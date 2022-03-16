Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing valuation concerns following recent “strong” share price performance, National Bank Financial analyst Mike Parkin downgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM-T, SSRM-Q) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” on Wednesday.

The rating change comes following the Feb. 23 release of its fourth-quarter financial results, updated resources and a 40-per-cent increase to its quarterly dividend (to 7 US cents per share). Concurrently, the Vancouver-based miner published new SK1300 Technical Report Summaries (TRS) for all producing assets to align with U.S. GAAP reporting standards.

“The TRSs showed higher costs than previously expected, especially at Copler and Puna, which drove DCF [discounted cash flow] valuation decreases for these mines,” said Mr. Parkin.

“At Copler, we model the Initial Assessment (IA) case which includes resources, which we believe warrants a bump up in the DCF discount rate from 5 per cent to 6 per cent. For Copler we also now model the oxygen plant leases in our DCF valuation. We have aligned our 2023+ corporate G&A expense to 2022 guidance, and we have factored in the sale of Pitarrilla (assuming a 1Q22 close). As a result of our model updates, we see AISC and capex increasing through 2023, resulting in slightly lower EBITDA and FCF over this same period.”

Those changes led to a 26-per-cent decline in his net asset value per share calculation, leading to the rating adjustment. However, he raised his target price for SSR shares to $30 from $27.50 after increasing target multiple to “align with recent valuation trends.” The average target on the Street is $32.51.

“In our view, SSR remains a quality name to invest in, offering clients stable production, a quality dividend, excellent exploration upside, superior NAV leverage to the gold price and good FCF generation potential,” said Mr. Parkin.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal cut his near-term expectations for Vancouver-based Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-Q, WPRT-T), citing geopolitical uncertainty stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “increased volatility” in energy prices.

“On the company’s 4Q21 results call, management appeared cautious about setting expectations for the year stemming from macro developments over the last month and understandably refrained from providing any concrete outlook,” said Mr. Dayal. “We believe the company has roughly 10-15 per cent of its aftermarket revenues tied directly to Russia, and there could be variability in ability to execute normal business in surrounding markets. We believe these developments could also impact margins.”

With that view, Mr. Dayal reduced his 2022 and 2023 revenue expectations to $318-million and $369-milliom, respectively, from $361-million and $452-million, previously. His gross margin expectations slid to 11.7 per cent and 20.0 per cent from 16.4 per cent and 22.5 per cent.

“These changes result in our eight-year (2022-2030) CAGR [compound annual growth rate] expectations for the company’s revenues to be 14.9 per cent, compared to our earlier nine-year (2021-2030) CAGR expectation of 16.8 per cent,” he said.

“In our opinion, Westport, over the last two years, has been executing through challenging macro conditions that have introduced increased variability in the company’s results. However, we do not believe this lowers the relevance of the company’s offerings as the transportation sector, globally, continues to migrate towards cleaner options. We believe longer-term catalysts associated with expanding adoption of HPDI 2.0 remain in play in all key markets, while the company continues to progress efforts around hydrogen and HPDI 3.0. We believe near-term priority for management includes maintaining a healthy balance sheet. We believe revenue risks associated with the situation in Russia are more commercial than operational, providing for a quicker bounce back when stability returns.”

On the heels of Monday’s release of fourth-quarter 2021 financial results that fell below his expectations, Mr. Dayal cut his target for Westport shares to US$7 from US$12, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average is $5.44.

Elsewhere, Craig Hallum’s Eric Stine cut his target to US$7 from US$12 with a “buy” rating.

With the valuation of Guru Organic Energy Corp. (GURU-T) having “retracted along with the general market correction,” Stifel analyst Martin Landry now sees “an appealing entry point” for investors.

On Tuesday, shares of the Montreal-based energy drink company jumped 5.5 per cent after the premarket release of its first-quarter financial results. Revenues rose 5.5 per cent year-over-year to $7-million, matching Mr. Landry’s expectation and exceeding the consensus estimate on the Street ($6.7-million). An adjusted EBITDA loss of $3-million topped both projections (losses of $6-million and $5.6-million, respectively).

“GURU reported soft Q1/22 revenue growth as its end market was impacted by the Omicron virus combined with inventory depletion by PepsiCo,” said Mr. Landry. With these issues largely behind, revenue growth should re-accelerate in Q2 and Q3 supported by marketing campaigns, new listings and Pepsi’s first official large scale in-store activation in April.”

Mr. Landry did warn that Guru is facing the impact of inflationary pressures in freight, labour, aluminum cans and other input costs. However, he thinks the plan to increase prices in mid May “should offset most of the near-term pressures,” noting similar moves are being made by other energy drinks brands to tackle cost pressures.

