Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Citigroup analyst Mark May lowered his price target on Facebook Inc. (FB-Q) to US$175 from US$185, but maintained a “buy” recommendation on the stock, following the release of third quarter results on Tuesday.

The social media giant reported mixed results. Facebook reported 2.27 billion monthly users, slightly missing analysts’ expectations of 2.29 billion users, up 10 per cent over last year. Revenue rose 33 per cent, to US$13.7-billion.

Profit rose to US$5.1-billion, or US$1.76 a share, up 9 per cent over last year, beating analysts’ expectations of US$1.46 a share.

Mr. May noted that Facebook’s EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) were very close to expectations, and also pointed to a number of encourages developments: The company raised its revenue guidance for 2018, it lowered its capital expenditure guidance and significantly raised its level of share buybacks.

“That said, 2019 could still be a transition year with revenue growth headwinds from Stories transition and more saturated developed markets combined with expense growth that may not peak until mid-2019,” Mr. May said in a note.

His new target of US$175 implies an expected return of nearly 20 per cent over the next 12 months. The median target price is US$201, according to Zack’s Investment Research.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) is in search of a new CEO to help right the ship and Raymond James has cut its target price on the stock until it sees more signs of a turnaround for the company.

“The upcoming strategy/funding update in November will be a key catalyst to watch, as it could potentially reflect an inflection point for the story. Two dynamics give us hope. First, early indications suggest the company is willing to take the necessary steps today, to right the ship for the future. Second, to be frank, mismanagement over the past few years has resulted in a fairly low bar for the future CEO. Admittedly, that combination could represent an attractive set-up for investors,” said analyst Chris Cox.

“However, the story isn’t fixed – far from it. At this juncture, investors still need to have faith that the Board will select the ‘right’ candidate for CEO. Additionally, very tough decisions need to be made, requiring investors today to have faith that the company can successfully execute on a new strategy after a number of strategic missteps in recent years. Both of these criteria implicitly require faith in the Board, which, outside of a few new members, largely consists of the same individuals that oversaw the strategic decisions that got the company to where it is today,” he said.

“In retrospect, there should have been stronger oversight of this company. While past decisions can’t be reversed, investors can demand better oversight going forward. In this respect, we note that it would be out of the norm for a public company to undertake what amounts to a large shift in strategy following sizeable underperformance (-40 per cent vs. peers since WGL acquisition announcement), without also realizing changes in governance and/or leadership, and believe that such changes could be required for the company to present a more credible turnaround case to investors,” he said.

“AltaGas plans to pursue a further $1.5-billion to $2-billion of asset sales, including additional interest in the NW Hydro assets. Management commentary suggested announcements before the end of 1Q19, while the timing of a CEO announcement should come in a matter of weeks,” he said.

He cut his price target to $19 from $22 and kept his rating at “underperform.” The median price target is $27.

CIBC Research kept its “neutral” rating on the stocks and its $24 price target. “Despite the sell-off, funding uncertainty and signal of a dividend cut keep us on the sidelines and we expect the shares to remain rangebound until these issues are clarified,” said analyst Robert Catellier.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP-UN-T) had a solid quarter and that has led CIBC Research to raise is price target on the REIT.

“IIP delivered an operationally solid quarter, with Q3/18 marking the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit SP-NOI [net operating income] growth. While the REIT’s units have delivered a sector-leading 36 per cent price return year to date, we note that IIP’s NTM [next 12 months] FFO [funds from operations] multiple has also expanded by some 31 per cent over that same time frame. Said a different way, the REIT’s exceptional performance this year is predominantly explained by a fuller valuation; the notion that unquestionably strong fundamentals should lead to above-average growth has been in place for some time now,” said analyst Dean Wilkinson.

“While our Neutral thesis (heightened valuation levels could limit return potential – which we maintain on the same basis) was evidently too early given IIP’s unit price momentum this year, we continue to believe that the REIT’s units are fully priced and rightfully reflect the exceptional underlying fundamentals. Indeed we concede that absent a negative catalyst (i.e., growth stumbles or a broader market downturn), momentum may continue to drive valuations higher still. That said, we believe that investors should be cognizant that, at the margin, valuation risk is increasing in step. We increase our price target to $13 (from $11.50), based on a about 10 per cent premium to our one year forward NAV [net asset value] of $11.75, and is consistent with IIP’s closest peers (i.e., Ontario-centric residential REITs).”

He kept his “neutral” rating and raised his price target to $13 from $11.50. The median price target is $11.75, according to Zack’s Investment Research.

