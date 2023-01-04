Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

ATB Capital Markets analysts Waqar Syed and Tim Monachello expect the North American energy services sector to move into “a cash harvesting phase” in 2023, projecting aggregate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to increase by 36 per cent year-over-year and a 19-per-cent rise in capital spending leading to a 143-per-cent jump in free cash flow.

They think those gains are likely to lead to higher capital returns for shareholders, “which should be a stock catalyst.”

“We estimate that global upstream spending will increase by a mid-to-high-teen percentage in 2023, with U.S. upstream budgets increasing by 18-20 per cent and Canadian upstream spending and international spending forecast to increase by around 15 per cent,” the analysts said in a research report released Wednesday. “The Middle East may turn out to be the highest growth area, with spending increasing in the 20-per-cent-plus range. However, despite robust upstream spending growth in NAM, activity increases are likely to be more modest, as 10-per-cent service price inflation consumes a large portion of the higher capex. In our view, the service industry should see high incremental margins and high levels of FCF generation in 2023.”

“We expect all companies under our coverage to generate FCF in 2023 as capital spending growth slows down and less cash is consumed in working capital build. ... The small cap sector should likely have the highest FCF yield as a proportion of market capitalization. Within our coverage, we expect pressure pumpers to show a year-over-year FCF increase of 937 per cent in 2023, increasing from $154-million to $1.6-billion, land drillers an increase of 480 per cent, growing from $291-million to $1.7-billion, and large caps to nearly double FCF from $4.0-billion in 2022 to $7.6-billion in 2023.”

While the analysts warn lingering macroeconomic headwinds continue to “cloud the outlook,” they see a “delinking” of fundamentals in the energy services sector.

“Recession fears dominate headlines, leading to pressure on the stock market and causing WTI to gyrate between $70 per barrel and $80 per barrel,” they said. “However, the outlook for oil prices and for energy service stocks may be delinking from global macroeconomic conditions, as less Russian oil may be exported in 2023 (by 1 million bbl/d), OECD commercial inventories remain below normal, and OPEC+ stands ready to adjust supply should there be a need to reduce production. On the other hand, service capacity is highly utilized and Energy Service managements are reluctant to add meaningful net capacity owing to capital discipline and supply-chain constraints. Therefore, supply-demand fundamentals for most asset classes (high-spec rigs, pressure pumping, directional drilling) remains extremely tight, and the energy service sector should see further margin improvement in 2023.”

The analysts named Calfrac Energy Services Ltd. (CFW-T) and Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T) as their top picks among Canadian stocks, predicting both should see a “marked improvement” in capital structure in 2023.

“PD-T’s Net Debt to LTM [last 12-month] EBITDA ratio improving from 3.6 times at Q3/22 to 1.3 times by year-end 2023 as the Company generates solid FCF in 2023e equaling 15 per cent of market capitalization,” they said. “Valuation relative to U.S. peers is attractive, and embedded in its stock price is super-spec rigs valuation equaling one-third the replacement value. Although CFW-T is our riskiest top pick, we feel confident about a qualitative improvement occurring within the Company, which should rerate CFW-T, which is one of the cheapest pumpers. With 2023 estimated FCF yield equaling 32 per cent of market capitalization, Net Debt/LTM EBITDA improving from 2.5 times at Q3/22 to 0.5 times by YE2023, and with a fleet renewal program afoot, the case for rerating is strong.”

Keeping an “outperform” rating for shares of Precision Drilling, Mr. Syed raised his target price to $174 from $140. The current average on the Street is $146.13.

“PD-T is the largest driller in Canada and one of the top four drillers in the U.S.,” he said. “While the Company has a weak balance sheet, it should generate significant FCF to substantially improve its balance sheet in coming quarters, and we expect its Net Debt-to-LTM EBITDA ratio to improve from 3.6 times at Q3/22 to 2.7 times at YE2022 and to 1.3 times by YE2023. This improvement should lead to a stock rerating. The Company is the largest provider of super-triple rigs in Canada, which is the tightest drilling segment in Canada, and as LNG Canada starts up or drilling increases further in British Columbia (BC), this segment of the market should see the strongest undersupply, which should lead to further price increases. PD offers leverage to the Middle East markets as well, and that region offers the highest secular growth potential. We expect PD to generate $260-million in FCF in 2023 (equal to 15% of market capitalization), which should lead to further debt paydown and transfer of value from debt to equity holders. The stock is attractively priced at 3.8 times 2023 and 3.0 times 2024 EV/EBITDA, and its active super-spec fleet in the US is being priced at just $10.8mm/rig (based on YE2023 balance sheet), well below replacement value of $30-$35-million.”

Mr. Syed also has an “outperform” recommendation for Calfrac with a target of $14.50, rising from $13 previously. The current average is $11.08.