“Hence, we see limited impact on demand of GURU’s products as a result the upcoming price increases,” he said.

Mr. Landry kept a “buy” rating for Guru shares, emphasizing its “strong” growth prospects, differentiated product offering and “healthy” balance sheet and “strong” management team.

In response to a “decrease in valuation multiple of peers and overall contraction in valuation of public equities,” he cut his target to $15 from $20. The current average on the Street is $16.75.

“GURU’s shares trade at 5.3 times our fiscal 2023 sales estimates, a premium of 15 per cent to energy drink peers,” he said. “We believe that GURU’s shares should trade at a premium to peers due to its higher growth prospects with sales growth more than twice higher than peers.”

“Our investment thesis remains unchanged on GURU, we believe that the company will be able to replicate the success it has had in Quebec elsewhere in Canada and in California. In Quebec, GURU has a market share of more than 10 per cent and replicating that success in Canada and California suggest a potential for sales to exceed $500 million, a potential increase of 10 times vs our 2023 forecasts.”

Elsewhere, CIBC’s John Zamparo cut his target to $14 from $18 with an “outperformer” rating.

In a separate note, Mr. Landry lowered his target for Flow Beverage Corp. (FLOW-T) to $2.50 from $3 , keeping a “buy” rating, in response to its increased diluted share count after recent financing. The average is $4.67.

“Flow reported Q1/22 results showing strong top line growth of 32 per cent year-over-year driven by branded water sales growth of 38 per cent year-over-year, the fastest growth rate in over a year,” he said. “The company has added more than 1,000 points of sale in 2022 year-to-date and has secured several new listings from large retailers starting this summer. The company reiterated its financial guidance calling for Flow Branded products sales to increase by 45-55 per cent year-over-year in FY2022. This guidance does not include the upcoming launch of vitamin water products, which could provide upside. Price increases expected to be implemented in May of 6-8 per cent should also benefit sales growth. The company’s balance sheet is likely to continue to be in focus with $9 million of borrowings maturing in the next 12 months.”

In other analyst actions:

* Citi’s P.J. Juvekar trimmed his Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q, BLDP-T) target to US$11 from US$13, while Eight Capital’s Sean Keaney lowered his target to $12 (Canadian) from $18 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$16.95.

“Our top three takeaways from BLDP’s earnings call include: 1) Management sees 50 per cent year-over-year growth in operating expenses to $140-160-million in 2022 for development of new technology, product innovation and next-gen MEAs, plates, stacks and modules,” said Mr. Juvekar. “Plus, capex will increase to $40-60mm for investment in testing, advanced manufacturing and prototyping capabilities; 2) The order backlog has diversified with 60 per cent from Europe and North America customers, up from 40 per cent at YE20. Excluding WBJV, the number of significant customers is up by 10 to 30; and 3) Management raised its TAM by 2030 to over $250-billion, compared to $130-billion previously, which excludes other adjacent fuel cell (FC) markets including stationary, back-up power, light duty and off-road vehicles.”

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie cut his BRP Inc. (DOO-T) target to $114 from $135, maintaining an “outperformer” rating. The average is currently $132.29.

* Following the completion of the creation of Brookfield Business Corp. (BBUC-T, BBUC-N), National Bank Financial’s Jaeme Gloyn cut his target for Brookfield Business Partners L.P (BBU-N, BBU.UN-T) to US$39 from US$68 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is US$56.38.

“The creation of BBUC achieves two main objectives: (i) potential to expand the investor base as some investors are prevented from purchasing LP units; and (ii) open doors to broader index inclusion,” he said.

“BBU’s diversified portfolio of companies across sectors/geographies continues to deliver solid results, recovering nicely from pandemic impacts. In addition, we hold a favourable view of BBU’s recent flurry of acquisition activity (SG Lottery, DexKo and Modulaire), including the eventual launch into the technology sector. We anticipate BBU’s ongoing successful execution/integration will drive the shares higher.”

* CIBC’s Anita Soni raised her target for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) to $14, topping the $12.78 average, from $11.25 with a “neutral” rating.

* TD Securities’ Michael Aelst increased his George Weston Ltd. (WN-T) target to $185 from $175 with a “buy” rating. The average is $169.14.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Michael Fairbairn raised his Karora Resources Inc. (KRR-T) target to $6.75 from $6 with a “buy” rating. The average is $6.64.

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet hiked his Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) target to $56 from $48, exceeding the $53.36 average, with a “sector perform” rating.