RBC analyst Piral Dadhania cut his price target on Nike Inc. (NKE-N) to US$120 from US$127, believing the company is in store for some near-term sales weakness as it conducts a refresh of its athletic wear products. He still rates the stock “outperform.”

He notes that Nike’s implied guidance of the first half of this calendar year points to a less strong product demand environment than RBC initially expected, particularly for China. With product range transition expected in 2024, better revenue growth prospects may have to wait until the mid term.

“We believe Nike current brand/product cycle is transitioning (having lasted 5 years) and confirmed by management’s signalling of product range rotation (last done in 2017-2018),” Mr. Dadhania said in a note to clients.

“We acknowledge competition is heating up, however, we also view Nike as strong in life cycle management and innovation/newness - if it can deliver a similarly successful transition to 2017 (which will take few quarters from here), then we believe the setup is arguably more attractive into fiscal 2025. Gross margin recovery thesis remains in-tact in the meantime,” he said.

D.A. Davidson has initiated coverage on Nvidia Corp (NVDA-Q) with a “neutral” rating and US$410 target price, significantly lower than the current trading price.

The chip maker has been a go-to name for investors seeking exposure to the artificial intelligence theme, with the stock rallying about 240 per cent in 2023. But analysts at D.A. Davidson believe the hype around AI is approaching the “trough of disillusionment.”

“While we continue to believe that generative AI is the most important transformative technology since the Internet, we do not expect the same level of investment we saw in 2023 continuing beyond 2024,” analyst Gil Luria said in a note.

In other analyst actions:

BCE Inc. (BCE-T): TD Securities upgrades rating to “buy” from “hold” and raises price target to C$57 from C$56

Magna International (MGA-N) Goldman Sachs downgrades rating to “neutral” from “buy” and lowers rating to US$58 from US$73

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY-N): Mizuho cuts target price to $14 from $18 and downgrades rating to “neutral” from “buy”

Ovintiv Inc (OVV-N): Mizuho cuts target price to US$59 from US$67

American Express Co (AXP-N): Stephens raises target price to US$193 from US$148 and upgrades rating to “equal weight” from “underweight”. Evercore ISI raises target price to US$200 from US$155

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW-N): Baird cuts to neutral rating; raises price target to US$300 from US$270

Blackstone Inc (BX-N): Goldman Sachs cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW-N): Goldman Sachs cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

CME Group Inc (CME-Q): Goldman Sachs cuts to “sell” from “neutral”

With files from Reuters