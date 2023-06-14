Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Echelon Partners analyst Ryan Walker called Osino Resources Corp.’s (OSI-X) Definitive Feasibility Study or its Twin Hills gold project in Namibia “solid and realistic” and now sees it “fully funded and shovel-ready by yearend.”

On Monday, the Vancouver-based company released the study, which yielded a post-tax net present value (5 per cent) of US$480-million and internal rate of return of 28 per cent at a base case gold price of US$1,750 per ounce. At spot gold prices of US$1,950 per ounce, Osino estimates Twin Hills will generate just under US$1.5-billion of net pre-tax cashflows, “demonstrating the strong margins, cash generation potential & economics of the project.”

“Importantly, the DFS also saw overall capex slightly decline to US$365-million (including US$34-milliob contingency and US$18-milliob in capitalized pre-strip), compared with the 2022 Prefeasibility estimate of US$375-million,” said Mr. Walker. “The decrease is partially owing to moving a planned solar photovoltaic power plant (25.5-27.1 MWac) off balance sheet (to be facilitated via a private power purchase agreement). Importantly, the solar plant is also expected to reduce operating costs, help mitigate the risk of national grid tariff escalation and reduce the project’s total greenhouse gas emissions by ~19.9kt annually (versus 100-per-cent coal power). Such savings are partially offset by changes to enhance tailings filtration and handling, which bring additional capex but are also expected to help reduce the project’s water consumption (85 per cent of the water in tailings is expected to be recycled to the process plant), an important consideration with project situated in an arid region.”

After updating his financial model to reflect the DFS results and mine plan, he bumped his target for Osino shares to $2 from $1.85, reiterating a “speculative buy” recommendation.

“We continue to view OSI positively given Twin Hills’ positive DFS economics, significant (approximately 4Moz) company-wide resource base bolstered by substantial exploration potential on a district-scale land package in an established Namibian mining region,” he said. “We contend that ongoing project de-risking bolstered by the solid DFS, interest by Newmont (see our note dated Dec. 15/22), and our outlook for improved gold prices going forward could see OSI garner more attention in the M&A arena. OSI currently trades at US$30 per ounce on an EV/oz basis, compared with the peer exploration/development company peer average of US$35 per ounce.”

Initiating coverage of the North American chemicals sector, Citi analyst Patrick Cunningham named Albemarle Corp. (ALB-N) his “top pick,” calling it the “right time to buy” and seeing “a positive risk/reward setup with EV battery supply chain restock a potential near-term catalyst for lithium prices.”

“We maintain our long-term bullish view on lithium, believing supply will struggle to keep pace with rapid demand growth,” he said. “ALB has committed to grow lithium chemical volumes 20-30 per cent per year, and we think resource and capacity investment decision3s will come on the back of more strategic supply agreements like the one with Ford. With destocking across the battery supply chain in 1Q23, spot lithium carbonate prices began the year down almost 70 per cent, but showed signs of life, nearly doubling from the bottom. We believe EV demand should remain strong this year and restocking in the supply chain could be the next catalyst for price action. We think upward price momentum points to 4-per-cent upside beyond the top end of segment FY23 guide. With shares down more than 30 per cent from the Nov-22 peak, we estimate nearly 20-per-cent upside potential in our base case, even assuming 2024 double-digit realized price declines.”

In a research report released late Tuesday, Mr. Cunningham launched coverage of 15 companies, handing out seven “buy” and eight “neutral” recommendations.

“Our underlying thesis is that investors should stick to three areas: (1) Paints & coatings names, which should see prices stick and earnings uplift as raw materials come off. (2) Exposure to secular growth from decarbonization in lithium (ALB), and defensive industrial gas names poised to capitalize on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and energy transition at large (APD, LIN). (3) Intermediate chemical producers with balanced portfolios, solid balance sheets, and medium-term catalysts from growth projects (EMN),” he said.

“We take a moderately defensive stance away from cyclical names and have positive ratings on gases and select specialties (ALB and paints names). Our Top Pick is ALB as we see the company benefitting from near-term lithium price moves and long-term integrated capacity expansion. LIN is our second pick as we like the stable EPS growth of industrial gases with some upside potential from long-term decarbonization projects. EMN is our third pick in the coverage as we like the resilient portfolio, emphasis on near-term cash flow, and first-mover molecular recycling technology.”

