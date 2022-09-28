Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While BlackBerry Ltd.’s (BB-N, BB-T) management reiterated its full-year outlook with Tuesday’s release of its second-quarter 2023 financial results, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber thinks “better visibility to growth is needed to improve sentiment” after “soft” software metrics drew concern.

“BlackBerry remains a ‘show me’ story,” he said. “The investor debate on BlackBerry stems from the company’s future opportunity compared to its current momentum. Licensing appears the healthiest given previous design win momentum. For other opportunities such as ESS and Radar, limited nearterm growth reduces long-term visibility. Cylance is early, and Cylance’s lower growth vs. some competitors creates uncertainty.

“BlackBerry’s valuation has normalized after significant rally in 2021, while software business fundamentals remain unchanged. BlackBerry’s shares have fallen 46 per cent year-to-date (vs. S&P 500 down 23 per cent) after rallying 41 per cent in 2021 (vs. S&P 500 up 27 per cent). BlackBerry’s shares now trade at 3.0 times FTM EV/S [forward 12-month enterprise value to sales], below cybersecurity peers at 6.2 times, which we believe is more aligned with fundamentals.”

After the bell, the Waterloo, Ont.-based company reported revenue of US$168-million, down 4 per cent year-over-year but in line with the estimates of both Mr. Treiber (US$169-million) and the Street (US$167-million). However, he emphasized “slightly light” cybersecurity revenue, down 8 per cent at US$111-million and below his forecast of US$113-million, and disappointing software metrics (ARR, billings, net revenue retention).

Reducing his fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenue and earnings expectations based on “a slower ramp in Cybersecurity, given macro uncertainty and UEM churn,” Mr. Treiber lowered his target for BlackBerry shares to US$6 from US$6.50 with a “sector perform” rating, citing “reduced software valuations and lower visibility to growth.” The average on the Street is US$5.67.

“We believe that BlackBerry’s valuation appropriately reflects BlackBerry’s near-term fundamentals, opportunities, and potential risks,” he said.

Other analysts making adjustments include:

* Canaccord Genuity’s T. Michael Walkley to $5 from $6 with a “hold” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ Todd Coupland to US$4.50 from US$5 with an “underperformer” rating.

* TD Securities’ Daniel Chan to $4.75 from $5 with a “reduce” recommendation.

=====

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matthew Lee said Cargojet Inc.’s (CJT-T) inaugural Investor Day event bolstered his “confidence in the company’s trajectory over both the near and longer term.”

“For F22, management remains confident in its H2 revenue forecast, fueled by holiday shopping from Thanksgiving to Boxing Day,” he said. “We note that the company had previously indicated that 55 per cent of its revenue would occur in the second half, which appears to still be the case. We also came away from the presentation remaining constructive on Cargojet’s long-term prospects, with management adamant that its 98-per-cent on-time rate and long-standing relationships with customers will allow it to continue its dominance in the domestic market while adding to its ACMI [Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance] network.”

At the event in Hamilton on Tuesday, the company issued guidance for fiscal 2026 that fell in line with Mr. Lee’s projections. He noted revenue targets “suggest strength in ACMI, CPI-level growth in Domestic.”

“Total revenue is expected to be between $1.3-$1.4-billion, which represents a 10-per-cent CAGR [compound annual growth rate] from our F24 estimates,” he said. “Based on our calculations, we expect that $150-million of the revenue increase relates to ACMI, with the Domestic Network growing by 2-3 per cent annually. We believe this may be somewhat conservative given contractual rate increases, implying minimal volume growth across its network. F26 EBITDA margin expansion reflects cost discipline, shift toward ACMI. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $500-million to $550-millionrepresents a 38.5-per-cent margin, 4 percentage points above our 2022 estimate and 1.5 percentage points above our 2024 estimate.

“We expect the key drivers of the firm’s improved profitability to be: (a) a substantial increase in ACMI revenues, which garners 60-70-per-cent margin, (b) cost reductions from flying larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft, and (c) reducing opex intensity with growing scale.”

While expecting renewals of both its UPS and Canada Post contracts by the first half od 2023 and emphasizing its “on-time performance provides a differentiator in the ACMI space,” Mr. Lee cut his target for Cargojet shares to $195 from $210 “given the macroeconomic backdrop in tandem with the substantial challenges faced by several of the firm’s key peers.” The average on the Street is $205.64.

“Our valuation remains below historical trading averages and, in our view, adequately accounts for the current economic uncertainty,” he noted.

Mr. Lee maintained a “buy” recommendation.

Other analysts making changes include:

* RBC Dominion Securities’ Walter Spracklin to $286 from $287 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang to $203 from $210 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

Heading into third-quarter earnings season, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli expects North American auto parts suppliers, including Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T), to be able to “largely hold” their full-year outlook ranges.

However, he expects them to adopt a “cautious stance” on 2023.

“Our latest estimates bake-in 2023 estimated global auto production of up 4 per cent (vs. S&P Global 5 per cent), but we wouldn’t be shocked to hear some companies set the initial bar even lower,” said Mr. Michaeli in a research note released Wednesday.

“The good news for supplier stocks is that even under a modestly tougher 2023 macro (i.e. slight year-over-year production growth), fundamentals don’t necessarily break since: (a) EPS should still benefit from commercial recoveries, some cost relief, smoother schedules and content gains; (b) Global LVP is already well-below peak with years of recovery potential ahead. (c) Secular trends are accelerating; (d) Valuation isn’t demanding. Still, with consensus ‘23 estimates looking too high and after a number of false-starts to the supplier recovery trade, we’d like to see estimates come down ahead of Q3 to improve the risk/reward. Even then, a sustainable rally might require more reassuring Q4 datapoints. Tactically, we’re also remain a bit cautious on trim-mix exposure in Europe (ex. Aptiv where H2 guidance seems conservative) since our work suggests this to be a source of potential downside surprise vs. our and street estimates (Visteon and Lear have some exposure here). We remain selective on Tier-1 suppliers with Aptiv and Magna being our core Buys.”

