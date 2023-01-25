Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

A “foggy” macro environment is reducing investor “visibility” on Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T), according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.

After the bell on Tuesday, the company released 2023 guidance along with its fourth-quarter 2022 results, which Mr. Poirier called “prudent” but acknowledged could “spook the market” given a lack of clarity on volumes, its operating ratio and free cash flow. He thinks its highlights a “softening demand outlook and [a] mild recession is management’s base case.”

“CN expects 2023 adjusted fully diluted EPS growth in the low single digits vs the $7.46 reported in 2022 (implies $7.68 assuming 3-per-cent growth) and consensus of $8.05 (7.9 per cent year-over-year),” the analyst said. “We are not surprised by management’s more conservative approach to start the year. We now expect adjusted fully diluted EPS of $7.82 in 2023 (wasC$7.86).”

“CN did not introduce formal RTM [revenue ton mile] guidance for 2023 but believes it can lift volumes above industrial production. We now forecast 2023 RTM growth of 0.9 per cent in 2023 and a yield (including the impact of FX and fuel) of 1.6 per cent.”

The analyst thinks “demand softness and state of inventories are key themes to monitor in 2023.”

“Management highlighted on the call that it expects to see some softness in certain products in 2023, including multiple blank sailings in international intermodal as North American inventories rebalance, a slow recovery in lumber due to market oversupply and high interest rates dampening demand, soft chemical and petroleum production demand in 1H, and a tight supply of autos although this could change due to the higher interest rate environment,” said Mr. Poirier. “Management expects coal demand to remain strong through 2023, backed by the energy shortage and grain in 1H. We currently view what is occurring in intermodal as more of a normalization of demand/activity from pandemic highs rather than a full collapse. We do not expect the softness in freight to put any significant pressure on CN’s long-term pricing power (we forecast intermodal pricing to increase 3 per cent year-over-year), but we believe it is fair to expect subdued volumes given the state of economic indicators combined with CMA CGM’s loss of market share. We forecast volume on an RTM basis to decrease by 8.5 per cent in 2023. Recall that intermodal represents the largest commodity group for CN (29 per cent of total revenue in 2022).”

Now projecting adjusted fully diluted EPS of $7.82 in 2023 and $8.63 in 2024, down from $7.86 and $8.68 previously, Mr. Poirier trimmed his target for CN shares to $179 from $180. The average on the Street is $160.54.

He maintained a “hold” recommendation, seeing shares as “fully valued” versus historical levels and peers.

“We look forward to the investor day on May 2–3 as it will likely provide more clarity on the long-term outlook,” he concluded.

Elsewhere, others making adjustments include:

* Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta to $167 from $170 with a “sector perform” rating.

“CNR ended 2022 on a strong note, achieving or exceeding guidance, driven by its renewed focus on pricing and operations, and industry tailwinds,” he said. “However, management guided relatively cautiously (and prudently) vs. expectations due to some uncontrollable factors – macro and regulation. The company raised the dividend by 8 per cent to $3.16 per share annualized. We are trimming our EPS estimates on the back of guidance, although there could be more downside risk or some upside risk, depending on how the macro unfolds this year.”

* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $175 from $180 with a “sector perform” rating.

“CN issued a constructive, albeit cautious, outlook for 2023, highlighted by low-single-digit EPS growth, which was below prior ATB estimates. Management is anticipating a slowdown in industrial activity in 2023, which is limiting visibility into volumes in H2/23,” he said. “CN announced an 8-per-cent dividend increase with the results, and guidance included management’s intention to repurchase $4.0-billion of its shares by January 2024. Overall, CN delivered a solid quarter, as its operational turnaround continues to take shape, though guidance came in below expectations, and we expect shares to be under pressure when the market opens.”

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $175 from $181 with a “neutral” rating.

* Credit Suisse’s Allison Landry to $128 from $133 with a “neutral” rating

* JP Morgan’s Brian Ossenbeck to $168 from $167 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

Metro Inc.’s (MRU-T) first-quarter 2023 financial results were “solid” as the grocery retailer “slightly” exceeded expectations on most key line items, according to National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar, who saw “trends largely intact relative to the last quarter.”

The Montreal-based company reported total sales of $4.671-billion, up from $4.317-million a year ago and above the analyst’s $4.647-billion estimate. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $460-million from $424-million and also topped Mr. Shreedhar’s estimate ($453-million) as traffic increased and food same-store sales met expectations (7.5 per cent).