Stocks receiving “buy” recommendations are:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD-N) with a US$317 target. The average on the Street is

(APD-N) with a US$317 target. The average on the Street is Albemarle Corp. (ALB-N) with a US$260 target. Average: US$263.54.

(ALB-N) with a US$260 target. Average: US$263.54. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA-N) with a US$37 target. Average: US$34.16.

(AXTA-N) with a US$37 target. Average: US$34.16. Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN-N) with a US$91 target. Average: US$95.41.

(EMN-N) with a US$91 target. Average: US$95.41. Linde PLC (LIN-N) with a US$430 target. Average: US$402.50.

(LIN-N) with a US$430 target. Average: US$402.50. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG-N) with a US$161 target. Average: US$151.92.

(PPG-N) with a US$161 target. Average: US$151.92. Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW-N) with a US$283 target. Average: US$256.69.

“Our least preferred name in commodity chemicals is LYB due to a challenging E/PE market which may be in a long trough and Infrastructure end-market weighing on its Intermediates segment. Our least preferred name in Specialties is DD due to 2H23 guide being heavily dependent on strong electronics/semis recovery,” added Mr. Cunningham.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst James Edwardes Jones estimates the controversy over Anheuser-Busch Inbev S.A. ADR’s (BUD-N) use of a transgender influencer in a social-media campaign for Bud Light will hit the brand’s EBITDA by 37 per cent on a pro forma full-year basis and North American EBITDA by 22 per cent.

“In combination with these swinging (we hope worst case) forecast reductions, we estimate that AB InBev’s North American business has derated by over 20 per cent,” he said in a research note. “This is excessive given our belief that Bud Light’s travails will not impinge on AB InBev outside the U.S.. Consequently, the share price decline presents a (nerve-racking) buying opportunity.”

Pride becomes a minefield for big U.S. companies, but many continue their support

Mr. Jones called the controversy “calamitous from several perspectives in our opinion, not least for the share price” and now sees a “seriously grim trend” for the brand.

“We’ve dug into the P&L for Bud Light, and assuming current volume declines for Bud Light (26 per cent based on publicly available data according to AB InBev) and the U.S. (15 per cent volumes) persist, we estimate that Bud Light’s EBITDA will fall by 37 per cent and North America’s by 22 per cent owing to operational gearing,” he said.

“Working back from the prevailing share price, we calculate that the North American business is now trading on 5.9 times our 2024 EBITDA forecast, a 23-per-cent reduction from the beginning of April (before this all kicked off). We think the Bud Light debacle is a one off and will not affect AB InBev’s business outside the U.S.. Consequently we believe that the 23-per-cent derating, in addition to hefty forecast downgrades, is excessive. While our price target has fallen by 5 per cent to €69, we nonetheless believe that AB InBev’s shares are compellingly undervalued.”

Reiterating his “outperform” recommendation, he cut his target for its Belgium-listed shares to €69 from €73. The current average is €64.98. For its U.S.-listed shares, the average is now US$66.71, almost 20 per cent higher than the Wednesday close of US$55.62.

Eight Capital analyst Anoop Prihar called the lack of recent news around Critical Elements Lithium Corp.’s (CRE-X) strategic initiatives “disappointing” and thinks it’s caused many investors to exit the stock.

“[Monday], CRE closed at $1.65 per share - which is the lowest price it has closed at since October 2022,” he said. “We believe the price weakness reflects the lack of news surrounding CRE’s strategic initiatives. Investors will recall that earlier this year, CRE management indicated that it would have a strategic partner for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in place by the end of April 2023. To-date, there has been no announcement. Management has stated that the process is taking longer than originally anticipated, in part because they are attempting to conclude three agreements concurrently. This includes a strategic partner for the Rose Project, a spodumene off-take agreement, and the debt financing required to put Rose into production.

“Although management has indicated that they are making progress on these initiatives and that there is interest from various different parties, they do concede that the process has taken longer than originally anticipated. Management has not provided an updated timeline other than to say that project construction will not be impacted. We interpret this to mean that news surrounding the strategic initiatives could be released any time between now and the end of August 2023.”

Mr. Prihar continues to think the Montreal-based company should be able to achieve its strategic goals, citing “the on-going tightness in the North American lithium market, the near-term nature of the Rose Project (full production in 2026) and its relatively modest cap-x ($464-million).”

He reiterated his “buy” recommendation and $4 target for Critical Elements shares. The current average is $4.63.