For Aurora, Ont.-based Magna, he lowered his 2022 forecast on “tweaks” as well as the impact of foreign exchange. He also cut his estimates for 2023 and 2024 “to reflect reduced global light vehicle auto production (LVP) growth expectations, particularly in Europe.”

Keeping a “buy” recommendation for its shares, he lowered his target to US$62 from US$77. The average on the Street is $78.63.

“We see two paths for further multiple expansion,” said Mr. Michaeli. “The first is simply delivery of Magna’s FCF growth/conversion plan. The second, in our view, is to reposition the segments/story (including for a possible future spin) towards the increasingly important & unique role that Magna can play in AV/EV mobility scaling. This “two-entity” thesis is a way to perceive Magna in the context of Car of the Future investing.”

Mr. Michaeli sees a “relatively better” setup for automakers than suppliers, noting: “(1) While Ford’s Q3 guide-down did revive NT supply-chain & inflation concerns (reflected in our estimate revisions), we believe automaker fundamentals still appear more macro resilient than what’s currently priced-in. Therefore, we see potential for eventual multiple expansion should this resilience continue. (2) Consensus 2023 estimates appear less vulnerable than for the suppliers. (3) In GM’s case, a lack of material exposure to Europe + upcoming potential catalysts (Nov Investor Day) significantly improve risk/reward at the current 12-per-cent Auto FCF yield, in our view. We think GM could still earn roughly $4.00-$5.50 EPS (or better) under a modest U.S. downturn, and roughly $2-3 EPS under a more severe downturn. (3) If production volume stays constrained and segment mix (Pickups) holds-in, then the U.S. price/mix vs. commodity/freight equation could become a source of upside next year, though our models attempt to err on the side of conservatism here. GM remains our Top Pick on ideal exposures (Trucks, exited Europe) and heading into the Ultium EV & Cruise AV deployment ramps. We remain Neutral on Ford as the Q3 guide-down left a number of unanswered questions, but believe the stock could conceivably recover ground if management adequately addresses these questions/concerns on the Q3 call, since the company did confirm 2022 guidance (stock down ~20% since then) and might also enjoy a sentiment boost from the upcoming re-segmentation.”

He made these target changes:

Ford Motor Co. (F-N, “neutral”) to US$13 from US$16. Average: US$15.91.

(F-N, “neutral”) to US$13 from US$16. Average: US$15.91. General Motors Co. (GM-N, “buy”) to US$78 from US$87. Average: US$51.98.

=====

Continuing to “accretively expand in to the heart of the Clearwater to significantly bolster its long-term value proposition,” National Bank Financial analyst Dan Payne thinks Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) is “defying the odds and coming out on top.”

Resuming coverage following its $1.4-billion deal for Deltastream Energy Corp., he said the Calgary-based company is gaining a “significant & scalable inventory of opportunities” in a key region of the Clearwater heavy oil play, calling it a “best in class asset acquisition.”

“The acquired assets add high-returns within the heart of the Clearwater fairway at Marten Hills, Nipisi & Canal, expanding the company’s dominant position as the largest operator in the project, where scalable assets with high-velocity of recirculation of capital (backstopped by infra.) and upside from waterflood, significantly carries the long-term value proposition,” said Mr. Payne. “Proforma, the company’s balanced & return-focused strategic-orientation will be augmented, with a view towards delivering ‘23 production of 70 mboe/d (83-per-cent liquids) on the basis of a less-than $450-million capital program that is derived within a less-than 40-per-cent payout (30-per-cent free cash yield implied).

“Priorities of free cash (in addition to long-term 2-3-per-cent growth) will remain through an increased cash dividend and 4-per-cent cash yield ($0.15 per share, up 25 per cent), repayment of associated obligations (18-per-cent payout) and enhanced returns. Its expanded cash dividend and long-term enhanced returns are secured through $500-600-million annual FCF (the latter to come past H2/23).”

Mr. Payne has an “outperform” recommendation with a $9 target, up from $8 previously, for Tamarack Valley shares. The average on the Street is $7.60.

“Pro-forma the transaction we see the stock offering a 70-per-cent return profile (vs. peers 34 per cent) on leverage of 0.5 times D/CF [debt to cash flow] (vs. peers negative 0.1 times), while trading at 2.0 times EV/DACF [enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow] (vs. peers 1.8 times),” he said.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* CIBC World Markets’ Jamie Kubik to $6 from $6.50 with an “outperformer” rating.

* BMO’s Mike Murphy to $5 from $6 with a “market perform” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Jefferies’ Owen Bennett cut his Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) target to $1.50 from $4.10, below the $2.36 average on the Street, with a “hold” rating.

* Jefferies’Chris Lafemina reduced his targets for Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD-N/ABX-T, “hold”) to US$15 from US$17 and Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N/K-T, “hold”) to US$3.50 from US$3.75. The averages on the Street are US$23.76 and US$5.83, respectively.

* CIBC World Markets’ Anita Soni lowered her target for Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T) to $1.75 from $2.30, below the $2.63 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young cut his Sangoma Technologies Corp. (STC-T) target to $13 from $21 with a “buy” rating, while BMO’s Deepak Kaushal lowered his target to $20 from $30 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $20.87.