“Within the pumping market, CFW-T is our top pick, and it offers the highest upside to our price target while also offering the highest FCF yield on market capitalization (32 per cent for 2023 versus Canadian and U.S. peers at 20 per cent) and low trading multiples,” he said..” CFW-T is trading at just 2.2 times 2023 estimated EV/EBITDA. In addition, its YE2023 estimated active HHP is trading at $391/HHP versus U.S. peers at $806/HHP and Canadian peers at $510/HHP. CFW-T’s cumulative FCF for 2023-2024 equals 69 per cent of the current market capitalization, which shows how undervalued the stock is. Moreover, the Company’s two main negatives, its high net debt-to-capital ratio and its older generation pumping fleet, should both improve in 2023, which could lead to a revaluation of the stock. The Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio stands at 53 per cent at Q3/22, but we expect it to improve to 29 per cent by Q3/23. Moreover, the Company is upgrading its NAM fleet to Tier IV, with 50 engines to be upgraded. This should be the first step in a multi-year fleet upgrade cycle. We expect two of its 14 active NAM pumping fleets (14 per cent) to get upgraded over the next 12-15 months, and we expect further upgrading in coming year.”

The analysts made these other target price adjustments for other Canadian stocks in their coverage universe:

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T) to $9 from $7 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $5.78.

(ESI-T) to $9 from $7 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $5.78. Step Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) to $10 from $19.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $10.46.

=====

After Canada’s Big 6 banks underperformed the broader TSX composite in 2022 for the fourth time in the past five years, Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan laid out a pair of investment strategies for the sector in a research report released Wednesday titled Dogs of the Banks.

“We took our title from the ‘Dogs of the Dow,’ which has been a successful longterm investment strategy that overweights the highest dividend-yielding stocks of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the start of each year,” he said..” Historically, the Big-6 banks have offered low variance on investment returns. As a result, we look at a variation of the above approach: (1) Buy / Overweight the Bank that underperformed most in the preceding calendar year; and (2) Sell / Underweight the Bank that outperformed most in the preceding calendar year. In both cases (see Fig. 3 & 4), we determined that this investment approach added strong relative share performance vs. the Big-6 banks average. The investment strategy for 2023 would suggest to overweight Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS | BUY | negative 25.9-per-cent price return in 2022) and underweight Royal Bank (RY | BUY | negative 5.2-per-cent return in 2022).”

His first strategy focuses on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T), which trailed its peers in 2022.

“We list the annual price return of the ‘worst’ performing bank stock the following year and compare it to peers,” he said. “We found that the average return of holding this bank the next year was 13.5 per cent and compared favorably to the Big-6 average return of 10.5 per cent, generating average annual alpha of 3.0 per cent. The strategy outperformed the peer average in 22 of 37 years, or 59 per cent of the time. For 2022, this investment strategy would have been to overweight RY (worst performing stock in 2021). This was successful as RY returned negative 5.2 per cent vs. the Big-6 average of negative 13.6-per-cent (plus 8.4-per-cent alpha). In 2022, BNS trailed peers with a stock price return of negative 25.9 per cent with this strategy to overweight BNS shares for 2023.”

Conversely, Mr. Chan’s second suggestion focuses on top-performer Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T).

“We found that the average return of holding this bank the next year was 8.6 per cent, which underperformed the Big-6 average of 10.5 per cent, generating excess return of 1.9 per cent,” he said. “Since 1999, this approach worked 14 of 24 years, or 58 per cent of the time. For 2022, this strategy would have called to underweight BMO (best-performing bank in 2021), which was not successful as BMO generated a price return of negative 9.9 per cent vs the Big-6 average of negative 13.6 per cent (negative 3.7 per cent alpha). Last year, RY was the best-performing bank with a price return of negative 5.2 per cent. This investment strategy would be to underweight RY shares in 2023.”

He maintained his ratings and target prices for the banks’ stocks. They are:

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “buy”) with a $151 target. The average is $142.74.

(BMO-T, “buy”) with a $151 target. The average is $142.74. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “buy”) with a $81.50 target. Average: $77.87.

(BNS-T, “buy”) with a $81.50 target. Average: $77.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “hold”) with a $66.50 target. Average: $64.44.

(CM-T, “hold”) with a $66.50 target. Average: $64.44. National Bank of Canada (NA-T, “hold”) with a $101.50 target. Average: $103.29.

(NA-T, “hold”) with a $101.50 target. Average: $103.29. Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “hold”) with a $136 target. Average: $141.65.

(RY-T, “hold”) with a $136 target. Average: $141.65. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, “buy”) with a $103 target. Average: $101.56.

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Nelson Ng expects the Street’s expectations for Methanex Corp.’s (MEOH-Q, MX-T) fourth quarter of 2022 are likely to be reduced in the coming month as methanol prices remain “under pressure.”

