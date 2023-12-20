Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine thinks 2024 could be “pivotal” for Canadian bank stocks after two years of underperforming the broader market.

“The Fed’s dovish pivot was an obviously positive catalyst for the sector,” he said in a research report titled 2024 Outlook: soft landing = hard rebound (and a couple upgrades).

“And although the BoC isn’t sounding as dovish as the Fed, our Economics & Strategy team is forecasting 175 basis points of cuts. If delivered, these actions will create greater confidence in a ‘soft landing’ economic scenario. Relatedly, we see factors to drive improved performance from the sector in 2024: 1) negative EPS revision risk is minimized, as PCLs have been the biggest source of forecast uncertainty; 2) lower rates bode well for Canada’s housing market, and a rising market is invariably matched with positive bank stock performance; and 3) valuation levels are reasonable, with P/B multiples off 30 per cent from their 2022 peaks and still implying a 75-per-cent chance of a recession.”

Mr. Dechaine outlined four factors that are likely to “dominate” the outlook for the sector:

1. The housing market.

“Stabilization of Canadian house prices in 2024 would be beneficial to investor sentiment towards the credit cycle and the broader economy. An additional tailwind via Central Bank rate cuts would further boost prospects for bank credit quality as well as mortgage loan growth,” he said.

2. Rate cuts

“The market currently expects the BoC to cut rates by 125 basis points in 2024. That figure would result in 2-3-per-cent annualized EPS erosion for the Group. However, we estimate it would contribute to significantly reducing the 25 per cent of mortgages with amortization periods greater than 30 years, and significantly lessen concerns related to the 2025/2026 mortgage refinancing vintages,” he said.

3. The credit cycle.

“Consensus is forecasting a 39 bps loss rate in 2024 (and 36 bps in 2025),” he said. “Applying a ‘moderate’ recessionary figure of 60 bps implies 12-per-cent downside to sector EPS, all else equal, and a pro forma P/E ratio of 11.7 times.”

4. The regulatory and political environment.

“OSFI delivered some relief at year-end 2023 by keeping the Domestic Stability Buffer (DSB) flat at 3.5 per cent,” he said. “Having said that, the group starts the year taking a step back, with a number of regulatory capital changes (e.g., FRTB, B3 Output Floor), some of which will loom over fiscal 2025 as well. Separately, the Federal Government eliminated favourable dividend income taxation banks had previously enjoyed, following 2022′s Canadian Recovery Dividend & surtax on Financial Services companies.”

Mr. Dechaine also introduced his estimates for fiscal 2025, which predicted average earnings per share growth for the Big 6 of 5 per cent. He also sees a 27-per-cent increase in sector provisions for credit losses (PCLs) versus, mid-single-digit expense growth, and net interest margin expansion at half the rate he expects for fiscal 2024.

With this update to his financial model, he upgraded a pair of bank stocks.

Expecting the “overhang” from its acquisition of the Bank of the West to “lessen” in the year ahead, he raised Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” previously.

“Our concerns about BMO’s accretion from this acquisition were allayed following BMO’s Q4/23 update that included a 20-per-cent-plus increase to planned expense synergies,” he said. “While we believe the top line will continue to be challenged, Fed stimulus should help boost commercial loan growth prospects in the year ahead.”

Mr. Dechaine also sees BMO “dusting off the efficiency improvement playbook” and suggests it should eliminate its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) by the middle of the year.

“BMO announced $320-million of restructuring charges in fiscal 2023, representing 1.7 per cent of its adjusted cost base,” he said. “We believe it is important to highlight BMO’s massive efficiency gains in the 2017-2019 period (i.e., early phase of CEO Darryl White’s tenure), that included $340-million of restructuring charges, or 2.5 per cent of its adjusted cost base at the time. We believe the bank could be following a similar path, starting in 2024.”

“The past two years have been a story of dilutive capital management activities by BMO. We believe this phase has ended, with the bank’s pro forma CET 1 ratio of 12.3 per cent comfortably above OSFI’s 11.5-percent minimum. We expect BMO to be one of the first to eliminate the discount on its DRIP, perhaps as early as Q2/24.”

