Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA-Q) first-quarter production results may provide near-term relief, but RBC Dominion Securities analyst Joseph Spak emphasized longer-term concerns continue to linger.

With its stock under pressure amid production concerns, the auto maker announced Tuesday it had built 2,020 of its Model 3 sedans in the previous seven days. The result missed its forecast for weekly production of 2,500 vehicles, but Mr. Spak noted expectations on the Street were even lower.

“Recent market concerns over Model 3 production have been intense with the stock down 22 per cent since March 13 versus S&P down 5 per cent (a softer tech tape, Moody’s credit downgrade, Autopilot fatality/ investigation, and a Model S recall haven’t helped),” he said. “As such, reported Model 3 deliveries of 8,180, vs. consensus 11,092, shouldn’t be too surprising. TSLA indicated they produced 2,020 Model 3s in the past seven days. While below their 1Q18 goal of 2.5k/week, management maintained their 5k/week by end of 2Q18. To be frank, it’s too early to tell whether this is achievable. We surely expect improvement, but we also believe the recent 2k/week pace was a ‘surge’ result and thus its (near-term) sustainability is unclear. Management indicated they expect to produce 2k each of the Model S, X, and 3 in the next seven days in an attempt to show this level of production is sustainable. So the pace becomes the data point to look for on 1Q18 earnings. Also providing relief to the stock was commentary that TSLA will not require a debt or equity raise this year. If they come close to the 5k/week pace by 2Q18, we agree.”

Mr. Spak said the “recent growing pains” forced him to “materially” lower his long-term assumptions for the company, leading him to drop his 2018 EPS projection to a loss of US$8.65 from a loss of US$8.17. His 2019 and 2020 expectations fell to a 70-US-cent profit and gain of US$6.65, respectively, from US$2.55 and US$10.65.

“The reason for the lower ramp is two-fold: 1) Our supply (read: Tesla production capability) estimates may have been too aggressive, and 2) we have re-assessed our demand assumptions,” he said. “On supply, it’s a test of Tesla’s highly automated production line which is not only a question of removing bottlenecks but also ensuring quality. In many respects, the immediate question facing TSLA stock is: is (more than) doubling the current production rate from 2k/week to 5k/ week easier than doubling from 1k/week to 2k/week. But of course it doesn’t stop there with Tesla having much more grandiose end-of-decade volume goals (and Tesla Semi and solar+storage). Management has stated that future programs will have learned from Model 3, but Model 3 was also supposed to have learned from Model S/X. We don’t doubt that lessons have been learned, but making vehicles is hard and capital consuming.”

Keeping a “sector perform” rating for Tesla stock, Mr. Spak lowered his target to US$305 from US$380. The average on the Street is US$324.92, according to Bloomberg data.

“We recognize Tesla is difficult to value and prone to momentum and sentiment,” he said. “Our DCF [discounted cash flow] approach isn’t perfect, but does attempt to place some sort of intrinsic value on the company. So slashing our long-term forecasts causes us to lower our PT to $305. We suspect others may also lower longer-term assumptions over the coming months. But in doing so, this may actually make expectations more reasonable/achievable. To date, the company has mostly gotten a pass on missing targets but we sense investor patience is running thinner. So a lower bar could be good and longterm bulls and true-believers may find this level to be an attractive entry point. And from a trading perspective the next move may be higher. But in our view, a lot still needs to go right for a long time to justify recommending adding multi-year capital on a risk (and volatility) adjusted basis. Starting to hit some nearer-term targets is necessary for us to gain more confidence in longer-term assumptions.”

Though he believes Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT-N) should be able to gain market share from rivals and evolve into “a widely appreciated platform,” SEB Equities analyst Victor Hoglund sees limited upside at current levels.

He initiated coverage of Spotify, which began trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, with a “hold” rating.

Projecting Spotify has a 25-per-cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2017-2020 and expecting further improvements to its gross margins, Mr. Hoglund set a target for its shares of US$163. The average target among analyst covering the stock is currently US$159.43.

Elsewhere, Redburn analyst Nick Delfas gave the stock a “neutral” rating without a specified target.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) is poised to challenge New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd. for a leadership position in the Australian dairy market with its acquisition of the assets of Murray Goulburn Co-operative, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett.

On Wednesday, Australia’s competition regulator approved a planned $1-billion takeover of Murray Goulburn, the country’s largest dairy processor, after Saputo agreed to sell its the Koroit dairy plant to address concerns from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Mr. Howlett believes the acquisition brings a long-term opportunity for the Montreal-based Saputo, however it comes with both additional risks and potential volatility.

“Saputo’s acquisition of the assets of MGC is expected to close May 1, after passing the hurdles of [Wednesday]’s vote of co-operative members, and the approval of the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board,” he said. “CEO Lino Saputo has stated that all existing customer contracts of MGC will be honoured until expiration, including the existing contracts with a large grocery retailer for most of the output of the Melbourne and Sydney plants. He has also indicated that after combining Saputo’s Warrnambool assets with those of MGC, there will be very limited room to make additional acquisitions in Australia.

“In February, MGC reported first-half fiscal 2018 (ended Dec. 31, 2017) results. Adjusted operating income was up 106.0 per cent year over year to A$48-million (from A$23-million), reflecting cost reductions, the impact of improved commodity prices and better product mix. The improved results reflect good progress toward MGC’s goal of increasing annual operating EBITDA by A$50-million on the base of A$79.3-million generated in FY17. Milk intake in 1H FY18 of 1.1 billion litres was down 29.9 per cent year over year.”