“Although we do recognize that our $4.00 per share target price might be aggressive, we would note that spot Australian spodumene prices continue to strengthen, having appreciated by 14 per cent since mid-May (from US$3,250 per ton to US$3,700 per ton). Moreover, the May 2023 Chinese EV sales of 717,000 units are the strongest year-to-date sales recorded, which is encouraging given that China accounts for 55-60 per cent of the global EV market.

“While we concede that there could be a 50 cents per share delta surrounding our target price, at current levels the stock is not reflecting any significant upside potential. The investment decision at this juncture revolves around investor confidence in management’s ability to successfully conclude its strategic initiatives.”

In a separate note, Mr. Prihar reaffimed his “buy” rating and $12 target for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI-X), seeing it “rich in near-term catalysts.” The average is $11.75.

“SLI is in thefinal stages of completing a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study on the LANXESS Project, both of which are on track to be completed around the end of Q2/23,” he said.

“Following the completion of the DFS, LANXESS AG (LXS-FRA, Not Rated) will have an option to acquire between 30 per cent and 49 per cent of the project’s equity. If LANXESS chooses not to acquire an interest, SLI has the right to seek out another partner for up to 49 per cent of the project, with development costs being shared on a pro-rata basis. This could open the door to another high quality partner.”

Scotia Capital analyst George Doumet sees limited upside for Canadian grocers.

However, ahead of next week’s release of its fourth-quarter results, he thinks Empire Co. Ltd. (EMP.A-T) has the potential to outperform peers “in an environment of rapidly declining food inflation (and/or a modest recession),” pointing to its discounted valuation versus Metro Inc. (MRU-T) and Loblaw Co. Ltd. (L-T).

“Following a Q3 impacted by a cybersecurity event and a difficult year-over-year comp, we expect EMP.A to see improving trends in Q4 (we are largely in line with consensus),” he said. “All in all, while the company is navigating a currently challenging environment, we see room for meaningful improvements (double-digit EPS growth) as inflation gradually abates and strategic initiatives continue to deliver benefits beyond Project Horizon. We will be looking for an update on LT growth targets and key drivers of growth/efficiency improvements (Scene+, space productivity, SG&A, etc).”

Mr. Doumet is forecasting quarterly revenue of $7.583-billion and adjusted earnings per share of 68 cents, both narrowly above the consensus estimates on the Street ($7.574-billion and 67 cents).

“Food at home inflation in Q4 was still elevated at 9.8 per cent, contributing to top-line growth as well as continued shift towards discount,” he said. “Volume trends should improve sequentially as the impact of cybersecurity event and the cycling of Omicron last year are behind. We forecast 2.7-per-cent SSS [same-store sales] growth and represents a 10.9-per-cent four-year stack, improving from 9.8 per cent last quarter.

“We expect retail gross margin to come in at 26 per cent, up 40 basis points versus a year ago. In Q3, gross margin was down slightly (down 30 bps year-over-year), mainly due to heightened shrink stemming from the cybersecurity event. Excluding the impact of the incident, EMP.a grew its gross margin thanks to the continued execution of its strategy and additional benefits of project Horizon.”

Mr. Doumet maintained a “sector outperform” recommendation and $42 target for Empire shares. The average target is $40.63.

“In July 2020, EMP.A outlined its new three-year strategy to deliver an incremental $500-million in annualized EBITDA by the end of fiscal 2023,” he said. “We believe EMP is on the right path and to date has made much progress. We continue to have heightened confidence in the management team’s ability to execute on its ambitious turnaround strategy and continue to grow and gain share beyond F2023.”

In other analyst actions:

* BMO’s Ameet Thakkar downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q, BLDP-T) to “underperform” from “market perform” with a US$4.25 target, down from US$4.50. Others making changes include: Jefferies’ Sam Burwell to US$5 from US$4.50 with a “hold” rating, TD Securities’ Aaron MacNeil to US$5.50 from US$5 with a “hold” rating and Susquehanna’s Biju Perincheril to US$5.50 from US$4.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average on the Street is US$6.88.

* UBS’ Daniel Major upgraded Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) to “buy” from a “neutral” recommendation.

* Piper Sandler’s Brian Mullan initiated coverage of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-N, QSR-T) with a “neutral” recommendation and US$79 target, exceeding the US$74.94 average on the Street.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel cut his target for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T) to $44, below the $46.50 average, from $46 with a “neutral” recommendation.