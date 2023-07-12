Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Several analysts made significant cuts to their price targets on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) after the clothing retailer took them off guard Tuesday with a cut to its forward guidance.

Aritzia reported solid fiscal first quarter 2024 results, with net revenue of $463-million beating the Street consensus by $1-million, and adjusted EBITDA of $32-million also $1-million ahead of the Street.

But the good news ended there. Slower store traffic during the first week of June and other factors led the company forecasting revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to be flat to slightly down vs. last year’s $526 million, while gross margin is expected to decline 750 basis points year over year (an incremental 100 bps worse than previously expected) and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is projected to decline 550 basis points year over year (an incremental 150 basis points worse than expected).

That guidance, according to analysts, means adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal second quarter is projected at about $19-million, well below the consensus forecast of $29-million.

Canaccord Genuity cut its target price to C$37 from C$50, CIBC cut its target to C$30 from C$44, and RBC cut its target price to C$46 from C$57.

“All told, we acknowledge that the quarter has created an added element of uncertainty in the near-term, with demand expectations clearly lower than they were about three months ago,” commented Canaccord analyst Derek Dley.

“Having said that, we remain optimistic about Aritzia’s growth prospects beyond F2024, with new boutique openings weighted towards the end of the year and 20% square footage growth slated for F2025, along with higher levels of innovation slated to return to Aritzia’s assortment for the Spring 2024 selling season. Though we imagine uncertainty surrounding demand will keep some investors on the sidelines in the near-term, Aritzia’s medium-to-long term growth prospects keep us BUY-rated,” Mr. Dley said in a note to clients.

***

CIBC upgraded MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” while raising its price target to C$75 from C$69 in the wake of the company’s second quarter financial results. There were other analysts raising price targets as well: National Bank of Canada raised its target price to C$70 from C$69 and RBC raised target price to C$71 from C$69.

MTY reported normalized adjusted EBITDA of $74.6-million, well ahead of consensus of $65.5-million. Revenue of $305-million was ahead of Street forecasts of $278-million.

“We consider results to be solid given good performance across most key metrics,” National Bank analyst

Vishal Shreedhar said in a note to clients. He is maintaining an “outperform” rating.

“We remain constructive on MTY given attractive valuation, expectations of improving operational performance (digital sales, menu innovation, marketing, data analytics), and medium-term supportive capital allocation outcomes such as acquisitions and potential NCIB. That said, we also acknowledge heightened risk related to the macroeconomic backdrop,” Mr. Shreedhar said.

***

Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young said he was taken by surprise after The Globe and Mail reported late Tuesday that Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T) is undergoing a strategic review to maximize stakeholder value and possibly sell itself - but that he sees it “as slightly positive” for the bank.

“While acquiring LB could make financial sense for most of the Big 6 banks, it is unclear whether any of them would benefit from this deal strategically,” Mr. Young said in a note to clients.

Mr. Young has a “hold” rating and C$35.00 price target on Laurentian Bank shares.

***

In other analyst actions:

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE-T): RBC cuts target price to C$8 from C$9

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ-T): RBC cuts target price to C$82 from C$85

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP-T): Bernstein raises target price to C$111 from C$108

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE-T): RBC cuts target price to C$27 from C$28

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO-T): RBC cuts target price to C$75 from C$78

MEG Energy Corp (MEG-T): RBC cuts target price to C$24 from C$25

Suncor Energy Inc (SU-T): RBC cuts target price to C$49 from C$51

Transalta Renewables Inc (RNW-T): Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$13 from C$14.5 and downgrades rating to neutral from outperform

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET-T): RBC cuts target price to C$22 from C$24