Grocer Metro says more price hikes to come as vendors continue requests for increases

“Management highlighted lower gross margin year-over-year due to higher cost of goods sold in food, partly offset by pharmacy and cosmetics,” said Mr. Shreedhar. “MRU continues to anticipate heightened capex of $800-million in F23 associated with its supply chain modernization. The benefits from management’s supply chain improvement investments have already started to manifest.

“Management continues to note an ongoing consumer shift towards value, including discount stores, private label and promotion. This factor, combined with the inability to fully pass on inflation pressured the food gross margin rate.”

In response to the quarterly release, Mr. Shreedhar raised his 2023 and 2024 earnings per share projections to $4.32 and $4.61, respectively, from $4.27 and $4.58.

That led him to bump his target for Metro shares to $80 from $79 with a “sector perform” rating. The current average is $78.40.

“We believe that MRU is a solid company which has delivered superior longterm performance supported by strong execution and capital allocation; however, these favourable attributes are adequately reflected in valuation, in our view,” he said. “For reference, MRU trades at 11.0 times our NTM [next 12-month] EBITDA vs. the five-year average of 11.1 times and L/EMP [Loblaw/Empire] at 8.2 times/6.7 times, respectively.”

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Mark Petrie raised his target to $76 from $72 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine sees a “favourable” outlook for Canadian life insurance companies in the first half of the year “especially versus banks.”

“The lifecos are relatively resilient to recessionary forces, have less regulatory pressure on them at the moment, and stronger equity markets bode well for their (relatively large) Wealth operations,” he said. “These attributes should support their performance relative to the banks. We believe, though, that performance outlook will be measured in months, not years. For starters, the valuation discount of the lifecos to the banks has nearly halved (though still at a reasonable 10 per cent). More importantly, we believe that if the rate hike cycle shifts to a more dovish stance in the second half, there could be greater interest in the banks (and rotation out of the lifecos). Finally, as it relates to upcoming results, we believe strong intra-quarter performance of the lifecos eats into their potential upside. Our top pick ‘into the quarter’ is SLF, owing to potential improvement at MFS, continued strong Group insurance results, and another quarter of positive investment income.”

Ahead of the start of earnings season on Feb. 8, Mr. Dechaine raised his targets for lifeco stocks after introducing his financial projections for 2024, seeing average earnings per share growth of 10 per cent, which he said is “partially a reflection of more depressed growth rates (i.e., of 4 per cent year-over-year).”

“Lifecos outperformed the market by 400 basis points in 2022 while also outperforming the banks by 900 bps along the way,” he said. “The latter comparison is an important one for investors and was remarkable since it represented only the second period of outperformance over the banks since 2015 (and 7th in the last 22 years). We believe the main driver revolved around recessionary fears. Whereas the lion’s share of a bank’s business is inherently linked to the economic cycle, a much smaller portion of a lifecos is so.”

“All companies have disclosed the earnings/book value impact of IFRS 17. What uncertainty remains, however, lies in the actual reporting of results under the new regime. All companies have guided to greater volatility of reported earnings, while core earnings should be less affected. The gap between the two measures (to the extent it’s wider) could be viewed in a less flattering light.”

Increasing his target prices by an average of 7 per cent to reflect his estimates and changes to his valuation models, Mr. Dechaine’s changes are:

* Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T, “sector perform”) to $36 from $35. The average on the Street is $34.30.

* IA Financial Corp. Inc. (IAG-T, “outperform”) to $88 from $78. Average: $87.

* Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T, “sector perform”) to $26 from $24. Average: $26.70.

* Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T, “sector perform”) to $69 from $66. Average: $69.75.

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Paul Holden made these target adjustments:

* Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T, “neutral”) to $37 from $32. Average: $34.30.

* IA Financial Corp. Inc. (IAG-T, “neutral”) to $85 from $74. Average: $87.

* Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T, “underperformer”) to $72 from $74. Average: $26.70.

* Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T, “outperformer”) to $71 from $65. Average: $69.75.

=====

After a difficult 2022 for independent power producers and infrastructure stocks, iA Capital Markets analyst Naji Baydoun is more optimistic about this year, believing the outlook for growth remains “solid.”

