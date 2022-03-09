Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Scotia Capital analyst Michael Doumet thinks there is not “sticker shock” in Clearlake Capital Group LP’s US$2.6-billion deal to acquire Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T).

Shares of the Montreal-based packaging company soared 76.2 per cent on Tuesday in reaction to the premarket announcement of the deal, which sees the U.S. private equity firm pay $40.50 a share in cash, representing an 82-per-cent premium to its Monday closing price.

“For some time, we believed ITP shares were fundamentally undervalued ... The purchase price reflects an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.1 times on our 2022 estimates (or 9.4 times using Adjusted EBITDA). We believe such a multiple, which is roughly in-line with its peer group, is justified given its superior fundamentals,” said Mr. Doumet, who lowered his rating for Intertape to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” in response to the deal.

“Intertape has come a very long way over the last 10 years with this management team. Its gross margins more than doubled in the turnaround (c. 2010-2016) and EBITDA doubled in the growth phase (c. 2017-2021). Through the period, Intertape grew sales in its core product lines, expanded into high-growth verticals, namely wovens and ecommerce, reduced costs, and drove continuous plant efficiencies. All-in, ITP grew EBITDA per share at a 15-per-cent CAGR [compound annual growth rate] (and 15 per cent over the last five years), the highest growth rate among its plastic packaging peers, while reducing leverage. Yet, shares remained at a perennial discount to peers, which we have long argued was unwarranted. Our views (and those of its shareholders) were validated by the announced take-out.”

Calling it “a fair price for a best-in-plastics company,” Mr. Doumet raised his target to $40.50 from $38 to reflect the sale price. The average on the Street is $39.63, according to Refinitiv data.

“Despite its success, the company’s trading multiple compressed below pre-pandemic levels, reflecting unwarranted discount versus its peers (on concerns that its EBITDA would moderate). We believe the company and management team had larger growth aspirations that required more efficient access to capital – that the capital markets were unwilling to provide at the right price,” he added.

Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Hamir Patel moved Intertape to “tender” from “outperformer” with a $40.50 target, up from $36.

=====

Nuvei Corp.’s (NVEI-Q, NVEI-T) “solid momentum continues,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber following the release of better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter results and a raise to its 2022 guidance.

“Nuvei’s outlook appears conservative and assumes 30-35-per-cent organic growth (above medium-term more than 30-per-cent target), taking into account macroeconomic uncertainty and assumed 50% contraction in its crypto vertical,” he said in a research note.

TSX-listed shares of the Montreal-based global payment technology firm soared 13.6 per cent on Tuesday after it announced fourth-quarter 2021 revenue grew 83 per cent to US$212-million, above its guidance range (US$204-US$210-million) and exceeding both Mr. Treiber’s US$210-million forecast and the consensus estimate of US$209-million. Adjusted earnings per share of 47 US cents topped the 45-US-cent projection from both the analyst and the Street.

Nuvei also revealed better-than-anticipated 2022 guidance, including 30-35-per-cent year-over-year revenue growth (to US$940-US$980-million) and adjusted EBITDA gains of 28-34 per cent (to US$407-million-US$425-million). Both beat the Street’s expectations (US$943-million and US$412-million, respectively).

“The outlook appears conservative and achievable, considering the outlook: 1) incorporates macroeconomic uncertainty; 2) assumes 50-per-cent contraction in crypto-related revenue; 3) new disclosures show broad-based momentum in 2021; 4) cohort and net revenue retention suggests high visibility to near-term growth; and 5) Nuvei’s new customer pipeline ‘has never been stronger,’” he said.

“New disclosures validate Nuvei’s success with its land-and-expand strategy, new customer momentum, and importance of its APM value proposition. 2019 cohort customers expanded 38 per cent year-over-year FY21 and net revenue retention improved from 101 per cent FY20 to 146 per cent FY21. The 2021 cohort is 72-per-cent larger than 2020, implying strong new customer momentum. Modular Technology revenue rose 138 per cent FY21, showing differentiated software is driving momentum. APM transactions rose 285 per cent year-over-year FY21 and were 26 per cent of FY21 transactions, up from 12 per cent FY20.”

While he sees Nuvei’s current valuation as disconnected from its 30-per-cent organic growth, Mr. Treiber cut his target for its shares to US$100 from US$145 “given the material valuation multiple contraction in high-growth payment peers.” The average is US$104.75.

“Nuvei is trading at 13 times calendar 2023 estimated EV/EBITDA, which is below high-growth payment peers at 19 times , despite faster growth (32 per cent vs. 19 per cent),” said Mr. Treiber, keeping an “outperform” recommendation. “Valuation is also at the low-end of Nuvei’s historical range. We believe Nuvei’s discount to peers will narrow overtime, on greater awareness of Nuvei’s competitive advantages and the sustainability of Nuvei’s growth momentum.

“We believe Nuvei is well positioned to sustain more than 30-per-cent revenue growth. With Nuvei’s valuation below peers, we believe the stock is attractive.”

