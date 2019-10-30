Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds sees “moderating but still attractive risk-adjusted total returns ahead” for Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-N, TRI-T).
Accordingly, ahead of the release of the company’s third-quarter results on Thursday before the bell, Mr. McReynolds moved his rating for its shares to “outperform” after reinstating coverage following a period of restriction.
"We believe the fundamental set-up on Thomson Reuters looking into 2020/2021 is about as attractive as we have seen in 20 years reflecting the combination of accelerating organic revenue growth, margin expansion driven by positive operating leverage, rising FCF [free cash flow] conversion, a strong balance sheet and healthy capital return program (dividend growth, accretive tuck-in acquisitions, share repurchases)," the analyst said. "While further multiple expansion looks more limited at 14.1 times FTM EV/EBITDA [forward 12-month enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortizaton] (excluding unusuals, in-line with RELX and Wolters Kluwer), we still see very attractive risk-adjusted total returns ahead for the stock reflecting: (i) an underlying NAV CAGR [net asset value compound annual growth rate] of 10 per cent through 2022 (versus 6 per cent historically); (ii) earnings that should prove among the most resilient within the S&P/TSX 60 in an economic downturn; and (iii) still some potential for upside surprises to organic revenue growth and/or EBITDA margins given growing up-sell/cross-sell activity and a powerful operating leverage effect."
Mr. McReynolds expects the quarter to be "a little noisy," given Thomson Reuters' recent acquisitions and divestitures. However, he's expecting "very few surprises."
He's projecting revenue and EBITDA of US$1.438-billion and US$300-million, respectively, which falls largely in-line with the consensus estimates on the Street of (US$1.434-billion) and US$297-million). His adjusted earnings per share expectation is 17 US cents, which falls 2 US cents short of the consensus.
With his upgrade, Mr. McReynolds also raised his target for Thomson Reuters shares to US$70 from US$66. The average on the Street is US$66.44, according to Bloomberg data.
“We have updated our forecast mainly to reflect: (i) recent acquisitions and divestitures; (ii) higher organic revenue growth in-line with the previously upwardly revised trajectory per management guidance; and (iii) slightly lower EBITDA margins than previously forecast," he said. “Following our estimate revisions, the rolling forward the basis of our valuation and a modest increase in blended target multiple, our target price increases from US$66 to US$70. The increase in our blended target multiple from 13.0 times to 13.4 times reflects a higher organic revenue growth trajectory that factors in an increase in consolidated organic revenue growth from 3.7 per cent in 2019 to 4.4 per cent in 2020 and 4.7 per cent in 2021. Our forecast translates to an increase in consolidated EBITDA margins from an estimated 31.4 per cent in 2019 (excluding unusuals) to 31.7 per cent in 2020 and 32.7 per cent in 2021.”
MedMen Enterprises Inc.'s (MMEN-CN) amended $250-million senior secured convertible credit facility with Gotham Green Partners creates an “elevated risk profile,” said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Nav Malik, leading him to lower his rating for the California-based cannabis retailer to “hold” from “buy.”
"To date, MedMen has borrowed $125-million under this facility in two tranches," he said. "A third tranche for $10M is expected to be funded within 30 days. The key amendment, in our view, is that the fourth tranche for $115-million now requires the consent of the lender (whereas previously it was at MedMen’s option), adding some uncertainty as to whether Gotham Green will fund the final tranche. As such, MedMen will likely evaluate other financing alternatives. Other amendments to the facility essentially provide MedMen with the flexibility to seek alternatives."
MedMen announced the changes on Monday after the bell alongside the release of fourth-quarter financial results that largely fell in line with Mr. Malik's expectations.
However, he lowered both his revenue and EBITDA projections for fiscal 2020 through 2022, leading him to reduce his target for MedMen shares to $1.65 from $4. The average on the Street is $2.92.
“We reduced our target multiple as financing uncertainty increases MedMen’s risk profile,” he said.
On Tuesday, a trio of analysts also lowered their rating for the stock.
After a “turbulent” fourth quarter, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley made “substantial” revisions to his financial expectations for Hexo Corp. (HEXO-T), citing “disappointing” quarterly results, “modest” first-quarter 2020 guidance, “uncertain” near-term profitability and a slower-than-anticipated roll-out of Cannabis 2.0.
With those changes, he downgraded his rating for shares of the Gatineau, Que.-based marijuana producer to “hold” from “speculative buy.”