Citing “increased confidence” in his earnings forecast for BMO, Mr. Dechaine hiked his target for its shares to $141 from $117. The average on the Street is $132.11, according to Refinitiv data.

The analyst also raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform,” expecting a housing market turnaround to sustain its stock momentum.

“Housing-related risks are especially relevant to CM, with one of the highest exposures to mortgages/RESL (approximately 54 per cent of total loans),” said Mr. Dechaine. “Lower rates that could stimulate the housing market could also lead to significant reductions to CM’s balance of mortgages with amortization periods over 30 years and mortgages that are negatively amortizing.”

“CM was the only Big-6 bank to generate positive operating leverage in fiscal 2023, in part due to elevated spending the bank recorded during 2022. We believe the bank could deliver another such outcome in 2024, notably with mid-single-digit expense growth embedded in its guidance.”

Also expecting “steadier” credit management after “Jekyll & Hyde-ish” results in 2023 as it exhibited volatility in its performing allowance, he raised his target for CIBC shares to $71 from $62. The average is $61.49.

Mr. Dechaine also made these target adjustments:

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “sector perform”) to $66 from $60. The average is $63.73.

(BNS-T, “sector perform”) to $66 from $60. The average is $63.73. Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T, “outperform”) to $37 from $34. Average: $34.18.

(CWB-T, “outperform”) to $37 from $34. Average: $34.18. EQB Inc. (EQB-T, “outperform”) to $98 from $90. Average: $100.38.

(EQB-T, “outperform”) to $98 from $90. Average: $100.38. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, “underperform”) to $28 from $26. Average: $28.82.

(LB-T, “underperform”) to $28 from $26. Average: $28.82. Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “outperform”) to $148 from $135. Average: $137.40.

(RY-T, “outperform”) to $148 from $135. Average: $137.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, “sector perform”) to $92 from $86. Average: $89.24.

=====

Canaccord Genuity real estate analyst Mark Rothschild downgraded a trio of equities in his coverage universe on Wednesday.

They are:

* CAP REIT (CAR.UN-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a $53.50 target, up from $50.50. The average on the Street is $54.90.

* InterRent REIT (IIP.UN-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a $14 target, up from $13.50. The average is $14.34.

* StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a $5.75 target, up from $5.50. The average is $5.77.

Mr. Rothschild also made these target price adjustments:

Allied Properties REIT (AP.UN-T, “buy”) to $22 from $20. Average: $21.

(AP.UN-T, “buy”) to $22 from $20. Average: $21. Brookfield Corp. (BN-N/BN-T, “buy”) to US$41 from US$37.74. Average: US$46.20.

(BN-N/BN-T, “buy”) to US$41 from US$37.74. Average: US$46.20. Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN-T, “hold”) to $14.50 from $13.50. Average: $14.71.

(CHP.UN-T, “hold”) to $14.50 from $13.50. Average: $14.71. Crombie REIT (CRR.UN-T, “hold”) to $14.50 from $13.50. Average: $15.03.

(CRR.UN-T, “hold”) to $14.50 from $13.50. Average: $15.03. Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T, “hold”) to $10 from $9. Average: $9.60.

(D.UN-T, “hold”) to $10 from $9. Average: $9.60. Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T, “buy”) to $22 from $20. Average: $21.29.

(KMP.UN-T, “buy”) to $22 from $20. Average: $21.29. Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PXT-X, “buy”) to 80 cents from 70 cents. Average: 76 cents.

(PXT-X, “buy”) to 80 cents from 70 cents. Average: 76 cents. True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN-T, “hold”) to $9 from $7.25. Average: $8.50.

======

RBC Capital Markets analyst Gregory Renza sees Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN-Q) as a “potential difference-maker in the radiopharmaceutical industry, bringing capabilities to address unmet needs in oncology with precise targeting, strong potency and unique MOAs [mechanism of actions].”

