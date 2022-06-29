Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland believes Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) is a valuable Canadian-headquartered wealth manager with international reach that the market is overlooking.

He initiated coverage on Canaccord, one of the largest independent investment banks in Canada, with an “outperform” rating and a C$11.50 target price.

In a research note, he listed a number of reasons for his enthusiasm for the stock:

-It continues to diversify by geography. “In 2012, 76% of the total revenue was generated in Canada followed by the US at 13%. In 2022, only 34% of the revenue was generated in Canada, followed closely by US revenue which was 33%. The diversification was accomplished by strategic acquisitions and general organic growth in other operations,” he noted.

-The firm’s Capital Markets segment has been successful in catering to “the middle market” and the firm has been able to pivot quickly to enter new sectors that need capital and then tends to dominate the underwriting. That’s on top of the traditional Canadian sectors of mining and energy.

-From 2017 until the end of 2022, wealth management assets have increased to $96.1 billion from $38.6 billion, and that has provided two key positives, he said. “First, we believe the addition of these assets has helped reduce earnings volatility at the group level. Second, we believe the value of the wealth management assets are worth substantially more than the current market capitalization of CG. In essence, investors are buying the total wealth management assets at a discount with the Capital Markets revenue for free,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Boland thinks the company’s current valuation is attractive relative to international peers.

***

In other analyst actions:

Burcon Nutrascience Corp (BU-T): Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$3 from C$3.50 and downgrades rating to “speculative buy” from “buy.”

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED-T): Wedbush cuts target price to C$13 from C$17

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$100 from C$126 and downgrades rating to “neutral” from “outperformer.”

Cogeco Inc (CGO-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$84 from C$106

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM-T): Deutsche Bank cuts target price to C$34 from C$47

Airbnb Inc (ABNB-Q): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$110 from US$185

Altria Group Inc (MO-N): Barclays cuts target price to US$36 from US$53 and downgrades rating to “underweight” from “equal weight.”

Amazon.com (AMZN-Q): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$175 from US$200

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI-N): JP Morgan downgrades to “neutral” from “overweight” and cuts target price to US$30 from US$63

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG-Q): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$2435 from US$2900

Carnival Corp (CCL-N): Barclays initiates coverage with overweight rating; price target US$14

eBay Inc (EBAY-Q): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$46 from US$54

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE-Q): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$125 from US$206

Netflix Inc (NFLX-Q): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$230 from US$300

Nike Inc (NKE-N): Baird cuts target price to US$140 from US$150

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH-N): Barclays initiates with “equal weight” rating with a price target of US$14.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON-Q): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$20 from US$24

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL-N): Barclays initiates coverage with overweight rating; PT US$56

Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP-Q): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$15 from US$23

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER-N): JP Morgan cuts target price to US$48 from US$60

More to come

With files from Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.