On Tuesday, Hexo reported revenue for the quarter of $15.4-million, which fell in line with its pre-released estimate from earlier in October (that fell 40 per cent lower than its original guidance).
“Wxcluding contribution from Newstrike (which closed during the period), net revenues would have been relatively flat quarter-over-quarter,” said Mr. Bottomley. "We find this surprising given that Q4/19 was also the company’s first quarter of contribution from sales in Alberta, indicating overall lower sales in the company’s legacy markets. The muted growth in the quarter was primarily a result of the SDQC requiring less than half of what it originally contracted with LPs in the first year of legalization due the slow roll out of provincially run retail stores in Quebec.
“The company also experienced a decline in its average price of cannabis to $4.74 per gram (from $5.29 per gram) as a result of sales provisions and pricing adjustments recorded in the period. In total, the company recorded a $6.7-million charge to account for potential returns on inventory held at provincial warehouses. We remain discouraged, as the path to turning these metrics remains blurred in our view. With plans to accelerate the roll-out of its lower-priced Original Stash brand and an uptick of sales into the AGLC (a market that imposes higher excise taxes), we expect continued downward pressure on pricing received by the company, that, when coupled with overall macro headwinds (slower retail store openings, limited policing of the black market, etc.), would yield limited near-term quarter-over-quarter top-line growth.”
Mr. Bottomley also said he’s “discouraged” by the company’s “rather modest” revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2020, noting “even after a light quarter, the low end of this range [of $14-million to $18-million] represents a sequential decline.”
“However, this messaging is not unlike other LPs in the space that are telegraphing plateaued growth until new product forms come to market early next year,” he added.
For 2020, he lowered his net revenue expectation to $122.278-million from $212.307-million and his EBITDA expectation to a loss of $14.083-million from a profit of $19.934-million. Mr. Bottomley is now projecting earnings per share of a 7-cent loss, falling from a 1-cent gain.
Alongside the downgrade, he dropped his target for Hexo shares to $3.50 from $7. The average on the Street is $3.77.
“Given the recent mounting headwinds at the company, we would sit on the sidelines at current levels,” he said.
Elsewhere, Eight Capital analyst Graeme Kreindler cut Hexo to “sell” from “neutral” with a $2 target.
Following Air Canada’s (AC-T) release of third-quarter results that fell short of his expectations, Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky said he’s “happy to remain the lone voice of caution and discomfort on what appears to be a very full flight!”
Before the bell on Tuesday, the airline reported adjusted earnings per share for the quarter of $2.27 missing the analyst’s estimate by 13 per cent. Earnings before interest and taxes were also lower-than-expected, rising “just” 3.6 per cent year-over-year despite a 4.7-per-cent jump in revenue per available seat mile (RASM) and lower fuel costs.
“More notably, on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis Air Canada’s 3Q19 pre-tax profits are roughly equal to where they were four years ago despite a 40-per-cent increase in ASMs, indicating minimal returns on incremental capital invested since then,” said Mr. Cherniavsky. "Furthermore, even with the inclusion of an in-house loyalty program for 9M19, the airline’s margins are still at the bottom of our league table.
“We aren’t denying that Air Canada has made significant strides since its near second-death experience ten years ago. However, in our view, the durability of the airline’s aggressive capacity growth strategy that was launched in 2014 remains unproven through a full business cycle. If anything, we feel that the 2019 Max grounding illustrates how difficult it could be for Air Canada to adjust its capacity when the next the next downturn hits. Meanwhile, the market continues to heap what we see as universal and unconditional praise on the stock by bidding its valuation up to a premium over the U.S. peers.”
With the results, the analyst reduced his 2019 and 2020 EPS estimates to $3.45 and $3.27, respectively, from $3.95 and $4.45.
Maintaining a “market perform” rating, he did raise his target to $45 from $44.50. The average target is currently $55.50.
“Our new $45.00 target assumes that AC’s current 2019 estimated price-to-earnings multiple (13.7 times) persists into 2020,” said Mr. Cherniavsky. “This is a substantial premium (6.5 times) to the U.S. peer group average (based on consensus EPS), which we find difficult to justify given Air Canada’s inferior financial returns.”
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a “buy” rating and $55 target.