Citing weak global dairy markets, Mr. Howlett lowered his fiscal 2018 and 2019 earnings per share projections for Saputo to $1.89 and $2.14, respectively, from $1.92 and $2.19.

He kept a “buy” rating for Saputo shares and lowered his target price by a loonie to $48. The average target is currently $44.33.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild downgraded Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (RUF.UN-X) in response to Electra America’s all-cash acquisition offer.

On Tuesday, Florida-based Electra announced it has extended its offer, previously submitted to Pure’s board on March 26, to acquire 100 per cent of outstanding units for a price of US$7.59.

“Electa’s offer price … is clearly at a material premium to the recent unit price,” said Mr. Rotschild. “The offer price equates to a:

14.3-per-cent premium to our NAV estimate of US$6.64 (consensus of US$6.78);

An implied cap rate of 5.1 per cent, as compared to 5.9 per cent for the Milestone acquisition. We note that Pure Multi-Family owns a significantly higher-quality portfolio than Milestone. We believe that the implied cap rate is in line with cap rates in the REIT’s core markets.



A price to 2019 AFFO [adjusted funds from operations] of 22.9 times, compared to its Canadian-listed rental apartment peers, which trade at a weighted average of 20.5 times 2019 estimated AFFO, and a basket of comparable U.S. apartment REITs which trade at 19.3 times.”

Mr. Rothschild feels the bid is not likely to be Electra’s “best price” and expects it to raise its offer.

“Pure Multi-Family has assembled a high-quality portfolio of rental apartment properties in strong markets in the U.S., and we believe that there would be significant interest in acquiring the portfolio,” he said.

“While the Board has rejected the bid, we believe that it must consider starting a process to surface value for unitholders, potentially through a sale of the REIT. We are raising our target price to US$7.50 as we believe there is a strong possibility the REIT will be sold. While we believe a sale would likely occur at a greater price, considering that the Board rejected the current bid, there is clearly a possibility that no sale occurs. In that scenario, the unit price would likely drop to below US$7.00. If the bid were increased to US$7.95, the implied cap rate would be 5.0 per cent, which we believe would be attractive to most unitholders and difficult for the Board to reject.”

Mr. Rothschild moved his rating for Pure Multi-Family stock to “hold” from “buy” and raised his target to US$7.50 from US$7.25. The average is $9.27 (Canadian).

“The implied total return to our target price is now 9 per cent, and we are lowering our rating,” he said.

“The lower rating reflects both the more modest return as well as the possibility that a transaction does not occur.”

Elsewhere, Industrial Alliance Securities’ Brad Sturges lowered his rating to “buy” from “strong buy” with a target of US$8, rising from US$7.25.

Mr. Sturges said: “In our view, Pure Multi could garner substantial interest from other strategic bidders due to: 1) the digestible size of Pure Multi’s platform; 2) its attractive exposure to growing U.S. Sunbelt apartment markets such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; and 3) the high-quality nature of its multifamily portfolio (average age: 10 years). If consummated, we believe Pure Multi could achieve a takeover offer price of $8.00/unit or more, implying a cap rate of 5.0 per cent or lower.”

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP.UN-T, BEP-N) brings many opportunities for growth to TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP-Q), according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Shelby Tucker, pointing to operational efficiencies, repowering, drop-downs, or outright third-party acquisitions.

In October of 2017, Brookfield acquired 51-per-cent of Maryland-based TerraForm, which possesses a solar and wind assets located predominantly in the U.S, for US$656-million.

“Brookfield Asset Management (Brookfield), a global alternative asset manager, has a long track record of creating value and sourcing attractive and accretive opportunities,” said Mr. Tucker. “We believe the real driver of growth for TERP will be through third-party M&A transactions like the pending Saeta acquisition. Brookfield usually takes a value-oriented approach to acquisitions, and has significant experience in multi-faceted situations. Brookfield is willing to commit its own capital to effectuate a successful transaction for TERP.”

Mr. Tucker initiated coverage of Maryland-based TerraForm with an “outperform” rating and US$13 target, which is 10 U.S. cents less than the average.

“We believe management’s target dividend of 76 cents per share and 5-8-per-cent growth is achievable over the next several years,” he said. “The pending Saeta acquisition will provide some headroom on the payout ratio, and the other factors supporting dividend growth include overhead and operational cost savings, and organic repowering opportunities.”

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Heather Kirk upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) to “market perform” from “underperform” upon assuming coverage from Troy MacLean.

Ms. Kirk has a $45 target, which sits below the average target on the Street of $46.18.

“We expect financial results will benefit from improving migration and employment trends in the REIT’s main market, Alberta,” she said. “Vacancy declined throughout 2017, finally reaching the REIT’s 3-5-per-cent target at the end of the year (4.8-per-cent vacancy in December 2017 with a target of 3 per cent by spring 2018).”

In other analyst actions:

Veritas Investment Research analyst Dan Fong initiated coverage of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T, CP-N) with a “buy” rating and $249 target. The average is $253.62.

Mr. Fong also initiated coverage of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N) with “buy” recommendation and $102 target. The average is $104.98.

Cormark Securities Inc. analyst Garett Ursu downgraded Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (BXE-T) to “reduce” from “market perform” with a target of $1.10, falling from $1.75 and below the $1.64 average.



