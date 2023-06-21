Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar predicts Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) will see an acceleration in growth through the second half of 2023 “amidst overblown new entrant concerns.”

Pointing to easier year-over-year comparisons in both foreign exchange and expenses as well as “ongoing solid” same-store sales growth assumptions, he upgraded the Markham, Ont.-based company to “outperform” from “sector perform” on Wednesday.

“PET’s stock has declined 16 per cent (from $36.62 on March 22 to $30.77 currently) since Chewy highlighted international expansion plans in its Q4 earnings call,” said Mr. Shreedhar. “Based on current valuation, this decline implies an EPS hit of $0.31. Using PET’s 2023 gross margin rate, we estimate that the market is reflecting $80-million in lost PET revenue (7.5 per cent of 2023 revenue). This is overly punitive given Chewy’s U.S. market share is 7 per cent obtained in over 10 years. Additionally, we highlight that Chewy indicated its Canada expansion would be gradual.”

The analyst said his proprietary analysis of thousands of customer reviews “indicates very strong customer reception of the Pet Valu brand,” seeing similar scores to discount retailer Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T). He said it has maintained a higher average customer satisfaction score compared to other discretionary retailers in his coverage universe.

“We believe this data is supportive of the company’s long-term growth potential and ability to defend against competition,” he said. “Our review of customer feedback indicates that customers, in general, view PET staff to provide strong customer service, although sentiment on pricing is mixed.”

Also touting the positive impact bought by its $110-million investment between 2022 and 2025 to alleviate third-party logistics costs and emphasizing its “strong” balance sheet and free cash flow generation may lead to a share buyback program, Mr. Shreedhar maintained his target of $41 for Pet Valu shares. The average target on the Street is $44.50, according to Refinitiv data.

“We are upgrading PET given strong and resilient business fundamentals (strong business positioning, high returns on capital and attractive market characteristics), expectations of positive earnings growth in H2/23+, and attractive valuation,” he said. “PET’s stock is down more than 20 per cent year-to-date given concerns on new entrants, slowing EPS growth and recent insider share sales. PET trades at 10.9 times NTM [next 12-month] EBITDA. We value PET at 12.5 times our 2024/25 EBITDA.”

=====

With industry data showing a “lack of seasonal uplift,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier does not see signs of a short-term inflection point for TFI International Inc. (TFII-T).

In a research note titled Hopes of a steep 2H rebound stuck in traffic, he lowered his second-quarter financial forecast for the Montreal-based transportation and logistics company, pointing to “continued softness in trucking conditions” as well as the impact of a 20-per-cent quarter-over-quarter decline in diesel prices on its fuel surcharges and a weaker U.S. dollar.

“While some industry experts believe we have reached an inflection point in the trucking market, we are of the opinion that 2023 is a transition year and that the rebound will be slow/gradual and occur only toward the end of the year,” said Mr. Poirier. “Looking at the data — such as TFI’s U.S. LTL [less than truckload] peers’ mid-2Q tonnage, the ISM Manufacturing PMI (historically a leading indicator for LTL tonnage), LTL employment, truck capacity and inventories, among others — we see a soft freight market without the typical 2Q seasonal uplift.”

Mr. Poirier reduced his quarter revenue projection to US$1.867-billion from US$1.995-billon. His adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and earnings per share estimates slid to US$307-million and US$1.61, respectively, from US$346-million and US$1.94.

His full-year EPS estimate now sits at US$6.52, down from US$7.01 and below the company’s guidance of US$7 to US$7.25, which he sees “poised for downward revision.”

“No need to panic, long-term picture remains intact — we derive a value of $214 per share by 2026, which translates into a CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 15.4 per cent,” said Mr. Poirier. “While we have reduced our numbers for 2023, our compounding FCF generation thesis for TFI remains unchanged. Our three-year CAGR of 15.4 per cent is above the 13.0 per cent we calculate for CNR and 11.4 per cent for CP. Given that we now forecast TFI ending 2024 at 0.5 times leverage, if we assume US$1.0-billion of M&A in 2024 (at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x), we calculate $17–18 per share of incremental value to our target price. We also see limited downside risk; using a trough valuation multiple of 7 times (from previous freight recessions), we derive a target price of $131 per share, which is only 6 per cent below the current stock price, excluding any added protection from increased buybacks (TFI has been active over the last two months).”