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* Citi’s Ashwin Shirvaikar to US$63 from US$68 with a “neutral” rating.

“Nuvei provided incremental disclosure about its business mix, etc., – clearly a step in the right direction…this is info we have requested for some time though we believe the stock can benefit if the company provides this on an ongoing basis (e.g., at least the ability to back into organic growth quarterly and vertical info annually),” he said. “The quarter itself straddled consensus and our expectations – note we remain positive on robust volume trends for Nuvei. We agree with the need to make investments in technology and people but believe this is likely to be ongoing in nature given the competitive nature of the industry. This results in higher volumes but lower EBITDA in our forward model.”

* Scotia’s Paul Steep to US$74 from US$107 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“We expect Nuvei will continue to grow through a combination of organic and acquired initiatives and that the company’s primary focus will remain on expanding its client base in new and existing verticals,” he said. “We believe the firm will remain active in evaluating acquisitions that further enhance its product/service capabilities.”

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland to US$80 from US$76 with an “outperformer” rating.

* Credit Suisse’s Timothy Chiodo to US$95 from US$125 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN-T) is “starting the year from a position of strength,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis.

On Tuesday, shares of the Ottawa-based REIT, which focuses on multi-family residential properties in high-growth, urban markets, rose 2.4 per cent with the premarket release of its fourth-quarter financial results. Funds from operations per unit of 14 cents topped the analyst’s estimate by 1 cent.

“The 4Q21 same-property NOI increase of 9.5 per cent marked a material improvement vs the 2–3-per-cent growth rate in 2Q21 and 3Q21,” said Mr. Markidis. “In light of concerns over opex inflation, investors should be encouraged by the momentum established on the top line. Same-property revenue was up 7.8 per cent. Occupancy improvement will likely be the biggest driver of year-over-year gains in 1H22 (December vacancy loss was 3.8 per cent, down 130 basis points vs September and down 440 basis points vs December 2020). The burn-off of incentive amortization should become a more important contributor in 2H22.”

After a “record year” for acquisitions, including $213-million in the fourth quarter, Mr. Markidis expect InterRent management to be “keen to keep adding scale in its four core markets.” However, he expects volume will decelerate this year.

Instead, he expects 2022 to be “very busy on the refinancing front.”

“IIP’s net debt increased $550-million last year,” he noted. “Fair value gains ($330-million) helped keep debt to gross book value in check (37per cent at quarter-end); however, on our numbers, forward D/EBITDA increased by more than two and a half turns to 12.6 times. Nearly one-third ($460-million) of IIP’s total mortgage debt matures this year. The weighted average rate of 2.0 per cent is below current market for CMHC-insured financing. This is a partial driver of the modest revisions to our 2022–23 FFOPU outlook.”

Trimming his 2022–23 outlook to “reflect the anticipated impact of higher rates on near-term mortgage maturities and G&A inflation,” Mr. Markidis cut his target for InterRent units by $1 to $20, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $19.71.

“Regardless, the FFOPU growth potential over the next two years is impressive (estimated two-year FFOPU CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 11 per cent) and the stock continues to trade at a discount to our spot and one-year-forward NAVPU,” he said.

Others making adjustments include:

* Scotia’s Mario Saric to $19.50 from $20 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“It is not often that a high-quality REIT like IIP trades at a discount to NAV (despite 14-per-cent NTM [next 12 month] NAVPU growth) and our $20.00-$21.00 NAVPU road-map in 2023 is intact,” he said. “Assuming no adverse regulatory updates in the Federal Budget (we think in next 2-3 weeks) and Ontario Election (June 2nd), we think IIP unit price can really recover (i.e. 15 per cent plus) and outperform through the summer. We recommend due diligence in March with a bias to add post-Budget.”

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his target to $18.50 from $19.50, maintaining a “neutral” rating.

=====

CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden made a series of target changes to Canadian banks in his coverage universe on Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “neutral”) to $156 from $160. The average on the Street is $167.97.

(BMO-T, “neutral”) to $156 from $160. The average on the Street is $167.97. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “outperformer”) to $105 from $103. Average: $97.72.

(BNS-T, “outperformer”) to $105 from $103. Average: $97.72. National Bank of Canada (NA-T, “neutral”) to $108 from $110. Average: $110.91.

(NA-T, “neutral”) to $108 from $110. Average: $110.91. Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “neutral”) to $151 from $152. Average: $151.15.

=====

Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina raised his targets for a group of TSX-list gold miners on Wednesday.

His changes include:

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD-N, ABX-T) to US$24 from US$23 with a “hold” rating. The average on the Street is US$26.53.

(GOLD-N, ABX-T) to US$24 from US$23 with a “hold” rating. The average on the Street is US$26.53. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) to $53 from $50 with a “buy” rating. Average: $39.16.

(FM-T) to $53 from $50 with a “buy” rating. Average: $39.16. Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N, K-T) to US$6 from US$5.50 with a “hold” rating. Average: US$7.68.

