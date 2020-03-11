Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though its fourth-quarter financial results largely fell in-line with his expectations, Acumen Capital analyst Trevor Reynolds downgraded Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T) in response to its decision to suspend its dividend and cut its near-term capital spending.
“While we continue to see value in BNE and believe they have made the prudent move by eliminating the dividend near term, the debt position leaves us cautious on the outlook in the current operating environment,” he said.
Mr. Reynolds moved the Calgary-based company to “speculative buy” from “buy” with a target of $3, falling from $5.50. The average on the Street is $3.21.
“The decrease in crude prices to the mid $30/bbl level leave us cautious on the near-term outlook given the leverage,” the analyst said.
Elsewhere, Eight Capital analyst Adam Gill dropped Bonterra to “sell” from “neutral” with a 75-cent target, dropping from $4.50.
=====
In a separate note, Mr. Reynolds lowered Journey Energy Inc. (JOY-T) to “hold” from “speculative buy" after its fourth-quarter results fell “slightly” below his expectations.
“Outlook [is] somewhat uncertain in the current commodity price environment as JOY continues to explore ways in which to improve the balance sheet,” he said.
“With the reduction in crude prices, debt levels become an increased point of focus near term.”
He lowered his target to $1 per share from $2.25. The average is $1.75.
=====
In response to the recent energy sector volatility, National Bank Financial analysts Dan Payne and John Hunt lowered their ratings for a group of TSX-listed small-cap stocks.
They moved the following companies to “sector perform” from “outperform” ratings:
Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T) with a $1.25 target, down from $2. The average on the Street is $2.38.
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T) to $1 from $2.50. Average: $2.38.
Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE-T) to 20 cents from 65 cents. Average: 71 cents.
Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-X) to $1 from $2. Average: $2.
InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO-T) to 50 cents from $1.05. Average: $1.13.
Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T) to 65 cents from $1.50. Average: $1.80.
Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) to 30 cents from 65 cents. Average: 59 cents.
Petroshale Inc. (PSH-X) to 35 cents from $1.10. Average: 75 cents.
Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE-X) to 50 cents from $1. Average: $1.75.
They moved the following stocks to “underperform” from “sector perform” ratings:
Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) to $2 from $4.75. Average: $6.48.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE-T) to 50 cents from $1.20. Average: 67 cents.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T) to 90 cents from $2.75. Average: $2.99.
Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T) to $1.25 from $4.25. Average: $4.
=====
In other analyst actions:
National Bank Financial analyst Greg Colman raised Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $9, falling from $10. The average on the Street is $10.75.
BofA Global Research upgraded Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI-N) to “buy” from “neutral” with a US$19 target, which falls below the US$22.27 average.
Numis Securities analyst Justin Chan raised Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T) to “add” from “hold” with an $11.50 target. The average is $12.
Atlantic Equities analyst Colin Issac initiated coverage of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) with an “overweight” rating and US$50 target. The average is currently US$54.08.
