Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

E-L Financial Corporation Ltd (ELF-T) announced plans for a substantial issuer bid that will see it purchase up to $100-million in value of its outstanding common shares for cash, or approximately 3.3 per cent of its public float.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) announced that its U.S. subsidiary has received a new contract from San Mateo County Transit for 10 of its next-generation, battery-electric Xcelsior heavy-duty transit buses. The order was included in the company’s second-quarter backlog.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) announced that Paul Chawrun will be appointed as chief operating officer effective Sept. 6.

Mr. Chawrun, a mining engineer with over 30 years of experience in the industry, was most recently COO of Teranga Gold Corp., prior to its acquisition by Endeavour Mining.

Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-CN) reported second-quarter revenue of US$218-million, which was in line with expectations and up 4 per cent year-over-year.

Its net loss of US$8.3-million versus a profit of US$2.7-million a year ago.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-X) reported revenue of US$44.2-million for its first quarter ended June 30 compared to US$39-million for the same quarter a year ago, according to documents filed on Sedar.com.

The expectation was for revenue of $US49-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was US$95.3-million for the period compared to net income of US$23.5-million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA of US$11.2-million compared to $25.8-million a year ago.