“Methanex recently released its North American, Asian Pacific, and China nondiscounted methanol reference prices for January at $575 per metric ton (unchanged from December), $410/MT (unchanged), and $370/MT (down 6 per cent from December), respectively,” he said. “Methanex also posted its quarterly European non-discounted reference price for the Q1/23 period at €478/MT, which was 6 per cent lower than the Q4/22 reference price. We note that Methanex’s North American reference price continues to be at a significant premium (approximately 56 per cent) to the North American spot price (illiquid market). Therefore, Methanex’s realized price may have a larger-than-normal discount to the posted prices (management guided towards an average 20-per-cent discount).”

Mr. Ng continues to warn of “recessionary uncertainties and the potential for lower methanol prices in 2023, which could pressure the shares.”

“Chemical Market Analytics (CMA) expects the recent upward trend in North America methanol prices to be short-lived, due to a recession-driven decline in demand and seasonal post winter reduction in natural gas prices,” he said. “CMA also indicated that there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding spot methanol prices in mainland China, driven mainly by low demand (low MTO demand and COVID outbreaks). CMA forecast MTO operating rates in December to average around or below 60 per cent (compares to the first eleven months of the year around 75 per cent), but expects production to rebound in February after the Lunar New Year holiday.”

Mr. Ng lowered his 2022 adjusted EBITDA projection for the Vancouver-based company to US$933-million from US$949-million to reflect weaker demand in China and a higher inventory build than previously forecast. His 2023 and 2024 estimates moved to US$621-million and US$675-million, respectively, from US$525-million and US$914-million based on Methanex’s latest non-discounted reference prices and the inclusion of CMA’s recently published 2024 forecast.

He reiterated a “sector perform” rating and US$45 target for Methanex shares. The average is US$44.09.

“We see rising recessionary uncertainties, which could negatively impact near-term and longer-term methanol prices,” he said. “However, we believe the shares are suitable for investors that have a more constructive view on the economy (i.e., soft landing/minor recession) and expect natural gas prices to remain elevated, which should support methanol prices.”

=====

Demand worries are “a clear overhang” on Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q), said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives a day after the tech giant’s shares slid 3.7 per cent, seeing its market capitalization fall below US$2-trillion for the first time since March of 2021.

“With the fears of a softer holiday December quarter around the corner on China supply chain shortages, the Street continues to sell off the stock in an unabated fashion with worries around an uncertain 2023 ahead for Cupertino,” he said. “Our Asia supply chain checks are clearly mixed heading into the next few quarters and Cupertino appears to be cutting back on some orders around Macs, iPads, and AirPods over the coming quarters to reflect a softer consumer backdrop. That said, the core iPhone 14 Pro demand appears to be more stable than feared and is still coming out of the supply chain abyss seen in November/December due to the zero Covid lockdowns in China/Foxconn. While March and June could see some cutting of iPhone orders (iPhone 14 Plus remains a major strikeout), we believe the overall demand environment is more resilient than the Street is anticipating and thus we believe baked into the stock is a massive amount of bad news ahead.

“While roughly 8 million to 10 million iPhone units got pushed out of the December quarter due to supply chain issues, that should be a benefit in the March quarter as we do not see this demand evaporating but rather moving into 2023.”

To reflect “this uncertain environment as some demand headwinds starts to creep into the Cupertino growth story,” Mr. Ives reduced his target for Apple shares to US$175 from US$200, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is US$174.62.

“While tech stocks remain enemy #1 on the Street now in the rising rate environment/hawkish Fed, Apple remains the laser focus of the tech bears as this name has held up much better than the rest of the beaten down tech sector over the past year,” he concluded. “To this point, we believe Apple has a unique installed base demand story that can withstand the Category 5 macro pressures around the corner better than its tech peers and should remain a Rock of Gibraltar name into 2023. The underlying demand story of Apple still has 200 million+ iPhone units that have not been upgraded in roughly 4 years and a handful of new product cycles into 2023 with the flagship iPhone 15 slated to be released in the Fall along with the much anticipated Apple Glasses likely finally being unveiled this summer. On a sum-of-the-parts valuation we continue to believe $200 is the right valuation for Apple reflecting its core services business with a base case valuation in the $175 range.”

=====

Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser thinks Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT-Q, QIPT-X) currently possesses “a material near-term upside risk-reward profile for investors.”

Following Tuesday’s post-market announcement of the US$80-million acquisition of Great Elm Healthcare LLC, he thinks the Cincinnati-based company will “begin seeing a right sizing of its asymmetrically undervalued 5 times 2023 EV/EBITDA multiple upward toward its peer set’s average of 12 times.”