“Most of our coverage universe posted negative share price performance in 2022, primarily due to persistent inflationary pressures which have impacted both company costs and the monetary policy outlook,” he said in a report released Wednesday. “As (1) interest rates shot higher, and (2) due to uncertainty around the ultimate levels at which rates could stabilize (and the path to get there), equities in our coverage universe were impacted by the rising cost of capital. Despite these negative macroeconomic headwinds, we note (1) positive industry developments (i.e., increased global commitments to decarbonization), and (2) solid underlying company fundamentals and growth outlooks. On average, companies across our coverage universe delivered negative 5-per-cent total shareholder returns (TSRs) in 2022, while our Top Picks generated a 2-per-cent compounded TSR compared to negative 6 per cent for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

“The upside is in the balance sheet (not growth). Underlying consensus estimates broadly increased throughout 2022; the combination of improving growth expectations and declining share prices have made select equities more attractive to own. Although incremental growth initiatives and continued project de-risking/execution remain important drivers of shareholder value creation, we believe that funding will be the key catalyst to watch in 2023. Given the higher cost of capital environment, companies that can efficiently source low-cost non-dilutive capital should be best positioned to deliver the most amount of upside potential.”

Mr. Baydoun thinks the fundamental outlook for most companies in his coverage universe is encouraging, predicting “healthy” near-term and medium-term growth outlooks.

“Broadly speaking, we expect companies under coverage to be able to deliver mid to high single-digit cash flow per share growth over the medium-term, with a handful of companies also expected to provide investors with dividend growth relatively in line with overall cash flow per share growth over time,” he said. “When looking at the evolution of underlying consensus estimates over 2022, we note particularly strong upward revisions at companies that (1) had positive torque to higher power prices (NPI, BLX, INE, TA, CPX), (2) executed on accretive M&A

opportunities (INE, CPX, BIP, PIF, HEO), and (3) benefited from margin expansion and positive exposure to inflationary dynamics (SXP, BIP). On the flip side, we note substantial downward revisions to estimates at businesses with (1) negative exposure to supply-chain and inflationary cost pressures (ARE, BDT), (2) significant project delays (UGE), and (3)

weaknesses in their balance sheets/financial risk profiles (AQN). The broad variance of performance (both from a financial and share price perspective) reinforces the potential excess return generation that can be achieved from active management in the Power & Infrastructure sectors (in our view).”

He named a pair of stocks as his “top picks” for the first quarter of the year. They are:

* TransAlta Corp. (TA-T) with a “strong buy” rating and $16 target, matching the average on the Street but down from $16.50 previously.

“We consider TA our preferred merchant and value IPP play in the Canadian Power sector,” said Mr. Baydoun. “TA offers investors (1) a balanced mix of contracted and merchant powe rexposure, (2) improving balance sheet and cash flow fundamentals, (3) long-term upside to rising Alberta power prices, (4) a discounted relative valuation versus IPP peers, and (5) both downside protection and upside optionality from Brookfield’s strategic support. We continue to like TA’s clean energy transition plan, which we believe should (1) reduce the Company’s risk profile, (2) drive additional growth and diversification, and (3) support valuation multiple expansion over time (see here for more details). For 2023, we see the strong Alberta power market environment as a key near-term tailwind to financial performance; this should also support excess FCF generation, which provides capital allocation optionality (e.g., buybacks, self-funded internal and external growth initiatives). We expect TA to make steady progress on its existing growth and announced positive FID on new renewable power projects; the Company’s success in potentially accelerating its organic growth in 2023 could also provide additional comfort for investors about the Company’s overall trajectory. Finally, additional clarity on a potential corporate simplification plan could also support a higher relative valuation.

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP.UN-T) with a “strong buy” rating and US$46 target, down from US$47.50 but above the $44.87 average.

“We view BIP as a unique and diversified way for investors to play the broad long-term infrastructure investment theme, with (1) access to a global, large-scale infrastructure investment platform (ownership interests in more than US$70-billion of assets), (2) defensive cash flows (90 per cent of FFO regulated/contracted), (3) visible and sustainable organic cash flow growth (6-9 per cent per year, CAGR [compound annual growth rate] 2022-27E), (4) potential upside from accretive M&A, and (5) attractive income characteristics (4-per-cent yield, 60-70-per-cent long-term FFO payout, and a 5-9 per cent per year dividend growth target). BIP has delivered record financial results in 2022 and once again easily beat its capital deployment targets. The Company and management’s exceptional execution track record gives us confidence that it can continue to exceed its internal objectives and deliver double-digit cash flow per share growth over the medium-term. We expect large-scale asset monetizations to (1) surface/crystalize underappreciated value from BIP’s existing portfolio, and (2) support funding for growth initiatives (i.e., internal sourcing of capital for M&A). We also see the potential for BIP to capitalize on market volatility/dislocations to execute on strategic and accretive M&A opportunities (supported by its robust access to capital). By our calculations, the shares are currently trading at some of the most attractive valuation levels on per-unit-of-growth in recent years; we continue to see BIP as a standout growth vehicle for long-term shareholders in the current macroeconomic context.”

