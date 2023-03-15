Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway (CP-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” on increased confidence its merger with Kansas City Southern will be finalized.

He also raised his price target to C$116 from C$110, adding that may even prove conservative if indeed the KCS merger goes through.

He said the upgrade is driven by two factors.

“One, we have fully integrated KCS into our model, as opposed to projecting only earnings per share using the equity method, which has improved our perspective on KCS-driven industry-leading earnings growth. Secondly, after some delays, CP has finally reached the last step in the regulatory process, which is the Surface Transportation’s decision (today at 11 am), before it begins the integration shortly. Meanwhile, the stock has underperformed the TSX and S&P 500 over the past 3-4 months, which makes valuation more attractive,” Mr. Gupta said in a note to clients.

“While the merger-related uncertainty will only end after STB’s decision, we peg the probability of approval at 95%+, based on how the process has unfolded so far. That said, we also expect STB to pose some conditions, which are less likely to be onerous, in our view.”

Mr. Gupta said if all this plays out as he expects, CP shares could climb to C$140 or higher over the next two to three years. If the merger is rejected, which he thinks has less than 5% odds of happening, shares could fall 10% to 15% - but even that could be an opportunity for long-term investors.

The Surface Transportation Board will hold a press conference at 11 am ET today to announce its decision. “Although merger rulings can go either way, we continue to expect a positive outcome, considering STB has not raised any major flags throughout the process, while honoring the KSU waiver from current merger rules, approving the voting trust, and issuing the final Environmental Impact Statement with limited remedies,” the Scotiabank analyst said.

At least two analysts cut their price targets on Dorel Industries Inc (DII-B-T) in the wake of the manufacturer of juvenile products and home furniture reporting disappointing fourth-quarter results.

BMO cut its target price to C$6 from C$7 while TD Cowan cut its target price to C$10 from C$11.5.

Dorel reported a fourth quarter negative adjusted EBITDA of $18.8-million, well below Street estimates - TD’s forecast, for instance, was for a loss of $11.6-million.

“We expect sales and margin headwinds to continue into H1/23, before easing in H2/23 as industry conditions normalize. Consequently, we have reduced our 2023/2024 EBITDA estimates by 47%/6%,” TD Cowen analyst Derek Lessard said in a note.

“It was a tough quarter highlighted by organic revenue declines and margin pressure, mostly from aggressive inventory reductions,” he summed up.

But Mr. Lessard sees an opportunity here for patient, long-term, investors and he maintained a “buy” rating. He thinks ultimately either the juvenile products or home furniture segments could be sold - or even both.

“The transition to lower-cost inventory is ongoing. Although there could be bumps along the way, we believe that most of the heavy lifting is done. Together with cost containment, and anticipated sales and volume growth (Home), we expect profitability improvement to accelerate through 2023. Our 2024 estimates reflect near-record revenue, margin, and EBITDA levels for both segments. This should set Dorel up for the eventual sale of one or both businesses, which we believe is worth significantly more (when healthy) than its current valuation of ~2.8x 2024E EBITDA,” he said.

“However, buying Dorel shares is best-suited for investors with considerably longer investment horizons as the tough environment is limiting short-term visibility,” Mr. Lessard cautioned.

BMO analyst Stephen MacLeod maintained a “market perform” rating on the stock and expressed even more caution.

“Our forecasts reflect gradual sales and margin improvements beyond Q2/23E, but visibility remains low especially in light of weak macro. While monetization of Home & Juvenile remains a potential outcome, this is unlikely without stabilized earnings. Absent incremental sale clarity, we believe low earnings visibility will limit the stock’s upside,” Mr. MacLeod said.

Stifel GMP analyst Andrew Partheniou downgraded Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN-T) to “hold” from “speculative buy” after the biotechnology company disclosed a lawsuit against a competitor, alleging it copied one of its psychedelic-based therapies in development.

Mr. Partheniou also slashed his price target to C$1 from C$5.50.

The lawsuit alleges that Mindset Pharma Inc. knowingly copied its RE104 therapy and misleadingly presented it as its own invention when applying for a patent.

“While we have not seen a detailed response by MSET to the allegations, we recognize patent law is extremely complex with timelines and outcomes that are difficult to predict,” commented Mr. Partheniou in a note to clients. “As a result, we do not presume to have a strong belief on what an eventual resolution will look like.”

“Nevertheless, it seems this conflict presents a significant hurdle for REUN to raise the additional capital necessary to further develop RE104, introducing significant uncertainty into the viability of the company’s lead program. Due to our limited visibility on the path forward, we downgrade our rating,” he said.

The analyst said he is concerned with the impact the lawsuit will have on the company’s ability to raise capital. “We believe REUN has the resources to launch RE104′s Phase 2 in H2/23 and get through 2023. However, the company needs to raise additional capital to complete the trial,” he added.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T), a manufacturer and seller of rubber compounds, has transitioned to become “a deep-value play” while also offering an attractive 5.2% dividend yield and decent balance sheet, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk.

But with its Engineered Products (EP) segment having been restored to profitability, there are few identifiable catalysts that could ignite a rally in its shares at the moment, he said.

In preliminary fourth-quarter results last week, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million, substantially ahead of Canaccord’s $5.7 million estimate and consensus of $6.3 million. Full results were released this week.

“With the full financials in hand, we could confirm the beat was driven by the EP segment on higher revenues and a return to profitability mainly on the back of renegotiated agreements with key suppliers and customers, which more than offset weak results from the other two segments,” Mr. Lynk said in a note.

Mr. Lynk reiterated a “buy” rating and C$14.00 one-year target price.

In other analyst actions:

Fortis Inc (FTS-T): Credit Suisse raises target price to C$62 from C$61

Titanium Transportation Group (TTNM-T): Haywood Securities raises PT to C$5 from C$4.75

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW-N): Credit Suisse cuts target price to US$67.5 from US$81.5 and raises rating to outperform from neutral; Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $83 from $109

Freeport-Mcmoran Inc (FCX-N): Scotiabank raises to sector outperform from sector perform

Meta Platforms Inc (META-Q): Baird raises target price to US$220 from US$205; Bernstein raises target price to $225 from $210; Citigroup raises target price to $260 from $228; Mizuho raises target price to $235 from $210; Truist Securities raises target price to $230 from $215

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF-N): Credit Suisse cuts target price to $95.5 from $116

