Shares in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-N, RBA-T) have come too far, too fast, said National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev in downgrading his rating on the company to the equivalent of a sell recommendation.

The company’s valuation remains elevated versus the broader market and no longer supports a “sector perform” rating given recent momentum, Mr. Sytchev said. His new rating is “underperform”, but his price target remains at US$56.

“RBA’s shares have ‘worked’ much better vs. Original Equipment Manufacturers and dealer peers as fears around a recession have pummeled the latter. The magnitude of outperformance however is quite striking,” he said in a note. Ritchie Bros. shares are up 9% year to date whereas the S&P 500 is down 20% and the TSX is down 11%).

“We have shown in the past that even though RBA’s business model is counter-cyclical, its shares are not, as they typically slump during a downturn,” he said. “We are still in a relatively tight equipment market, making the potential for a volume disappointment a quarterly possibility.

The company’s shares are trading at 32 times his estimated 2023 EPS projections; he sees a 27 times multiple as more appropriate.

Ritchie Bros is the world’s largest industrial equipment auctioneer, conducting auctions for the construction, transportation, agricultural, material handling, mining, forestry, energy and marine industries.

National Bank’s Mr. Sytchev also believes shares in Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T), an operator of one of the largest Caterpillar dealerships globally, have been holding up a little too well amid the broader market’s pullback. He downgraded his rating to “sector perform” from “outperform” and also cut his target price to C$109 from C$127 to reflect a looming economic downturn.

“TIH remains one of the quality stalwarts amid the Canadian industrial coverage. The “quality” moniker gets reiterated every time when the broader market drops and TIH shares barely move, providing some safe harbour to investors. Operationally, TIH has a lot of positive momentum behind it, with construction and commodity markets supportive at the moment. Rentals / materials handling / internal optimization initiatives will all help preserve the margin profile / revenue growth,” Mr. Sytchev commented.

“However, the shares’ valuation premium vs. the broader market and Caterpillar now stands in relatively uncharted territory, something that we believe can lead to normalization, especially if there is no material capital deployment in the short term given eventual change of top guard at the company’s helm. Recall as well that distributors’ top line can compress as much as 20% during a macro downdraft; while we are not calling for such an aggressive retrenchment, TIH shares are imputing a relatively low slowdown probability, something that we believe is not ideal from risk/reward perspective,” he added.

He is modeling that the company will trade at 22 times price to earnings in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of 24 times, due to expected multiple compression in the sector.

Separately, CIBC cut its target price to C$107 from C$125.

Among other analyst actions:

Aecon Group Inc (ARE-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$16 from C$20 and downgrades rating to “neutral” from “outperformer”

Air Canada (AC-T): Atb Capital Markets cuts target price to C$30 from C$35

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (ASCU-T): Stifel GMP initiates coverage with buy rating and price target of C$3.20

Artemis Gold Inc (ARTG-X): CIBC cuts target price to C$9 from C$12.50 and downgrades rating to “neutral” from “outperformer”

Bird Construction Inc (BDT-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$9 from C$12 and downgrades rating to “neutral” from “outperformer”

Finning International Inc (FTT-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$35 from C$50

Marathon Gold Corp (MOZ-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$2.50 from C$4 and downgrades rating to “neutral” from “outperformer”

North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$17 from C$22

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC-T): CIBC cuts target price to C$30 from C$36

Victoria Gold Corp (VGCX-T): CIBC cuts target price C$18.50 from C$21 and downgrades rating to “neutral” from “outperformer”

