house, E3 is unique among many of its lithium brine peers without having to outsource the technology and thereby truncating the potential project economics.”

“E3 has a number of impactful catalysts on the horizon over the coming 12 months, including (1) optimization of its DLE technology in 2022 including results from ongoing long-run sorbent testing at the Lab-Pilot Prototype and commissioning of its Field-Pilot Prototype; (2) drilling two to three “virgin” wells in H122 on its Clearwater property which will be pump tested and provide critical dynamic data to better under stand the aquifer response and a foundation for a potential resource update from Inferred to Measured and/or Indicated as well as potentially producing brines with lithium grades above 100 mg/L; (3) further flowsheet derisking following data gathered from the DLE Lab-Pilot and future Field-Pilot; and (4) initial LHM production expected in H222 in concert with its Field-Pilot DLE Prototype.”

Mr. Mueller maintained a “speculative buy” recommendation and $5 target for E3 shares. The average on the Street is $4.57.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev made a series of target price adjustments to stocks in his coverage universe on Wednesday.

He raised his targets for these companies:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T, “outperform”) to $64 from $60. The average on the Street is $61.10.

(ATA-T, “outperform”) to $64 from $60. The average on the Street is $61.10. Finning International Inc. (FTT-T, “outperform”) to $46 from $45. Average: $43.22.

(FTT-T, “outperform”) to $46 from $45. Average: $43.22. IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T, “outperform”) to $20 from $15. Average: $16.

(IBG-T, “outperform”) to $20 from $15. Average: $16. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T, “outperform”) to $44 from $42. Average: $42.31.

(SNC-T, “outperform”) to $44 from $42. Average: $42.31. Stantec Inc. (STN-T, “sector perform”) to $80 from $72. Average: $77.21.

(STN-T, “sector perform”) to $80 from $72. Average: $77.21. Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T, “outperform”) to $57 from $52. Average: $51.19.

(SJ-T, “outperform”) to $57 from $52. Average: $51.19. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T, “outperform”) to $126 from $125. Average: $121.39.

(TIH-T, “outperform”) to $126 from $125. Average: $121.39. WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T, “outperform”) to $209 from $185. Average: $190.79.

He lowered his targets for the following stocks:

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T, “outperform”) to $21 from $22.50. Average: $22.32.

(ARE-T, “outperform”) to $21 from $22.50. Average: $22.32. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T, “outperform”) to $59 from $60. Average: $60.26.

(ACQ-T, “outperform”) to $59 from $60. Average: $60.26. Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T, “outperform”) to $55 from $62. Average: $56.21.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* TD Securities analyst Aaron Bilkoski upgraded Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) to “action list buy” from “buy” with a $12 target, up from $19.50. The average is $9.33.

* TD’s Meaghen Annett raised Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $59 target, down from $60 and 33 cents below the consensus.

* TD’s Tim James lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a $55 target, topping the $53.33 average.

* Mr. James increased his Airboss of America Corp. (BOS-T) target to $53 from $49. The average is $54.

* TD’s Craig Hutchison hiked his target for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) to $23 from $18, keeping a “hold” rating. The average is $16.14.

* Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read upgraded Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-N, SU-T) to “overweight” from “equal weight” with a $34 target. The average on the Street is $39.11.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan increased his target for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) to $96 from $89, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average is $93.66.

“We unfairly discounted BNS’s recent FQ4 results relative to peers as they were the first Bank to report that came right after initial unknown fears of the omicron variant,” he said.

* Keybanc initiated coverage of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q, BLDP-T) with a “sector weight” rating.