(KGC-N, K-T) to US$6 from US$5.50 with a “hold” rating. Average: US$7.68. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) to $2.15 from $1.80 with a “hold” rating. Average: $2.79.

=====

Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T) continues to rebound from a pandemic-driven slowdown, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young, pointing to “a backlog that continues to grow to record levels, driven by larger projects, software shift and pent-up demand.”

On Tuesday after the bell, the Burlington, Ont.-based developer and manufacturer of electronic systems for the broadcast and film industry reported third-quarter 2022 reveniue of $120.6-million, up 30 per cent year-over-year and easily topping the estimates of both the analyst and Street ($106-million and $104.8-milion, respectively). Adjusted EBITDA of $30.9-million also beat expectations ($25.3-million and $26.2-million) due largely to higher gross margins.

“The company’s backlog hit a high-water mark again at $176-million (from $162-million in FQ2; $151-million in FQ1), owing to longer-duration infrastructure contracts and strong demand dynamics for IP and cloud products,” said Mr. Young. “Note that a large $10-million customer order press released on March 1 is included in the backlog. The February shipment figure at $25-million was lower quarter-over-quarter due to seasonality. This, combined with the strong backlog, however, provides support to our increased FQ4 estimates, which may prove conservative if the pandemic recovery continues. The combined figure is 190-per-cent coverage of our FQ4 revenue estimate of $105.9-million, at the high end of recent data. On the less positive side, Evertz continues to face supply chain constraints and logistical/installation delays, which have lengthened the backlog, although installation challenges are easing, particularly in NA. We expect cash generation to be dampened by working capital and increased OpEx in F23. Evertz reported sub 2-per-cent exposure to Russia/Ukraine in each of the last three years, which is a headwind but less than feared.”

Raising his revenue and earnings expectations due to the quarterly beat and “strong backlog trends,” Mr. Young raised his target for Evertz shares to $17.25 from $16.50, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $17.08.

“A return to a more normal event schedule and easier access to customer sites is likely to result in faster conversion of the backlog, benefitting the top line,” he said. “Management implied that the order pipeline is robust, particularly for its IPbased video products within North America, and we expect that Evertz is emerging from the pandemic in better shape than its competitors. That said, we do expect OpEx to grow in the near term with resumption of travel and trade shows and curtailed government subsidies. On balance, we continue to rate Evertz a BUY given an improving demand environment, strong competitive position and robust balance sheet and a 5.3-per-cent annualized dividend yield (ignoring the $1 special dividend declared in September) at current levels.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* National Bank Financial’s Rupert Merer reduced his target for Anaergia Inc. (ANRG-T) to $20 from $22, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average is $30.

“We revised our near-term forecasts, with delays to construction and operations due to COVID restrictions and feedstock delays,” he said. “In Italy, we pushed out estimates by a few quarters, while in California, facilities such as RBF are operating at low capacity levels. There could be some moving parts to our estimates given supply chain challenges, however, a growing backlog, higher energy prices and a growing need for energy security in Europe should support future investments.”

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel cut his target for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) to $2.50 from $2.75 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $2.92.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie raised his Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T) target to $68, above the $67 average, from $60 with a “neutral” rating.

* CIBC’s Bryce Adams increased his target for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T) to $23 from $22 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $25.14.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland increased his Optiva Inc. (OPT-T) target by $1 to $27, below the $32.50 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* After a first-quarter EBITDA miss, National Bank Financial’s Adam Shine cut his Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T) target to $24.50 from $28, reiterating an “outperform” rating, while while Scotia’s Mark Neville cut his target to $23.50 from $25 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $25.58.

“A disappointing start to fiscal 2022 should give way to better execution, especially in H2. Absenteeism is getting resolved but the pass-through of inflationary pressures will take time,” Mr. Shine said.

* Stifel analyst Cody Kwong hiked his Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T) target to $34, above the $25.90 average, from $18.50 with a “hold” rating.

“Rising European natural gas prices has been a boon for Vermilion, helping its 4Q21 FFO outperform by 10 per cent while also being the key driver to our 2022 FFO literally doubling since our last formal update,” he said. “That said, we believe it is equally important that management has decided to keep its 2022 guidance unchanged, which signals to us, that its commitment to debt reduction and an expedited pathway to accelerated return of capital for shareholders is truly a priority.”

* Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet lowered his Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) to $28 from $30, keeping a “sector outperform” rating, while TD Securities’ Michael Tupholme cut his target to $27 from $34 with a “buy” rating. The average is $28.50.

“As can be expected, Wajax is going to have to manage equipment availability and technician capacity in what we believe will be a strong operating environment,” said Mr. Doumet. “The setup, in our view, is such that 2022 EPS growth will skew towards the 2H, particularly as mining shovels are delivered. Its B/S is strong. And, we think the prospect of solid EPS growth is likely to get supplemented by M&A. Valuation is undemanding and the growth story in ERS and Industrial Parts remains underappreciated by investors, in our view.”