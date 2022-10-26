Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

With the release of “solid” third-quarter results and “strong” guidance for the remainder of the year as well as fiscal 2023 “against the backdrop of macro uncertainty,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber attributed Celestica Inc.’s (CLS-N, CLS-T) outperformance to its “execution, market share gains and improved supply environment.”

“Additionally, Celestica is benefiting from the company’s strategic transition to more resilient and sticky end markets,” he added.

Shares of the Toronto-based electronics manufacturing services company surged 16 per cent on Tuesday after it reported revenue of US$1.92-billion and adjusted earnings per share of 52 US cents, exceeding the Street’s forecast of US$1.72-billion and 45 US cents.

“Q3 is Celestica’s 4th consecutive quarter with revenue above consensus. Q3 upside stems largely from Celestica’s execution amidst an improved supply environment,” said Mr. Treiber.

The company provided fourth-quarter guidance for revenue of US$1.875-2.025-billion and adjusted earnings per share of 49-55 US cents, also topping the consensus expectations (US$1.71-billion and 44 US cents). It also introduced better-than-expected 2023 guidance with mid-points of more than US$7.5-billion revenue and US$2 adjusted EPS (versus the Street’s view of US$7.2-billion and US$1.85).

“Stronger than expected guidance reflects: 1) Celestica’s focus on more resilient/high demand segments in capital equipment; 2) expected continued recovery in A&D and industrial (e.g., PCI revenue likely up another $100-million vs. $300-million pre-acquisition run-rate); and 3) demand resiliency at hyperscalers,” he said.

Seeing near-term indicators as “solid,” Mr. Treiber emphasized Celestica’s margins are improving despite indications of slowing growth.

“The mid-point of guidance implies organic growth slows from 22 per cent FY22 to 5 per cent FY23,” he said. “While Celestica is benefiting from an improved mix of business, these markets aren’t immune to a cyclical slowdown. For example, we estimate HPS (largely hyperscaler driven) up just 4 per cent in FY23 compared to 64 per cent in FY22. Despite the slowdown in growth, higher volumes should lead to further margin expansion. Our revised outlook calls for FY23 adj. EBIT margins up 10 basis points year-over-year to 5.0 per cent, with adj. EPS increasing 8 per cent year-over-year to $2.05 (up from $1.95).”

Keeping a “sector perform” recommendation for Celestica shares, Mr. Treiber raised his target to US$12 from US$11. The average target on the Street is US$12.88.

“In spite of a higher quality revenue mix, Celestica’s valuation has compressed, given macro uncertainty and potentially cyclically lower growth,” he said. “Celestica is only trading at 5.5 times FTM P/E [forward 12-month price to earnings], below EMS peers at 11.6 times and toward the low end of its 10-year historical range of 5-13 times.”

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* Citi’s Jim Suva to US$12 from US$10 with a “neutral” rating.

“Celestica has so many new business wins and commitments for product orders that the company is already guiding 2023 even though it is only October,” said Mr. Suva. “Specifically the company is guiding sales to at least $7.5B and EPS of $1.95-$2.05 which are 3 per cent and 6 per cent above consensus. While some may discount the decision to give 2023 guidance so early, especially with the macro uncertainty, we note the company materially beat this quarter and has a very strong pipeline of new business. We highlight the company has also been mix shifting to higher margin products and being very focused and not diverted to noncore business endeavors. We are raising our sales and EPS estimates.”

* TD Securities’ Daniel Chan to US$13 from US$11 with a “hold” rating.

* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Thanos Moschopoulos to US$14 from US$12.50 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland to US$14 from US$12 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn is expecting a “softer” third-quarter from TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) when it reports after the bell on Wednesday,

Pointing to lower equities and derivatives trading as well as Capital Formation revenues, he cut his core earnings per share projection to $1.58 from $1.81, below the $1.72 consensus on the Street. His full-year 2022 forecast slid to $7.12 from $7.27 to reflect the revisions as well as “persistent” capital markets activity in the fourth quarter.