In a research report released Wednesday, he initiated coverage of the Hamilton, Ont.-based biotechnology developer with an “outperform” recommendation.

“We see the radiopharmaceutical industry as a growing bright spot in therapeutics after the approval of NVS’s Pluvicto, an infusion of capital from strategic activity and company formation, and validating M&A as larger players look to new RPT capabilities to create differentiated oncology platforms,” said Mr. Renza. “We believe FUSN is competitively positioned based on its proprietary target alpha therapy platform, diverse pipeline, deep radiopharma pedigree, as well as established manufacturing expertise, key to commercial success. With FUSN’s 225Ac radiopharma strategy advancing, we look to near-term updates of FPI-2265 (225Ac-PSMA) and FPI-1434 (225Ac-IGF-1R) as potential value-inflection opportunities over 2024 to set the stage for ongoing share appreciation.”

Seeing its Actinium-225′s isotope-particle emitter and targeted alpha therapy (TAT) platform as “differentiated” and possessing the potential to “establish [its] foothold in the multi-billion dollar radiopharmaceutical market,” the analyst set a target of US$12 per share. The average target on the Street is US$13.

=====

Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s (PPL-T) $3.1-billion acquisition of Enbridge Inc.’s (ENB-T) interests in the Alliance Pipeline, Aux Sable and NRGreen joint ventures is a “no brainer” consolidation, according to National Bank Financial analyst Patrick Kenny, who believes it “further strengthens” the Calgary-based company’s “strategy of owning high-quality liquids-rich infrastructure while providing customers access to premium end markets.”

Resuming coverage after Pembina’s $1.3-billion equity offering, he touted the deal’s strategic rationale and enticing cost.

“The price tag represents an attractive 2024 estimated adj. EBITDA multiple of 9 times (approximately $340-million EBITDA), with an incremental $40-$65-million from expected synergies grinding the multiple down towards 8 times and representing 5-per-cent accretion to our 2025+ AFFO/sh [adjusted funds from operations per share] estimates,” said Mr. Kenny.

“From a cash flow quality standpoint, the Alliance Pipeline aligns with the company’s low-risk profile with more than 80-per-cent takeor-pay contributions with a weighted average term of greater than 7 years. Meanwhile, although Aux Sable generates primarily commodity-based cash flows (NGL frac spread), the Chicago facility represents a longer-term growth platform for the company’s marketing business upon expiration of the 100,000 bpd [barrels per day] third-party NGL offtake agreement at the end of the decade. On the leverage front, including the company’s recent 2024 capital budget of $880-million, our 2024 estimated D/EBITDA of 3.8 times (was 3.5 times) remains well within the company’s 3.5-4.25 times guardrail.”

Believing Pembina’s “leverage “remains in check,” he raised target for its shares by $1 to $46, maintaining a “sector perform” rating. The average is $51.57.

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Robert Catellier bumped his target to $54 from $52 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

While he sees Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s (DPM-T) $287-million acquisition of Osino Resources Corp. (OSI-X) as “a strategic fit on timeline and jurisdiction” within its portfolio and addresses a production gap, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Wayne Lam warned the deal “comes at a premium to historical M&A for similar development asset.”

“In our view, Twin Hills is a strategic fit in the growth portfolio as an advanced-stage asset and mining license in hand within Namibia, where DPM has successfully operated the Tsumeb smelter since 2010,” he said. “DPM seeks to aggressively advance the project with targeted first gold in H2/26, helping to fill a potential production gap coinciding with depletion at Ada Tepe. We calculate acquisition cost of approximately $69 per ounce M&I+I on an EV/oz basis, reflecting a 38-per-cent premium to the avg takeout for development assets since 2015 ($50/oz) and current junior avg for FS-stage projects ($49/oz).

“We estimate annual output at Twin Hills of 151 Koz at mine-site AISC [all-in sustaining cost] of $1,159/oz over a 13-year mine life. In our view, the project helps to sustain current output of 340 Koz AuEq [thousand ounces of gold equivalent] through 2027, with the next step change driven by Čoka Rakita in 2028+ taking the company to ~500 Koz AuEq. As such, we see a shift in company focus to an investment phase over the next few years with capital deployment toward growth, comfortably funded via robust FCF from Chelopech/Ada Tepe, $563-,million cash balance, and undrawn $150-million RCF.”