Industrial stocks have been struggling with much of the rest of the stock market amid concerns about rising interest rates and tariffs, as investors wonder if companies will be able to pass along costs to their customers. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T), a Canadian-based waste disposal company, appears to be one of the winners.

Kevin Chiang, an analyst at CIBC World Markets, raised his price target on the stock to $88 from $85, noting that the company’s third quarter results showed that solid waste core pricing rose 4 per cent, with surcharges adding another 0.5 per cent. The median price target is $111.34, according to Zack’s Investment Research.

“The company is also guiding to pricing to be up about 4.5 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter and we expect it will trend around this level in 2019. We see WCN putting up strong pricing to offset cost inflation as reflected by its year-to-date EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] margin expansion despite the negative mix impact from its recent acquisitions and headwinds from recycling,” Mr. Chiang said in a note.

The one downside here: The market is nursing concerns about a slowing North American economy, which could weigh revenue growth for economically sensitive industrials. But Mr. Chiang expects that Waste Connections will be able to post modest volume growth ahead.

“While WCN’s consolidated volumes are being impacted by the purposeful shedding out of Canada and the Southern region (reflects lower quality revenue from BIN deal) and diversion of volumes under the NY Department of Sanitation waste contract, underlying volume growth is in the 1.5-per-cent range,” Mr. Chiang said.

There is also the strong possibility that the share price could be supported by additional deals, as consolidation within the waste disposal industry continues.

“Not to state the obvious, but the ability to meet/beat expectations helps maintain share price momentum. Even taking into account WCN’s healthy outlook for 2019, we still see potential upside to earnings given the M&A optionality. The company’s guidance does not contemplate any additional deal flow but the company noted that it expects M&A activity to remain at above-average levels over the next few years,” Mr. Chiang said.

In other analyst actions:

* Altagas Ltd : Cormark Securities cuts price target to C$24.00 from C$28.00

* Altagas Ltd : Desjardins cuts target price to C$24 from C$26

* Altagas Ltd : Desjardins raises to buy from hold

* Altagas Ltd : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$18 from C$26

* Altagas Ltd : Raymond James cuts target price to C$19 from C$22

* Altagas Ltd : TD Securities cuts price target to C$22 from C$25

* Capstone Mining Corp : Haywood Securities cuts target price to C$0.70 from C$1.20

* Capstone Mining Corp : Haywood Securities raises to buy from hold

* CGI : Desjardins raises target price to C$93.50 from C$89

* CGI : Desjardins raises to buy from hold

* Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd : Raymond James raises TP to C$8.75 from C$8

* Dollarama Inc : Spruce Point initiates strong sell opinion

* First National Financial Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts TP to C$27 from C$28

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to C$16 from C$17

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Raymond James cuts target price to C$23 from C$24

* Genworth MI Canada Inc : TD Securities raises price target to C$47 from C$43

* Genworth MI Canada Inc : TD Securities raises to buy from hold

* GT Gold Corp : PI Financial initiates with buy rating; C$3.70 target price

* Guyana Goldfields Inc : BMO cuts price target to C$3.75 from C$5

* Guyana Goldfields Inc : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform

* Guyana Goldfields Inc : Cormark Securities cuts price target to C$4.25 from C$6.50

* Horizon North Logistics : Raymond James raises target price to C$2.50 from C$2

* Horizon North Logistics :Raymond James ups to market perform from underperform

* Interrent REIT : CIBC raises target price to C$13 from C$11.5

* Interrent REIT : Desjardins raises target price to C$13.50 from C$12.50

* Interrent REIT : Laurentian Bank Securities raises TP to C$14 from C$12

* Interrent REIT : National Bank of Canada raises TP to C$12.50 from C$11.50

* Interrent REIT : Raymond James raises target price to C$14 from C$12

* Interrent REIT : TD Securities raises price target to C$14 from C$12.50

* Marathon Gold Corp : National Bank of Canada raises TP to C$2 from C$1.60

* Sylogist Ltd : Acumen Capital starts with buy rating; price target C$17

* Waste Connections Inc : BMO raises price target to C$88 from C$86

* Waste Connections Inc : UBS cuts price target to C$118 from C$119

* Westjet Airlines Ltd : BMO cuts price target to C$19 from C$20

* Westjet Airlines Ltd : Cormark Securities raises price target by C$2 to C$30

* Westjet Airlines Ltd : TD Securities raises price target to C$19 from C$18

With files from Reuters