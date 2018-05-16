Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Centerra Gold Inc.’s (CG-T) cornerstone Mt. Milligan and Kumtor mines offer investors exposure to gold and copper while generating “solid” free cash flow, according to Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur.

In a research note released Wednesday, he initiated coverage of the Toronto-based miner with a “market perform” rating.

“Centerra also has a flexible balance sheet to support its robust project pipeline (Öksüt, Kemess, Gatsuurt, Hardrock),” said Mr. MacArthur. “At 1Q18 end, Centerra had $515-million in working capital, including $120-million in cash and $335-million in undrawn credit, which could finance its development projects without share dilution. Further, Centerra owns a royalty portfolio which provides free cash flow to fund other businesses but could also be sold. Finally, Centerra owns two molybdenum mines which are currently under care and maintenance, but offer optionality on molybdenum prices, which have recently improved significantly.”

The analyst set a price target of $9.50 for Centerra shares, which sits just below the average target on the Street of $9.62, according to Bloomberg data.

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges sees “muted” growth prospects through 2018 for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T, HOT.U-T), leading him to lower his rating for its stock to “hold” from “buy.”

On May 9, the Vancouver-based REIT reported “noisy” first-quarter fully diluted funds from operations of 15 cents per unit, down from 20 cents in the previous year. Mr. Sturges said the result was “slightly constrained” by renovations to its several of its premium branded hotels. Same-hotel net operating income fell 3.7 per cent year over year due largely to a decline in SP NOI margin of 1.4 per cent.

“AHIP’s 2018 estimated [revenue per available room] may experience a modest recovery year-over-year due to improving U.S. hotel demand fundamentals, the stabilization of contracted rail revenues, and some modest increase in transient demand for AHIP’s U.S. economy lodging hotel segment,” said Mr. Sturges. “However, we believe AHIP’s SP-NOI may be constrained by continued hotel renovations during the year, and resulting from upward pressure on certain hotel operating expenses year-over-year, which may impact 2018 estimate SP-NOI margins year-over-year.”

“Aimbridge assumed the external hotel property management responsibilities from ONE for AHIP’s hotel portfolio in April. AHIP’s new hotel property manager, Aimbridge, is expected to implement new revenue management systems for AHIP’s hotel portfolio. Given the size and scale of Aimbridge’s U.S. hotel platform, AHIP may also benefit from improved operating synergies. However, we note the transition to Aimbridge from ONE may take up to two or three quarters for AHIP to start to realize some of these benefits. Furthermore, it is possible that ongoing hotel renovation activity may continue to constrain near-term results. Looking ahead to 2019, we believe that AHIP may be positioned for a recovery in operating performance with completion of AHIP’s 2018 renovation program, and the successful transition of its external hotel property management function to Aimbridge.”

After lowering his FFO per unit projections for 2018 and 2019 to 77 cents and 88 cents, respectively from 85 cents and 97 cents, Mr. Sturges moved his target for AHIP’s units to $7 from $7.50. The average on the Street is currently $9.77.

“Given the recent treading weakness in AHIP’s units, we expect AHIP to maintain its focus on improving its existing premium branded and economy lodging hotel operations,” he said. “Although we have a positive view regarding AHIP’s recent premium branded hotel purchases that enhance AHIP’s overall portfolio quality and long-term growth prospects, greater near-term AFFO per unit visibility and a return to growth in 2019 could act as a positive catalysts for AHIP units.”

Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Elizabeth Johnston thinks Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN-T) remains on track to meet its goal of doubling the size of its business by 2020 (from 2015 levels), possessing a balance sheet that is “well-positioned” to support the growth.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg-based Boyd reported same-store sales growth of 4.0 per cent year over year off a sales increase of 19.6 per cent overall. That result exceeded the expectations of both Ms. Johnston and the Street.

“The strong organic growth in the period is attributable to sales mix (parts versus labour) and modestly improved technician capacity, but also likely benefitting from a weaker comp in the prior year,” the analyst said. “As we look to the balance of the year, we are forecasting an improvement in the second half as we will be comping on the Q3 period where sales were significantly impacted by temporary closures as a result of the hurricanes (recall that was a $5-million headwind on sales in Q3/17).

“On the conference call, much of the discussion surrounded the ongoing technician shortage in the U.S. which was indicated to have seen a modest improvement in the period (though still expected to be a headwind going forward). The employee benefits initiative which is geared towards both attracting and retaining technicians starts to impact the operating expenses in Q2 but is expected to take several quarters to ramp up. On an annual basis, this could be a 30bps impact on the operating expense line, though we note that the acquisition of Assured operates at lower opex ratio and was not included in last year’s Q2/18 results (acquisition closed July 4/17).

