A couple analysts are tweaking their price targets on Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD-T) ahead of the company’s fiscal third quarter results on March 20.

Desjardins Securities raised its price target to C$90 from C$85 and JP Morgan cut its target price to C$79 from C$80.

While there could be some near-term share price volatility, Desjardins analyst Chris Li said he continues to have a positive view on the stock - and reaffirmed a “buy” rating - based at Alimentation Couche-Tard’s attractive growth and strong financial position.

“We expect results to reflect solid U.S. fuel margins, good expense control and one month of TotalEnergies, partly offset by pressures on merchandise same-store sales growth [SSSG] and fuel volume due to a tough consumer backdrop and cigarette headwinds,” Mr. Li said in a note to clients.

He estimates the company will report adjusted EPS of 82 US cents, which is below consensus of 85 cents.

“We believe two things could potentially impact the share price near-term. First, results and comments from industry peers indicate that macro pressures continue to weigh on merchandise SSSG, with the impact worsening sequentially. Our US merchandise SSSG forecast of -2.0% is below consensus of around flat and ~190bps below 2Q FY24. However, we believe the pressures are largely transitory. Second, US industry fuel margins (OPIS) tapered to ~US31cpg in February/early March from ~US37cpg in January. While part of the softening is likely due to seasonality, we estimate industry fuel margins need to return to the mid- to high US30cpg level to be in line with consensus and management’s long-term target of low US40cpg. For now, we maintain our US43cpg forecast for FY25,” the Desjardins analyst said.

In other analyst actions:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T): CIBC cuts PT to C$19 from C$19.5; Raymond James cuts PT to C$19.25 from C$20

Copperleaf Technologies (CPLF-T): CIBC raises target price to C$7 from C$5 and raises rating to neutral from underperformer; RBC raises target price to C$8 from C$7

Dollarama (DOL-T): National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$112 from C$108

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH-T): CIBC raises PT to C$2000 from C$1700

Step Energy Services Ltd (STEP-T): Atb Capital Markets cuts PT to C$7 from C$7.50; RBC cuts target price to C$4.75 from C$5.50; Stifel cuts PT to C$4.5 from C$6; Stifel cuts to hold from buy

Netflix Inc (NFLX-Q): Jefferies raises target price to US$700 from US$580

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV-N): Jefferies raises target price to US$28 from US$20 and upgrades rating to hold from underperform

Tesla Inc (TSLA-Q): Wells Fargo cuts rating to underweight from equal weight and cuts target price to US$125 from US$200

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY-N): CIBC initiates coverage with neutral rating; price target $37

