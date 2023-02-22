Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Analysts are giving generally positive reviews to Teck Resources Ltd.’s (TECK-B-T) plans for a major restructuring of its business and dual-class share structure, although the Street isn’t unanimous it’s the best course forward for the Canadian resource firm.

Teck intends to spin-off 100 per cent of its steelmaking coal business to shareholders, separating the company’s assets into a carbon intensive business through a new TSX-listed company named Elk Valley Resources, and a non-carbon business to be called Teck Metals Corp.

Under the proposed structure, Teck Metals would continue to receive free cash flow from Elk Valley to fund copper growth and shareholder returns until at least year-end 2028. The company also announced that its long-standing dual class share structure would be collapsed via a new six-year sunset amendment.

Scotia analyst Orest Wowkodaw says overall the plans should be positive for shares and raised his target price to C$70 from C$64 while reaffirming a “sector outperform” rating.

“In our view, the proposed structure is an elegant solution to creating an attractive copper growth focused (and ESG friendly) company via Teck Metals that will continue to benefit from elevated near-term free cash flow. Moreover, the collapse of the dual-class share structure (at minimal dilution) significantly improves corporate governance,” he said in a note.

“Although our updated 8% NAVPS [Net Asset Value Per Share] is largely unchanged, we anticipate the shares to re-rate higher given the immediate transition into a copper dominated miner, a clear pathway to fully exit coal, improved governance, and new long-term takeover optionality,” he added.

But over at Canaccord Genuity, analyst Dalton Baretto wasn’t nearly as impressed by Teck’s plans. He lowered his price target to C$68.50 from C$70.

“We view the updates as a bit of a ‘have your cake and eat it too’ type situation. We were anticipating a clean break between the coal and base metals businesses; however, given the 90% cash sweep from the coal business back to TECK and its partners in that business over the medium term, we fail to see a meaningful difference from a cash flow perspective between the current entity and one with a public market split. We assume TECK is trying the keep the strategy intact, while arbitraging potential trading multiples from a public market perspective,” the Canaccord analyst said in a note.

“We also fail to fully understand the 6-year horizon to retire the dual-class share structure, given the 67% premium being offered and the clear benefits to the business from a governance perspective,” he added.

TECK also announced a $250 million share buyback plan and released its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday. Mr. Baretto says he views the fourth quarter results as “somewhat irrelevant” given the restructuring and the fact that production results and 3-year guidance was previously released.

In other actions, Citigroup raised its price target to C$64 from C$55 while RBC raised its target price to C$72 from C$64.

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking has upgraded aluminum giant Alcoa Corp. (AA-N) to a “buy”, believing the metal will be the next commodity to benefit from China’s economic reopening. His price target went up US$10 to US$65 a share.

Citi’s research team is predicting aluminum will trade at US$2,700 per tonne in the near term, with the potential for prices reaching as high as US$3,000. Spot prices are currently near US$2,450.

“We acknowledge AA’s limited FCF but expect the stock to outperform as the default North America exposure to aluminum. Our long-term view remains positive, with aluminum one of our favoured exposures in metals,” Mr. Hacking said in a note.

“Citi views aluminum as the next leg of the China reopening trade (following iron ore and copper). Aluminum has relatively light positioning, tends to arrive late to bull market parties, is relatively lightly positioned, and has a myriad of idiosyncratic upside risks as well as being exposed to macroeconomic- (including major credit easing and higher oil prices) and El Niño-related supply-side risks. The rolling smelter cuts from southwestern China due to power availability restrict supply response to margins,” the analyst said.

Unlike copper and coal, Mr. Hacking believes that Alcoa is still relatively out of favour with investors. Meanwhile, the company has a strong balance sheet. Both those factors, he thinks, will work in the stock’s favour.

In other analyst actions:

* Air Canada (AC-T): Raymond James cuts target price to C$23 from C$25

* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE-U-T): National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$12.25 from C$12

* Dream Unlimited Corp (DRM-T): TD Securities raises target price to C$43 from C$38

* Green Impact Partners Inc (GIP-X): National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$15 from C$12

* Killam Apartment REIT (KMP-U-T): BMO raises target price to C$20 from C$19.5

* Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM-T): BofA Global Research cuts price objective to C$22 from C$22.25

* Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM-T): Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$67 from C$70