“We appreciate QIPT management’s capacity to execute a transaction of this size at such attractive multiples (an immediate lift from 6 times to 12 times EBITDA) on such an aggressive schedule: QIPT signed this deal on the last day of CY22, thus meeting and handily beating its guidance of $180-190-million revenue run-rate by CYE22, which we, reasonably, thought the company might miss,” said Mr. Sarugaser. “QIPT’s rapid, profitable growth within a fast-growing, recession-protected industry—supported by an extremely favorable regulatory environment (recent CPI increases to Medicare fee schedule for DME; simpler patient access to DME via CMS programs) — make the company one of most attractive names: defensive, cash-flowing, and poised for material growth. A rare combination.”

Maintaining an “outperform” rating, he raised his target to US$11 from US$10, exceeding the US$9.17 average.

“We update our models in which we conservatively assume a 3-per-cent organic growth rate, and no additional M&A through 2023 as QIPT’s management team—whom we’ve come to appreciate as very strong operators (yet another reason for right-sizing of QIPT’s valuation multiple)—ensures the acquisition of Great Elm is neatly and fully integrated,” he concluded.

Elsewhere, others making target changes include:

* Echelon Capital Markets’ Stefan Quenneville to $11.75 from $11.25 with a “buy” recommendation.

“This deal meaningfully accelerates Quipt’s ambition of becoming a national player, increases its scale and insurance company relationships, and provides additional regional platforms for future tuck-in M&A as it consolidates the fragmented DME industry,” he said. “With supply chain issues improving, robust demand for respiratory equipment, and an attractive valuation relative to peers, we continue to view QIPT as a compelling opportunity for investors. As such, we reiterate our Top Pick rating.”

* Leede Jones Gable’s Douglas Loe to $16.25 from $15 with a “buy” rating.

“We continue to be impressed by Quipt’s ability to scale operations without sacrificing EBITDA margin or operating cash flow generation, even with inflationary cost escalation and labor constraints producing operational headwinds across most healthcare services firms, and we expect that trend to continue,” said Mr. Loe. “Key macro factors that should facilitate margin stability include the scheduled increase in CPI-based Medicare funding increases of 6.4 per cent to 9.1 per cent next year, and the elimination of the requirement for respiratory patients to receive physician-endorsed certificates of medical necessity before actively seeking out home-based respiratory care, a long overdue initiative that should enhance Quipt’s annual patients served.”

On Tuesday, Quipt was named one of iA Capital Markets’ top stock picks for 2023.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* A day after its shares jumped 37.5 per cent following the announcement of a patent settlement agreement with India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd related to drug Lupkynis for treatment of a kidney-related autoimmune disease lupus nephritis, RBC Dominion Securities’ Douglas Miehm raised his target for Victoria-based Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH-Q) to US$11 from US$10 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$11.86. Elsewhere, Bloom Burton’s David Martin raised his target to US$12 from US$10.50 with an “accumulate” recommendation.

“We had previously noted that a negotiated settlement makes sense for the two companies. As a result, we are changing the probabilities of scenarios related to the ‘036 patent in our base case valuation,” said Mr. Miehm.

* In response to “light” fourth-quarter results, Raymond James’ Steve Hansen reduced his Enwave Corp. (ENW-X) target to 70 cents from 85 cents, maintaining a “market perform” rating. The average is 80 cents.

“While we continue to admire EnWave’s long-term prospects, we are trimming our target price ... based upon another lackluster quarter associated with lingering NutraDried pressures. While management outlined a relatively upbeat plan for 2023, we have elected to remain on the sidelines until tangible progress materializes,” he said.

* Bernstein’s Aneesha Sherman raised her Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) target to US$340 from US$320, keeping a “market perform” recommendation. The average is US$397.03.

* CIBC’s Christopher Thompson cut his target for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T) to $17, below the $17.88 averge, from $18 with a “neutral” rating.

“Peyto’s monthly President’s Report indicated that Q4/22 production will come in lighter than Street estimates due to extreme cold weather in December that hampered drilling and completion activities. Capital spending for October and November was also running ahead of our estimate and Street, and while we expect December spending to be light, we see consensus spending estimates rising on the back of this update. We have also adjusted our marketing assumptions for Q4/22 and beyond with Peyto’s recent marketing disclosure. We expect the production miss to be taken as a slight negative for the stock, and with the recent move in natural gas pricing we have lowered our price target,” said Mr. Thompson.

* Wells Fargo’s James Monigan raised his TFI International Inc. (TFII-N, TFII-T) target to US$115 from US$110 with an “overweight” rating. The average is US$118.

* JP Morgan’s Tessa T. Romero raised her target for Burnaby, B.C.-based Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE-Q) to US$54 from US$52 with an “overweight” rating. The average is US$50.50.