Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
With a suite of new senior executives and a “couple of troubled projects in backlog,” Cannacord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk said that he is not yet able to recommend the stock of engineering and construction management firm Fluor Corp. (FLR-N) ahead of its second quarter results on Aug. 1.
He raised his price target on Fluor to US$35 from US$32 but maintained his hold rating. The median is US$38, according to Zack’s Investment Research.
“There are several items that could negatively weigh on Q2/2019 results. Fluor is in an ongoing dispute over additional costs to complete a gas-fired power plant in Citrus County, Florida for Duke Energy. Negative cost reforecasts, which totalled US$26-million in Q1/2019, could very well spill into Q2/2019. Additionally, Fluor is only around 50 per cent complete on the troubled engineering, procurement, and fabrication contract for Shell’s Penguins FPSO [floating production storage and offloading] vessel in the North Sea. This project required a US$53-million negative cost reforecast in Q1/2019 and it could require more before reaching completion.”
“With Fluor’s stock close to 20-year lows, we wonder if investors will care much if Q2/2019 numbers disappoint. For our part, we will be on the lookout for any change in strategic tack from management. Recall, by the time the Q2/2019 call will be held, Carlos Hernandez will be approaching 100 days in the CEO’s chair, generally the time it takes a new CEO to form an opinion on a company’s strategic positioning. Additionally, we note Mr. Hernandez met with the Board of Directors in mid-June to discuss Fluor’s strategy. What we’ll likely hear about are changes to bid process and project risk management, which should be neutral to the stock as the proof will be in the pudding.”
Mr. Lynk said that Fluor could see upside from a number of booking prospects if it could improve its execution, adding that “Fluor’s backlog ended Q1/2019 35 per cent higher year over year at US$39-billion. We are tracking several projects that could materially add to backlog, including Exxon’s Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique, the South Louisiana Methanol project, and the Lake Charles Methanol project. Additionally, the company has numerous FEED/study mandates that could translate into meaningful EPC awards across the mining and petrochemical verticals in 2020-2021.”
**
Desjardins upgraded its rating on Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) to “buy” from “hold,” and also raising its price target to $103 from $83. The median is $96.
Analyst David Newman said that he is upgraded the stock based on its strong track record of growth, concrete growth initiative and M&A [merger and acquisition] opportunities, the extent of growing platforms such as seafood and meat snacks, and growing confidence from management “as exemplified by its ‘PB Ecosystem’, which targets annual sales of $6 billion and EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] of $600-million over the next five years (about 15 per cent CAGR [compound annual growth rate]).”
“While there are still short-term challenges, we are increasingly optimistic on the company’s long-term growth prospects, with a groundswell of tangible initiatives and M&A opportunities poised for execution, which should propel the share price. Furthermore, greater clarity and confidence from management (backstopped by the recent financial backing of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and certain shareholders through a private placement) has driven renewed optimism in the story and its strategy. In our view, PBH is building and managing the business for the long term, with focus on quarterly results, which implies that it is making decisions to fit its long-term vision and strategy.”
Even with a positive long-term outlook on the stock, Desjardins is reducing its 2Q19 EBITDA estimate to $77-million from $86-million (consensus is $88-million). “Rising raw material costs from the outbreak of African Swine Fever (with pricing to offset rising costs in 2H19), a delayed start to the summer BBQ season and weak foodservice demand could weigh on PBH’s results, despite expected positive organic growth, the contribution from previous acquisitions and an FX tailwind. We expect earnings growth to accelerate in 2H19 and 2020,” Mr. Newman said.
**
In other analyst actions:
Centerra Gold Inc: Credit Suisse raises target price to $10 from $8
Transalta Renewables: National Bank of Canada raises target price to $13.25 from $13
Canadian Pacific Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital; target price of $338