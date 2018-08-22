Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. analyst Drew McReynolds made a modest reduction to his price target in Quebecor Inc., taking it to $30 from $31, on news the company would settle a convertible debt offering by issuing new shares. He maintained an “outperform” rating.

The company has $362.5 million of convertible debt due October 15; to retire the issue, Quebecor will use no cash and instead issue 30.1 million Class B shares. “Although management had explicitly indicated that equity would be issued as part of the settlement, we were not expecting the entire principal amount to be settled in shares,” Mr. McReynolds writes. He says the extra equity helps reduce his target price, which is based on a blend of three multiples, including price-to-earnings ratio.

“While we believe the deep value is out of the stock following a few years of strong share price appreciation,” he writes, the shares remain attractive thanks to the company’s momentum in wireless, strong execution and competitive position, and healthy balance sheet.

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti raised his target price on retailer The TJX Cos. Inc., parent of off-price retailer Winners, to US$108 from US$100 after a “huge” beat of sales expectations. He maintains a “neutral” rating, however, as he waits for more evidence the company can translate sales into robust earnings growth.

TJX’s same-store sales — revenue at locations open at least one year — increased 6 per cent in the second quarter, versus analyst consensus expectations of 2.2 per cent. The company’s main segment, which includes the Marshall’s and TJMaxx chains and is more than 60 per cent of the company’s sales, reported a 7 per cent same-store sales gain, versus 2 per cent in the prior-year quarter. (TJX Canada, about 10 per cent of company sales, reported a SSS figure of 6 per cent, versus 7 per cent in the prior year quarter.)

TJX’ earnings per share were US$1.17, versus analyst consensus of $1.05. Mr. Binetti raised his full-year earnings estimate by 4 US cents, to US$4.94. His boosted target price, however, comes largely from applying a multiple of 13 times the company’s EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, versus 12 previously. Multiples for the off-price retail sector are up by 1.5 times in the last three months, he says, and TJX still trails peers Ross Stores Inc. and Burlington Stores Inc.

Analysts at RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Telsey Advisory Group and SunTrust Banks Inc. also increased their target prices after TJX’ Tuesday earnings report, according to MarketBeat Daily Ratings.

In other analyst actions:

* Alio Gold Inc : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform

* Alio Gold Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to C$1 from C$4.50

* CT REIT : National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$14.50 from C$14

* CT REIT : National Bank of Canada raises to outperform from sector perform

* Green Thumb Industries : Eight Capital starts with buy rating;price target C$17

* Medmen Enterprises : Eight Capital starts with buy rating; price target C$7