Mr. Baydoun also made these target changes:

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN-T, “buy”) to US$38 from US$40. Average: $37.14.

(BEP.UN-T, “buy”) to US$38 from US$40. Average: $37.14. Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T, “hold”) to $50 from $52. Average: $52.31.

(CPX-T, “hold”) to $50 from $52. Average: $52.31. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T, “buy”) to $14.50 from $15.50. Average: $14.31.

=====

While its fourth-quarter results largely fell in line with his expectations, Echelon Capital analyst Amr Ezzat lowered his rating for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN-T) to “buy” from “speculative buy” given concern over its “increased risk profile.”

Before the bell on Tuesday, the Calgary-based connected safety technology firm reported revenue of $22-million, up 14.3 per cent year-over-year but narrowly lower than Mr. Ezzat’s estimates of $23.6-million. An EBITDA loss of $7.7-million was better than the analyst’s forecast of a loss of $9.3-million due to better gross margins and expense reductions.

“Blackline Safety Corp.’s FQ422 results saw sales come in slightly below estimates while EBITDA losses were slightly narrower on the Company’s cost cutting initiatives,” he said. “The quarter continues to reflect meaningful cash outflows, with free cash flow coming in at negative $16.5-million for the quarter following on last quarter’s $20.6-million outflow. While we are encouraged by the Company’s initiatives to transition into a positive EBITDA and cash flow generator, we see heightened liquidity requirements as we go into the seasonally softer first half of the year. Although the Company is currently in a positive net cash position, we expect cash burn to continue (albeit at a more modest pace), leaving little wiggle room for any unforeseen headwinds.”

Seeing fiscal 2023 as “pivotal in proving out [the] sustainability of its business model,” Mr. Ezzat cut his target for Blackline shares to $3.50 from $5 after trimming his full-year sales and EBITDA projections. The average target is $4.97.

“We believe a much more aggressive return profile is possible beyond our target price should the Company successfully transition into a positive cash flow generator,” he said.

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor trimmed his target to $4 from $5 with a “speculative buy” rating.

“While the quarter featured minimal contributions from early G6 shipments, the company made material progress in narrowing the EBITDA loss profile while shoring up the balance sheet. Looking ahead, management hinted toward more liquidity-bolstering and cost-saving measures, while our attention remains on the broader G6 launch over the coming months as the key top-line catalyst,” said Mr. Taylor. “On that front, the company maintained a target of 45 - 50k G6 units shipped in F2023, with expectations for improving overall hardware and service margins as pricing initiatives take hold. We are reiterating our SPECULATIVE BUY recommendation and lowering our target price to $4.00 (from $5.00), largely reflecting a higher discount rate in our DCF as the company executes against its G6 target and works toward breakeven adj. EBITDA and FCF over the coming year.”

======

In other analyst actions:

* After reducing his WTI price expectation for 2023, Canaccord Genuity’s John Bereznicki downgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a $24 target, up from $22.50 but below the $25.23 average.

“With the change in our commodity price assumptions, our cash flow estimate for PSK decreases by 5 per cent in 2023,” he said. “With the stock price increasing by 6.1 per cent since the start of the year, we believe PSK’s stock is fairly valued at 12.5 times 2023 estimated EV/DACF [enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow]. As such, we have both increased our 12-month target price on PSK to $24.00 from $22.50 and reduced our recommendation to HOLD from Buy. Our $24.00 target price on PSK reflects a 13.1 times 2023 estimated EV/DACF multiple, compared to the royalty group average of 10.1 times.”

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen lowered her target for Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) to US$72 from US$74 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $71.53.

* Jefferies’ Mitch Ryan cut his Newcrest Mining Ltd. (NCM-T) target to $25 from $26 with a “buy” rating.