Maintaining a “buy” rating for Boyd shares, she raised her target to $123 from $120

“We believe that a premium multiple is warranted as the company delivers consistent revenue, EBITDA and EPS growth, consistent and improving EBITDA margin (over time) and maintains a strong opportunity for growth through M&A with the balance sheet to support it,” said Ms. Johnston.

Meanwhile, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Jonathan Lamers raised his target to $126 from $120 with an unchanged “outperform” rating.

Mr. Lamers said: “ Patient investors should be rewarded, in our view, given the track record with past transactions.”

Seeing upside in the down cycle, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Amit Daryanani initiated coverage of Micron Technology Inc. (MU-Q) with an “outperform” rating.

“While we don’t think cycles are done, we do think they are inherently more muted and MU is positioned to generate positive EPS and FCF under most down-cycle scenarios,” said Mr. Daynanani. “We think the DRAM [dynamic random-access memory] and perhaps even the NAND industries are structurally different going forward, driven by: a) enhanced capital intensity making bit capacity growth more modest and expensive; b) reduction in number of competitors (15 to 3 in last 20 years) making for sensible pricing environment; c) diversified DRAM user base (42 per cent/3 per cent PC/Mobile in 2006 vs. 13 per cent/31 per cent today); and d) potential for capital allocation over time.”

“We think MU’s mid-cycle EPS power is $8 (peak EPS $13.50–14.00, down-cycle $2.00–2.50), which implies that, on a normalized 10 times P/E, the stock could work toward $80. … In the event of another 2008–09-type down-cycle, trough EPS would be -$5.50–6.00 and imply mid-cycle EPS power of $4 (implied stock price $40). Fundamentally, current MU stock price is implying downside EPS narrative that is closer to 2008–09 levels, a scenario that we think is unlikely to occur barring a material economic shock.”

Believing cyclical fears are overblown, Mr. Dayanani set a price target of US$80 for the Idaho-based company’s stock, exceeding the average of US$73.48.

Mosaic Capital Corp. (M-X) needs to show signs of a sustained recovery, said Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho, who lowered his target price for its shares following the release of “weak” first-quarter results.

On Monday, the Calgary-based investment company reported adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $1.8-million, missing the expectations of both Mr. Ho ($4-million) and the Street ($3.75-million) and dropping from $5.3-million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.6 per cent also missed Mr. Ho’s projection (4.6 per cent) and dropped from a year ago (9.1 per cent).

“Management remains confident of a turnaround in 2Q and 3Q given the business activity level seen quarter-to-date (SECON and Place-Crete recovery, $4-million revenue from Industrial Scaffolding and Circle 5 pushed into 2Q) and does not expect a step-change in demand/outlook,” said Mr. Ho. “2Q and 3Q account for 65 per cent of annual EBITDA. Otherwise, M has $44-million in available capital ($28-million from its facility and $16-million in cash on hand). For us to get more constructive, we need to see a sustained EBITDA growth recovery in its infrastructure and diversified segments.” Keeping a “hold” rating for its shares, Mr. Ho lowered his target to the current average of the Street of $6 from $6.50.

“While M has a diversified portfolio and we like the company longer-term, we need to see an earnings recovery to get more constructive,” he said. “Our investment thesis is based on the following: (1) the challenges at some of its companies may take a few quarters to iron out, (2) the payout ratio remains elevated, and (3) it will need to look for financing alternatives to fund growth opportunities.”

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Jeremy Rosenfield thinks opportunistic investors should take note of the “attractive” current entry point into Hydro One Ltd. (H-T).

“We note that although the shares are suffering from significant market noise (partially related to the election cycle in Ontario), the company’s fundamentals remain healthy, with 4-6-per-cent organic rate base & EPS growth, a 5-per-cent dividend increase, and further upside from the [Avista Corp.] acquisition,” said Mr. Rosenfield in a research note on the heels of Tuesday’s release of its quarterly results that largely met the expectations of the Street.

He maintained a “buy” rating and $26 target, which is higher than the consensus of $23.31.

Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity’s David Galison upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold” with a target of $22, down from $23.

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Ben Pham lowered his target by a loonie to $22.50 with a “market perform” rating (unchanged).

Mr. Pham said: “Normally we would view this as an interesting entry point particularly in the context of a 5-per-cent dividend increase and high-quality earnings. However, peers have sold off just as much and/or offer more attractive EPS growth.”