Mr. Lam does think the deal, announced before the bell on Monday, “helps address investor concerns around medium-term production gap post-Ada Tepe in H2/26 with a permitted, advanced-stage project in a familiar country of operation.”

“We assume more conservative estimates than the 2023 DFS with a 15-per-cent increase in costs and 10-per-cent capex ahead of optimization and a production decision targeted in Q3/24,” he said.

Maintaining an “outperform” recommendation, Mr. Lam cut his target by $1 to $14. The average is $13.34.

“We estimate that DPM is trading at a discount to Intermediate/Growth peers of 25 per cent on spot P/NAV and 40 per cent on spot 3-year EV/EBITDA,” he said. “In our view, the current discount does not reflect improved strategic positioning for DPM with the growth portfolio now supported by Twin Hills and Čoka Rakita. As such, we anticipate a gradual re-rating as de-risking milestones are achieved over the coming years.”

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Tom Callaghan said FirstService Corp.’s (FSV-Q, FSV-T) US$413-million acquisition of a significant controlling stake in Roofing Corp of America is “strategically sound, and checks a number of boxes which we see as core tenants of the FSV story.”

“In our minds, the acquisition fits well strategically,” he added. “In addition, to adding another leg to the Brands division, RCA will drive increased levels of essential property services revenue, with the potential to complement the restoration platform over time. As with past acquisitions, we believe FSV will look to drive mid-single-digit organic growth at RCA, with tuck-in acquisitions (given a large yet fragmented market) serving to augment total annual revenue growth towards 10 per cent. In line with FSV’s partnership philosophy, we are also encouraged to see senior management of RCA will continue to operate the business, and retain the balance of the equity.”

The analyst also touted the deal’s “solid” financial accretion and thinks the Toronto-based company’s balance sheet leverage “remains quite manageable.”

“Under our revised outlook, we see Adj. EPS accretion of circa 7 per cent in both 2024 and 2025,” said Mr. Callaghan. “While FSV will see leverage metrics tick up given the acquisition will be funded via both cash on hand as well its revolving bank credit facility, in our view leverage is well contained by virtue of a balance sheet that was under-levered as of Q3/23 and the company’s FCF generation. Indeed, we peg FSV’s 2024E net debt/TTM [trailing 12-month] adjusted EBITDA ratio at 1.7 times under our revised outlook—an increase of 0.7 times vs. our prior estimates but below the company’s defined 2.0-2.5 times comfort level. With closing of the transaction occurring late last week, income statement impacts will be next to nil in 2023.”

Reiterating his “outperform” recommendation for FirstService shares, he hiked his target to US$187 from US$178. The average is US$167.14.

“The purchase adds a new roofing vertical with significant growth potential to the Brands division, and importantly, augments the company’s revenue base flowing from essential property services,” he concluded.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC’s became the first analyst to initiate coverage of Northview Residential REIT (NRR.UN-T), giving it a “neutral” rating and $12 target.

* RBC’s Irene Nattel cut his Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) target by $1 to $40, exceeding the $31.89 average, with a “market perform” recommendation.

* Introducing his 2025 estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T) after “another strong quarter,” Acumen Capital’s Trevor Reynolds raised his 12-month target for its shares to $47.50 from $46 with a “speculative buy” rating. The average is $42.31.

“With continued strength in demand, improved margins driven by pricing and cost management, and a more stable level of retirements expected over the coming years the outlook appears improved for BDGI,” he said.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Katie Lachapelle raised her Cameco Corp. (CCO-T) target to $72 from $67 with a “buy” rating. The average is $69.77.

* CIBC’s Scott Fletcher lowered his Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) target to $1 from $1.15 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $1.54.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Matt Bottomley lowered his Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) target to $3.75 from $4. The average is $4.54.