However, citing “continued Bank of Canada rate hikes that drive higher TSX Trust revenues,” Mr. Gloyn raised his 2023 estimate to $7.78 from $7.71.

“The upshot of softer capital market performance in 2022 is that easier comps are coming,” he said. “Our current estimates imply a near double-digit EPS growth rate in 2023. For example, additional listings revenues will rebound as they have countless times over the past decade. In addition, TMX has announced several pricing initiatives that will support baseline 2023 revenue growth. Moreover, we expect TMX will announce more pricing initiatives that drive revenue growth in the high-single digits from pricing upside alone.”

Despite his negative revisions for the near term, Mr. Gloyn raised his target for TMX shares to $148 from $143 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $151.29.

“While we maintain a favourable view of TMX’s long-term growth outlook, strong track record of strategic execution (e.g., diversify business mix, invest in tech/data, grow derivatives and drive cost control) and defensive attributes (e.g., more than 50-per-cent recurring revenue, diversified/countercyclical revenue drivers, strong balance sheet and solid FCF generation), we preserve our Sector Perform rating in light of a still weak capital markets backdrop (both with respect to trading and listings activity). A lower total return to our target price relative to other companies in our coverage universe also compels a SP rating.”

=====

Canadian National Railway Co.’s (CNR-T, CNI-N) “strong” discipline is “paying off,” according to Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier.

He was one of several equity analysts on the Street to raise their financial forecast for the company and target price for its shares following the release of strong third-quarter results and an improved outlook for the next fiscal year after the bell on Tuesday.

“CN reported better-than-expected 3Q results, driven by a strong yield (up 22 per cent year-over-year) and solid network fluidity,” said Mr. Poirier. “Management stated that the current demand environment remains strong and increased its 2022 guidance. We are encouraged by the steps taken and the strong discipline demonstrated so far by CEO Tracy Robinson and the CN team.”

CN reported revenue of $4.5-billion, up 26 per cent year-over-year and above the $4.3-billion estimate of both Mr. Poirier and the Street. Fully diluted earnings per share of $2.13 also topped expectations of $2.

For 2023, the railway company is now projecting adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 25 per cent, rising from its previous range of 15-20 per cent.

“Management reiterated the strong outlook for Canadian and U.S. grain, automotive (9–12 months of backlog) and coal, although it is starting to see some softness in international intermodal, which represents about two-thirds of intermodal volume,” said Mr. Poirier. “For 2023, we forecast growth in RTMs [revenue ton miles] of 2.1 per cent and adjusted fully diluted EPS of 7.1 per cent, which we believe is achievable in light of the current demand outlook and pricing environment. We expect greater clarity in January when CN reports its 4Q22 results. Management reiterated on the call that it still sees plenty of growth opportunities and further cost-reduction initiatives in the long term, which will be discussed in greater detail at the investor day on May 2–3.”

Maintaining a “hold” recommendation for CN shares given his view that it is currently “fairly valued,” Mr. Poirier raised his target to $171 from $168. The average on the Street is $160.93.

Those making changes include:

* CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang to $170 from $163 with an “outperformer” rating.

* JP Morgan’s Brian Ossenbeck to $174 from $162 with a “neutral” rating.

* Stifel’s Steven Paget to US$121 from US$118 with a “market perform” rating.

* Stephens’ Justin Long to US$127 from US$125 with an “equal-weight” rating.

* Credit Suisse’s Ariel Rosa to US$127 from US$124 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY-T) is “gradually working through labour headwinds,” according to National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed.

Following Tuesday’s release of better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results, which send its shares soaring 9.7 per cent, Mr. Evershed raised his earnings expectations through 2025, emphasizing on the cost savings brought from its focus on hiring and calling its aggressive M&A strategy “unwavering.”

“Compounding the lift from the higher-margin Rubicon acquisition, NBLY’s profitability outperformance in the quarter was driven by better-than-expected labour availability as measures to attract pharmacists proved successful, lowering vacancies by 25 per cent,” said Mr. Evershe. “We raise our margin estimates in H2/23 and into FY2024 to reflect progress on the labour front, though we continue to expect a full recovery only in the summer with the next graduating cohort of pharmacists.”

