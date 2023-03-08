Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

With rising interest rates offsetting its “impressive” organic growth, Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild lowered his recommendation for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN-T) to “hold” from “buy” in response to recent share price appreciation and its current valuation.

The Ottawa-based REIT slipped 1.4 per cent on Tuesday after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 funds from operations per unit of 12.9 per cent, down 5.8 per cent from the same period a year ago and a penny below the analyst’s estimate, which he attributed to “significantly greater-than-forecast interest expense.” He also emphasized “a jump in financing costs of $5.4 million ($0.04 per unit) from refinancing debt at higher rates and greater mortgage debt outstanding.”

“InterRent REIT reported another quarter of robust operating performance, as strong rental rate growth and improvements in occupancy resulted in an 8.4-per-cent rise in same-property NOI [net operating income],” said Mr. Rothschild. “However, financial results were slightly below our expectations as a result of a greater-than-anticipated rise in financing costs given the move in interest rates. As the REIT’s debt is now almost entirely secured at fixed rates, we expect healthy internal growth, largely from raising rental rates on turnover, to drive solid cash flow per unit growth over the next two years, only somewhat offset by the negative impact of higher interest rates.

“During the quarter, InterRent raised its IFRS cap rate by 7 bps to 4.04 per cent, from 3.97 per cent in Q3/22. Driven in part by the increase in the IFRS cap rate as well as a lower estimate of stabilized NOI, the REIT recorded a fair value loss of $108 million ($0.74 per unit) in Q4/22. We continue to utilize a cap rate of 4.55 per cent to value InterRent’s portfolio, and following Q4/22 results, our NAV per unit estimate is now $14.95, from $14.65 previously.”

Mr. Rothschild thinks same-property NOI “remains strong despite rising operating costs” and same-property occupancy continues to make gains. However, he trimmed his 2023 and 2024 estimates based on a greater-than-anticipated rise in interest costs.

His target for InterRent units rose by 25 cents to $15.75. The average target is $15.19.

“Over the past three months, InterRent’s units have generated a total return of 16.6 per cent, compared to the return of 12.7 per cent for its Canadian apartment REIT peers,” he said. “The REIT’s units currently trade at 29.0 times 2023 estimated AFFO, compared to, on average, 22.5 times 2023 AFFO for its peers.”

Others making changes include:

* National Bank’s Matt Kornack to $16 from $15.75 with an “outperform” rating.

“Generally speaking, this quarter was in line with expectations for InterRent as management’s objectives in terms of a lease up in the Montreal portfolio were met,” said Mr. Kornack. “The REIT’s other markets continued to see stronger rent dynamics and pre-pandemic occupancy levels. This drove strong SPNOI growth for the year with an expectation for high single digit performance in 2023. However, the translation of this top line performance will be constrained from an FFO/u standpoint by active mortgage refinancing at longer terms and higher rates in 2022 with further pressure expected in 2023. Management was uncertain on where turnovers would settle in 2023 but suggested they would trend down from the historical 30% average. A downward trending turnover rate as well as the expectation of market rent increases on the back of an extremely tight rental market is expected to keep embedded MTM elevated.”

* Scotia Capital’s Mario Saric to $15.75 from $15.50 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Jimmy Shan to $17 from $16.50 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $15.50 from $14.50 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

In a research note titled Uphill Sledding, ATB Capital Markets analyst Kenric Tyghe said a “steeper-than-expected” move to discount options by Canadian consumers will “make for a tougher-than-expected uphill battle” for sales for Empire Company Ltd.’s (EMP.A-T), citing “its heavily full-service-weighted base (and de minimis - relative - pharmacy business).”

When it reports third-quarter 2023 results on the March 16, the analyst expects the impact of the company’s November cybersecurity breach to be very evident, predicting a 10-cent hit to earnings per share. He’s now estimating quarterly EPS of 73 cents, in line with the the second quarter and 5 cents higher than the consensus estimate on the Street.

“We expect Empire food retail sales to reflect a larger negative spread versus Food CPI, reflecting (i) an increased focus on the value proposition in full service, (ii) the relative timing impact of the pandemicrelated closure on Empire’s off-cycle reporting calendar, and (iii) the consumer trade-down to discount (i.e., expected modest share losses),” he said. “We have lowered our SSS estimate to 2.8 per cent (on Food CPI in Empire’s quarter of 11.3 per cent) from 3.3 per cent to better reflect the challenging backdrop in-quarter, for year-over-year sales growth of 3.7 per cent to $7.65-billion (versus $7.69-billion prior, and consensus of $7.66-billion). We expect that Empire’s ecommerce business continues to ramp and that the capacity constraints in the year prior will not be reflected in this quarter’s performance.”

Mr. Tyghe said he expects food inflation to “remain elevated” through at least the first half of the calendar year, seeing it “continuing to defy gravity and with recent peer commentary that price request increases from suppliers remain elevated (on both the number of requests and the magnitude of the increases).”

“We expect the higher-for-longer food inflation, dovetailing with the ripple effects of the rate shock (and housing wealth effect reset) on consumers, to drive a further increase in the focus on value (the discount grocery channel) through mid-to-late calendar 2023 (before starting to rebalance exiting 2023),” the analyst added. “The challenge for Empire against this backdrop is that not only does it remain the most full-service-weighted (by a wide margin) grocer among its Canadian peer group, but it also has the smallest drug retail business (with an even smaller beauty business), which leaves the Company with few options to mitigate current headwinds.”

Reducing his sales estimates, Mr. Tyghe cut his target for Empire shares to $42 from $45, keeping an “outperform” recommendation. The average is currently $39.22.

