Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Following a “soft” second quarter and a drop in its guidance for maple products, Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay downgraded his rating for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T).

On Tuesday, the Vancouver-based company reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $21.2-million, falling short of both Mr. Tremblay’s forecast of $26.1-million and consensus of $25.0-million.

“Following a solid 1Q FY18, sugar deliveries were down 5,500 metric ton (MT) year over year in 2Q (we were looking for an addition of 3,400MT), which contributed to the segment’s lower-than-expected profitability,” said Mr. Tremblay. “In maple, revenue and adjusted EBITDA both missed expectations.”

With the results, management also announced it now projects EBITDA from its maple products segment of $19.9-million for fiscal 2018, down from $22.9-million, and $21.1-million for 2019, falling from $25.6-million.

“While we continue to see a sound strategic rationale to RSI’s entry into the maple syrup market in FY17, it is now becoming clear that the integration of the LBMT and Decacer acquisitions is more challenging than anticipated,” said Mr. Tremblay.

After lowering his earnings expectations for both years, Mr. Tremblay dropped Rogers Sugar shares to “hold” from “buy” and his target price to $6 from $7.50. The average on the Street is $6.25.

Elsewhere, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Stephen MacLeod downgraded his rating to “market perform” from “outperform” with a target of $6.26, falling from $7.

======

UBS analyst Ross Fowler initiated coverage of Canadian regulated utility stocks with a “balanced” view, believing the Bank of Canada rate hike cycle likely provided a backdrop which could make it tougher for outperformance.

Mr. Fowler gave Fortis Inc. (FTS-T) a “buy” rating and a target of $48, which is currently 8 cents more than the consensus.

He also gave a “buy” rating to Atco Ltd. (ACO.X-T).

He gave a “neutral” rating to Emera Inc. (EMA-T) with a target of $42, which is lower than the average of $48.58.

He also gave a “neutral” to Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T).

Mr. Fowler initiated coverage of Hydro One Ltd. (H-T) with a “sell” rating and $19 target, which is $5 less than the average on the Street.

He also gave a “sell” rating to Caribbean Utilities Co. Ltd. (CUP.U-T) with a $12.50 average, which is 50 cents lower than the consensus.

=====

Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina initiated coverage of Alcoa Corp. (AA-N) with a “buy” rating, citing its free cash flow growth and further improvements to its balance sheet and under the belief predictable capital returns should lead to a higher valuation.

Mr. LaFemina said Alcoa offers investors free embedded call option on alumina and aluminum prices as well as a free option on low-cost organic growth.

His target for the stock is US$65, exceeding the consensus of US$63.93.

=====

Revival Gold Inc.’s (RVG-X) Beartrack gold mine in Idaho is an “attractive brownfield project in a favourable jurisdiction,” said Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez, who initiated coverage of the stock with a “speculative buy” rating.

In September of 2017, Toronto-based Revival acquired a 100-per-cent interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the Beartrack, from Meridian Gold Co., a subsidiary of Yamana Gold Inc.

Last year, Revival completed confirmatory drilling at Beartrack, a former producing gold mine between 1995 and 2005, and expects a resource estimate by the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

“We believe that with the work Revival expects to complete in 2018, visibility on a preliminary potential production scenario could begin to take shape in 12 to 18 months, driving potentially increased interest from investors and from mining companies contemplating acquisitions in mining friendly jurisdictions to grow their production profile,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

He set a price target of $1.70 for Revival shares.

“We believe that a re-rating from the Company’s current US$11/oz value could materialize in the next 12 months with the upcoming Q218 NI 43-101 resource estimate, metallurgical studies, and by ongoing drilling to demonstrate Beartrack’s potential resource expansion,” said Mr. Gonzalez. “Further exploration and development may provide visibility on a +3Moz resource, which could further increase the Company’s value.”

====

In other analyst actions:

AltaCorp Capital analyst Nicholas Lupick downgraded Pengrowth Energy Corp. (PGF-T) to “underperform” from “sector perform” with a $1 target, which is 3 cents more than the average.

TD Securities analyst Aaron Bilkoski upgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a target of $32 (unchanged). The average is 26 cents more.

TD’s Damir Gunja initiated coverage of Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T) with a “buy” rating and $32 target. The average is $30.67.

Jefferies analyst Christopher Lafemina initiated coverage of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) with a “hold” rating and $3.50 target, which is below the $4.99 average.

GMP initiated coverage of Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (CLQ-T) with a “buy” rating and $2 target, which is 4 cents higher than the consensus.