Maintaining a “buy” recommendation and reaffirming TFI as his “favourite transportation name,” Mr. Poirier reduced his target to $171 from $180. The average on the Street is $154.79.

=====

Citi analyst Filippo Falorni expects Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP-N) to continue to benefit from the controversy surrounding Bud Light throughout the summer, “leading to upside to both top- and bottom-line estimates and raised 2023 guidance (which currently does not reflect the acceleration in sales growth since the beginning of April).”

Rival Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (BUD-N) brand continues to decline in popularity south of the border following a backlash from a conservatives over its use of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a social media promotion. According to sales data from NielsenIQ, Bud Light lost its top spot in the U.S. beer market last month to Constellation Brands Inc.’s (STZ-N) Modelo Especial.

Pride becomes a minefield for big U.S. companies, but many continue their support

“We are opening a positive catalyst watch on TAP given our expectation for continued upside in the stock on benefits from the Bud Light controversy, which has driven a 15.8-per-cent increase in sales growth for TAP in Nielsen data for the Beer, FMB, Cider category in the period from 4/2/23 thru 6/3/23 (and conversely a 10.5-per-cent decline for ABI),” said Mr. Falorni.

“While TAP’s stock is already up 28 per cent since 4/3/23, we expect the impact of the controversy to last through the summer, including the July 4 holiday (which is the highest consumption holiday for beer), which should result in upside for sales and profitability, notably not yet reflected in TAP’s guidance.”

The analyst’s earnings per share estimate for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 is US$1.56, well above the consensus projection of US$1.37. His full-year forecast of US$4.70 is also well ahead of the Street’s US$4.29 expectation.

With his “Positive 90-Day Catalyst Watch,” Mr. Falorni also hiked his target for Molson shares to US$72 from US$65, reiterating a “neutral” rating. The average target on the Street is US$65.44.

“While we view TAP’s current low valuation as compelling, we believe more visibility on the fundamental outlook is required to get more constructive on TAP shares, which have been trading at these low valuation levels for several years,” he said. “Specifically, we expect a conservative initial FY23 guidance, which may disappoint the market particularly on the margin front with TAP’s multi-year hedging program limiting the benefit from a moderation in commodity costs. Hence, we are waiting for more visibility and/or a better entry point to get more constructive.”

=====

Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick thinks Surge Energy Inc.’s (SGY-T) recent $245-million acquisition of crude oil assets from Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T) has given it “a dominant position in its conventional Sparky and SE Saskatchewan core oil plays and increasing the stock’s investor awareness potential.”

Initiating coverage with a “buy” recommendation on Tuesday, he thinks its “key advantages” are not being appreciated by the market due to share price underperformance thus far this year.

“We see SGY as one of the best ways to get exposure to conventional oil plays, including the multilateral drilling evolution, our bullish view on heavy oil differentials, and a recovery in oil prices,” said Mr. Skolnick. “The company has assets in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, with a focus on its Sparky and Frobisher assets, which provide waterflood and single leg frac’d wells & open hole multilateral opportunities in Alberta and SE Saskatchewan. Both of these asset bases make up about 65 per cent of current total company production and 85 per cent of total combined capex spending. Specifically, SGY plans to spend $175 million this year to drill 67 net wells, of which 37 are earmarked for Sparky and the remaining 30 for SE Saskatchewan.

“After being the second best performing stock amongst peers in 2022, appreciating over 100 per cent, or 50 per cent greater than the group average, shares of SGY have declined almost 20 per cent year-to-date, lagging the peer group average by almost 10 per cent. We believe last year’s outperformance was due to equity torque on debt reduction and improved well results at its core Sparky and Frobisher plays. For this year, we attribute the year-to-date underperformance to the increased debt associated with SGY’s cost to acquire assets from ERF-T (Not Covered) in late 2022 and this year’s oil price volatility. This underperformance has created an opportunity, in our view, as we feel the market is ignoring the continued improvements to come at SGY, especially as the company moves into advanced development of its multilateral strategy at Sparky; as it focuses on single and multilateral drilling on the higher quality Steelman field in the Frobisher; and as it continues to develop the recently acquired assets from ERF-T, which provide exposure to higher-quality Sparky inventory.”

Believing the Enerplus deal, announced in late December, puts Calgary-based Surge “under the radar of a large group on investors” as it increases production and seeing “notable” upside from the acquired land base, he set a target of $13 per share, exceeding the $12.72 average on the Street.