“Despite the rising rate environment, management’s strategy remains unchanged and the previously communicated pace of 35-40 new locations acquired annually is expected to continue. The company’s pipeline remains robust, supported by retirements, and independents tapping the brakes on their own acquisition programs. Despite these tailwinds, management indicates it is unlikely NBLY would materially exceed guidance on this front given the company’s strict criteria and smaller overall size of remaining targets.”

For the quarter, Neighbourly reported revenue of $178.9-million, up 97.3 per cent year-over-year and marginally higher than the analyst’s $178.6-million estimate. Adjusted earnings per share rose 37.6 per cent to 12 cents, beating Mr. Evershed’s projection by 2 cents.

“Better-than-anticipated traction on talent acquisition has us modeling sequential margin improvement in FY2023, but we still do not expect a full recovery until the summer, when the next cohort of graduating pharmacists joins the workforce in July and early August to help balance supply with demand for labour in the industry,” he said.

“Despite management’s constructive tone on the M&A pipeline, we maintain our assumption of 8 new locations acquired per quarter, slightly below guidance for 35-40 annually, as the pace of acquisitions in our model is limited by the balance sheet. We also note that even if FCF generation outpaced our expectations or the company availed itself of additional financing, management stated NBLY was unlikely to materially exceed the pace of guidance as they intended to remain disciplined on their strict criteria, and the remaining takeout candidates fall off quickly in size after Rubicon, comprised of independents and small networks in the 10-30 location bucket.”

Maintaining a “sector perform” rating, seeing its valuation as “full” and leverage remaining “elevated,” Mr. Evershed raised his Street-low target for its shares to $22 from $20. The average is $29.50.

=====

Ahead of the start of third-quarter earnings season for Canadian telecommunications companies, CIBC World Markets analyst Stephanie Price downgrades Cogeco Inc. (CGO-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” and lowered her target for its shares to $64 from $84. The average target on the Street is $92

She also made these target adjustments:

* BCE Inc. (BCE-T, “neutral”) to $62 from $68. Average: $66.83.

* Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T, “neutral”) to $76 from $100. Average: $95.56.

* Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T, “outperformer”) to $29 from $33. Average: $33.77.

* Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, “outperformer”) to $69 from $75. Average: $73.50.

* Telus Corp. (T-T, “neutral”) to $30 from $33. Average: $33.37.

=====

CIBC’s Paul Holden lowered his target for a trio of insurance companies in his coverage universe prior to the start of earnings season in the sector.

His changes include:

* Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T, “neutral”) to $32 from $35. Average: $34.44.

* IA Financial Corp. Inc. (IAG-T, “neutral”) to $74 from $73. Average: $83.22.

* Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) to $62 from $65. Average: $67.12.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* TD Securities’ Meaghen Annett cut her Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) target to $49 from $54, remaining above the $35.18 average on the Street, with a “buy” rating.

* Alliance Global Partners’ Aaron Grey raised his Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) target to $4 from $3.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $4.07.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang lowered his target for NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) to a Street-low $10 from $14, below the $13.30 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* CIBC’s Jamie Kubik raised his PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) target to $27 from $26 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $24.71.

* After weaker-than-anticipated third-quarter results, iA Capital Markets’ Matthew Weekes lowered his Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD-T) target to $2 from $2.60 with a “hold” rating.

“PSD’s Q3/22 results were below our forecasts as Transactional revenue continued to be close to zero,” he said. “PSD maintains a minimal amount of fixed costs and zero debt, positioning the Company to manage through low periods of sales and generate revenue from licensing data from its incumbent library when demand picks up. Industry activity continues to trend positively, which tends to roughly correlate to Traditional sales, and material Transactional sales can occur at any time. However, market conditions have made the M&A market in the WCSB more challenging, particularly in contrast to 2021, which was a robust year.”

* CIBC’s Robert Catellier cut his Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (LCFS-T) target by $1 to $20 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $20.30.