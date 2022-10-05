Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Centerra Gold Inc.’s (CG-T) share-buy program and updated life-of-mine plan for its Mt. Milligan project this week represent “an inflection point” in the company’s history, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto.

The company announced Tuesday the extension of the life of the mine by over four years to 2033, and put a program in place that will will allow it to buy back about 15.6 million common shares or about 10 per cent of the public float.

The actions follow a difficult couple of years for Centerra that saw the expropriation of their flagship asset Kumtor, the suspension of their secondary cash cow project known as Oksut, and the recent departure of CEO Scott Perry.

A number of large shareholders had been asking for a share buyback given that the company had enough cash on hand to represent about 70% of its market cap, Mr. Baretto noted. It leaves “comfortable balance sheet capacity” for other strategic initiatives, he said. The updated Mt. Milligan mine plan was as expected.

“We have updated our estimates to reflect the new Mt. Milligan mine plan, with more conservative capex and opex estimates. Nonetheless, our asset valuation has increased by 12%, while our overall CG net asset value has increased by C$0.30/sh, to C$10.37/sh,” Mr. Baretto said in a note.

As such, he increased his 12-month target price to C$8.50 from $8, and reiterated a “buy” rating.

Elsewhere, Raymond James raised its target price to C$11 from C$10.50.

Desjardins Securities analyst Kyle Stanley trimmed his price target on Flagship Communities REIT (MHC-U-T) following a tour last week of its MHC and RV resorts in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. Flagship is the only pure-play, Canada-listed REIT that is focused on U.S. manufactured housing communities.

“The tour reinforced our view that Flagship is well-positioned to weather economic headwinds given (1) its relative affordability; (2) its highly stable cash flow profile; and (3) its 4–5% revenue growth potential,” Mr. Stanley said in a note.

But he reduced his multiple on Flagship Communities to reflect its limited trading liquidity and public float, “two restricting factors in periods of heightened market volatility.” As a result, his price target was cut to US$22.50 from US$24.00.

Mr. Stanley said he believes fundamentals for the REIT remain strong despite the economic headwinds.

“The relative affordability of the portfolio offering, the cost-prohibitive nature of moving a home and the fact that the bulk of Flagship’s tenants are homeowners create a sticky tenant base. This, in addition to robust leasing demand across the portfolio, provides confidence in the REIT’s ability to achieve revenue growth of 4–5%, irrespective of the economic environment. Manufactured housing is among the most resilient real estate asset class and has historically outperformed other US real estate sub-sectors during periods of economic distress. Specifically, MHCs have delivered positive same-property NOI growth in each year since 2000, notwithstanding the material economic shock of the global financial crisis,” the analyst said in a note.

In other analyst actions:

Victoria Gold Corp (VGCX-T): BMO cuts target price to C$15 from C$18; CIBC cuts target price to C$15 from C$18. The actions followed a conveyor failure that is negatively impacting its operations.

Boyd Group Services Inc (BYD-T): Scotiabank raises target price to C$225 from C$215

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q;BLDP-T): Citigroup cuts price target to US$7.5 from US$10

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM-T): Deutsche Bank cuts target price to C$30 from C$32

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET-T): JP Morgan cuts target price to C$38 from C$40

Dupont (DD-N): Citigroup cuts price target to US$67 from US$75

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN-N): Citigroup cuts price target to US$80 from US$93

Snap Inc (SNAP-N): Barclays raises target price to US$21 from US$15

Twitter Inc (TWTR-N): Citigroup raises price target to $54.2 from $40; Wedbush raises target price to $54.2 from $50