=====

Eight Capital analyst Christopher True initiated coverage of Calgary-based Lycos Energy Inc. (LCX-X) with a “buy” recommendation, believing it “provides a differentiated investment opportunity in the heavy oil space with its growth strategy in the emerging multilateral growth wedge of the Mannville Stack.”

“We estimate LCX exits 2023 with Q4 production of 4 MBOE/d [thousand barrel of oil equivalent per day], which represents 41-per-cent growth from Q2/23 (LCX’s first quarter post the 03/01 Alberta heavy oil acquisition) with a $40 million capital spend,” he said. “Furthermore, we estimate LCX reaching 6.2 MBOE/d by Q4/24 on a $47 million capital budget, which is another 55-per-cent year-over-year growth from Q4/23, which in both years is the highest organic growth rate amongst its oil-weighted SMID-cap peers. LCX plans on pursuing this heavy growth until 10 MBOE/d, at which point it plans to dial back the growth rate as corporate declines must be managed to keep capital efficiencies intact. We highlight, however, that acquisitions will be key for LCX to reach this production threshold.”

Mr. True emphasized Lycos’ strategy of focusing on production growth while expanding its reserves base, which requires spending its cash flow, is “differentiated from most peers.”

“In 2023, we estimate the company will marginally outspend cash flow with a capex payout of 110 per cent,” he added. “However, on STRIP in 2024, we estimate the company will enter FCF generating territory with $6.5 million generated in the year. We believe that this excess cash will be put back into the capital program to accelerate future growth. Lastly, we also see acquisitions as a major source of inorganic growth in the near term.

“Multilateral focus is also a key differentiator for LCX’s growth story. LCX looks to participate in the wave of growth in the Mannville Stack, which we believe is in the early innings and will provide a catalyst rich future, with new play concepts being discovered and the potential for inventory upside beyond the compelling well economics.”

The analyst set a target of 80 cents per share. The current average is $1.25.

“LCX has overweight exposure to heavy oil differentials and has underperformed despite a constructive outlook on WCS,” he concluded. “We show that LCX has one of the highest sensitivities to WCS pricing given that 98-99 per cent of its production is heavy oil. Despite the tightening of WCS differentials as of late, LCX has underperformed its heavy oil weighted peers by 25 per cent to 50 per cent. We think this outlook, along with the company’s strong growth fundamentals, shows us that this stock has been overlooked and there is a catch-up trade opportunity to be had.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* BMO’s Michael Murphy lowered his target for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T) to $5.50 from $6, below the $7.41 average, with a “market perform” rating.

* Mr. Murphy cut his Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T) target to $6.25 from $18 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $15.26.

* CIBC’s Scott Fletcher trimmed his target for Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) to $2 from $2.25 with a “neutral” rating. The average on the Street is $2.34.

* CIBC’s Bryce Adams cut his Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) target to $9 from $10 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $10.03.

* Scotia Capital’s Justin Strong cut his Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) target to $41.50 from $42.50, remaining above the $40.70 average, with a “sector outperform” rating.

“Shares have been under pressure (down 7 per cent) since announcing the company was considering an offering of green subordinated notes,” he said. “Last week the company announced pricing of $500-million of green hybrid notes. The notes will pay a 9.25-per-cent coupon at a 9.5-per-cent yield. However, with the benefit of a CAD/EURO interest rate hedge and interest rate deductibility the effective rate for the company is 6.2 per cent. We see this rate as being 250-500 bps below the expected returns for its late-stage development projects. We have updated our model for the issuance. We maintain our Sector Outperform rating and moderate our price target by $1 to $41.50 to account for the increased corporate leverage.”

* Following the release of the maiden mineral resource estimate for its Malartic H deposit located near its flagship project in Quebec, Eight Capital’s Felix Shafigullin bumped his O3 Mining Inc. (OIII-X) to $4.30 from $4.20 with a “buy” rating, exceeding the average target of $3.91.

“We see O3 as an undervalued opportunity based on a) O3′scash balance of approximately $18-million following the recent $10-million convertible debenture financing, b) a 20.5-per-cent stake in Moneta Gold (ME-T, Not covered) currently valued at $27-million, and c) regional upside at Alpha and Malartic H that iscurrently not priced in by the mark,” he said.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland lowered his Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) to $2 from $3 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $1.95.