Mr. Taylor said: “We exit Q3 with more comfort regarding the near-term model as the pressure the MAX puts on Air Canada’s financial performance subsides into the winter. The tone of questions asked of management has shifted noticeably to focus on the impact on the model from the MAX returning to service, suggesting a degree of comfort with the status quo. We have revised our model to rebalance our yield vs. capacity/utilization assumptions; the net effect is our estimates are a touch lower. We maintain our BUY rating and $55 target as we roll forward our model which continues to reflect ongoing profit growth and an attractive balance sheet.”
Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD-UN-X) is a “steady yield vehicle," according to Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Yashwant Sankpal.
In a research report released Wednesday, the Toronto-based private equity real estate firm with a “buy" rating.
“FCD offers exposure to well-located, class-B commercial properties in urban and suburban markets, with a primary focus in Ontario,” said Mr. Sankpal. "At this point, FCD investors are getting an opportunity to participate in a commercial REIT that is in growth mode and still trading at a relatively cheap valuation. FCD expects to continue its growth strategy and reach the $1-billion in asset value over the next five years (currently $430-million). This growth should allow FCD to benefit operationally and from a valuation perspective.
“At a 7.2-per-cent distribution yield and a 10-per-cent discount to our $7.30 NAV [net asset value] estimate, FCD is an attractive stable-income real estate play, especially against a backdrop of richly-valued Apartment and Industrial REITs."
Mr. Sankpal set a target of $7.25, which exceeds the consensus by 8 cents.
With the release of “impressive” exploration results at its Eagle River Mine in Wawa, Ont., Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T) to “buy” from “hold.”
"WDO notes that the drilling has extended the 303 Lens from the 750-metre level to the 1,300-metre level, and demonstrated above average widths and grades. The 303 lens has powered WDO’s recent strong production performance — contributing to milled head grades of 23.4 grams per ton in both Q219 and Q319.
“Importantly, extension of the zone implies a continuation of milling above average reserve grades beyond 2020, as initially suggested. Equally important, the zone remains open down-plunge.”
Ahead of the release of its quarterly results on Nov. 6, Mr. Walker increased his target to $8.75 from $6.40. The average is currently $8.36.
“The increases reflect the adoption of an updated price deck (Au = US$1,500/oz and CADUSD = 0.75, long term),” the analyst said. “On the back of the recent drilling we have also increased our assumed mill head grade to 17 g/t from existing reserve grade of 12.5 g/t in 2020 (we will look to refine this when WDO reports Q319 financial results after market on Nov. 6). WDO trades at 13.0 times our 20 19 CFPS [cash flow per share] estimate and 1.4 times our adj. NAV5% estimate, compared with selected peers at 7.7 times and 0.84 times. We contend that the deserved premium valuations reflect continued production growth at Eagle River, bolstered by significant exploration success at both the Eagle (demonstrated by the latest results) and Kiena mine complexes.”
Electing to take a “more cautious stance” following weaker-than-anticipated quarterly results, CIBC World Markets analyst Jamie Kubik lowered his rating for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer.”
“While this was not expected to be a banner quarter, PrairieSky’s Q3 print still came up short of expectations across most categories,” said Mr. Kubik. “We had expected gas production was likely to be weaker than in Q2/19 given the challenging price environment and reduced operator drilling; however, liquids volumes also meaningfully declined versus Q2/19, coming in 8 per cent below expectations, driving a cash flow miss of 5 per cent to our numbers (9 per cent vs. Street). Although a miss inside of 10 per cent may not be considered an outsized one in a normal market, we expect this print could present challenges for the shares over the interim given this market has seen a dearth of energy buyers. Moving forward, we expect production levels for Q4/19 and Q1/20 are likely to improve given Q3 featured a healthy number of spuds on PSK acreage, and the company should also benefit from improved AECO pricing during Q4/19 and Q1/20. That said, we expect most operators will take a cautious stance towards spending levels in 2020.”
Mr. Kubik lowered his target to $18 from $21 after reducing his 2020 production and cash flow expectations. The average target on the Street is $17.34.
“Although PSK is well positioned in the key plays that are likely to attract outsized activity, we anticipate production volumes for the business are unlikely to grow in 2020, and are more likely to further moderate from here,” he said.
In other analyst actions:
TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes raised First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $15 target, rising from $13.50. The average target on the Street is currently $15.22.
GMP analyst Michael Dunn cut Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) to “reduce” from “hold” with an $8 target. The average is $11.55.
