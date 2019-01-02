 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Gillian Livingston
Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While 2018 was a great year for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL-N) the company, it was not for its stock, said Citi Research analyst Wendy Nicholson. But she is optimistic for the stock in 2019 and has boosted her target price and rating for the stock.

“EL entered and left calendar 2018 with its share price basically unchanged – at US$130, despite the fact that during the year, EL posted FY18 EPS growth of about 30 per cent. While the consensus forecast for FY19 EPS growth is for only 8 per cent, we are optimistic that this forecast will rise. Given the flat share price, while EL entered 2018 trading at about 30 times our then-year-forward CY [calendar year] EPS forecast, EL is entering 2019 trading at about 25 times our now-year-forward CY EPS forecast. While some of this is due to the lower overall market multiple, we believe it is also due to some EL-specific concerns that we think are overblown,” the analyst said.

She said the reasons to buy the stock now include that she expects there will “be upside to EL’s FY19 EPS forecast; EL’s balance sheet is in terrific shape, and positions EL well either to make an acquisition or buy back more stock.” In addition, “any broadening of EL’s revenue growth drivers would help allay some fears [and] comps are easy in Makeup, especially from a margin perspective.”

Risks to Citi’s forecast include the impact of China, tariffs, increased foreign exchange pressures, and tough comparable sales in the skin care division.

Ms. Nicholson boosted her rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral” and raised her target price to US$155 from US$145.

“On Citi’s forecast for 2019 EPS for the S&P, the market is now trading at about 15 times. We believe that EL should trade at 2 times this multiple, higher than EL’s historical average valuation, reflecting our belief that (i) there is real scarcity value to the top line growth that we think EL can deliver over the next 12-24 months, and (ii) there is likely upside to our forecast for EL’s CY19 EPS. This leads us to our new target price of US$155, +19 per cent upside from current levels.”

Other analyst actions:

Canadian National Railway Co: CIBC cuts price target to C$118 from C$120

Cargojet Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$90 from C$93

Linamar Corp: CIBC cuts price target to C$68 from C$71