“We believe our new price target is well supported based on Empire’s improving competitive positioning and its ramping e-commerce business,” he concluded.

=====

It will be “short-term pain for long-term gains” for investors in Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T), according to Stifel analyst Martin Landry.

Shares of the Markham, Ont.-based retailer fell 3.6 per cent on Tuesday amid concerns over its full-year 2023 earnings and margin outlook. That overshadowed largely in-line fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, including a year-over-year earnings per share increase of 4.9 per cent to 43 cents, matching the forecast of both Mr. Landry and the Street.

“Revenues continued a strong growth cadence driven by same-store sales growth of 11.8 per cent year-over-year, while gross margins came under pressure, declining 60 basis points year-over-year on the back of (1) a weaker Canadian dollar, (2) unfavorable sales mix with increased sales of national brands and (3) incremental pressure from a higher penetration of franchised operations, which carries lower margins profile due to wholesale revenues, having lower margins than retail revenues,” the analyst said.

“Continued strong revenue growth was offset by gross margins pressure, resulting in a more muted EPS growth year-over-year. EPS guidance for 2023 came-in below expectations and calls for limited growth year-over-year of 2.5 per cent, explaining the negative share price reaction today, in our view. Inefficiencies stemming from investments in supply chain are expected to be larger than previously expected, limiting gross margins upside near term.”

While Pet Valu expects margin struggles to have a negative impact of 0.8 per cent in 2023 due largely to a supply chain transformation, including new distribution facilities in Calgary, Vancouver and the GTA, Mr. Landry thinks that pressure will largely be “one-time in nature and not reflecting a change in the company’s earnings power.”

“In our view, these investments will create long-term benefits post 2025 and should allow the company to increase its margins profile above its 35 per cent to 36 per cent historical range driven by automation benefits and more efficient operations,” he said.

However, while continuing to tout “appealing industry characteristics” as well as its “strong growth prospects” and “solid business economics and competitive positioning,” Mr. Landry reduced his 2023 and 2024 earnings per share estimates by 4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, to $1.65 and $1.85 to reflect the higher-than-anticipated gross margins pressure.

That led him to cut his target for Pet Valu shares by $1 to $44, reiterating a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $46.17.

“Our long-term view on PET remains intact and PET remains one of the best organic growth story in the Canadian consumer sector,” he said. “We also expect ongoing investments into the business to increase the company’s margin profile in the long-term, which could lead to improved long-term EPS growth.”

=====

While he continues to think E Automotive Inc. (EINC-T) has “a unique model of driving technology into a mature used car auction market,” National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse said he’s cautious in the short term due to “continued macro headwinds and cash burn.”

Shares of the Toronto-based company, which operates digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers, fell 2.6 per cent on Tuesday following the release of “mixed” fourth-quarter 2022 financial results.

Revenue rose 14 per cent year-over-year to $26.3-million, missing both Mr. Tse’s $28-million estimate and the consensus forecast of $28.7-million. However, an adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.3-million was stronger than anticipated (losses of $10.4-million and $9-million, respectively).

“A positive in those mixed results was U.S. organic growth, which we estimate accelerated to 23 per cent year-over-year (off a low base) from 15 per cent year-over-year in Q3, outpacing the used car market (in the U.S.) which was down 5 per cent year-over-year according to data from Manheim,” the analyst said.

“With its cost savings program complete, $30-million in cash (inclusive of working capital) and a plan to pause acquisitions in the near term, Management noted it has enough cash to reach positive Adj. EBITDA. The timing of which was not provided.”

As “the narrative continues to be a focus on profitability,” Mr. Tse trimmed his target for E Automotive shares to $4.25 from $5, maintaining a “sector perform” rating. The average is $7.42

Other analysts making target changes include:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige to $7.25 from $7 with a “speculative buy” rating.

“While we are encouraged by the prospect of a recovery in conversion rates, in turn driving revenues and gross margins, the overall market remains under pressure due to [a used car] inventory issue,” said Mr. Galappatthige. “Thereby even as we roll forward our valuation to fiscal 2024 (from 2023), we have lowered our target EV/Sales multiple from 2 times to 1.75 times. This is largely on account of low visibility for the business, particularly with respect to F2024 and balance sheet concerns. Nonetheless, we maintain our SPEC BUY rating; we believe EINC has upside potential as the used vehicle market recovers over time and U.S. expansion gathers momentum.”

* Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet to $5.50 from $6 with a “sector perform” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Scotia Capital’s George Doumet increased his Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T) target to $71 from $68.50, maintaining a “sector outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $71.29.

* BMO’s Rene Cartier raised his Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) target to $23 from $22 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $24.64.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber cut his BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-N, BB-T) target to US$4.50 from US$5.50 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is US$4.81.

“Although lower than expected Q4 stems from several large Cybersecurity deals slipping into next quarter, BlackBerry’s goodwill impairment and potentially reduced long-term outlook suggest broader challenges in its Cybersecurity unit,” said Mr. Treiber.

* CIBC’s Paul Holden bumped his Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) target to $21 from $20 with a “sector perform” rating, while National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn increased his target to $28 from $24 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $23.08.

* BMO’s Randy Ollenberger increased his target for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) to $38 from $35 with an “outperform” rating, while ATB’s Patrick O’Rourke cut his target to $39 from $40 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $38.95.

* Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie raised his Power Corp. of Canada (POW-T) target to $44, above the $38.25 average, from $39 with a “sector perform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor increased his target for Think Research Corp. (THNK-X) to 80 cents, above the 75-cent average, from 60 cents with a “speculative buy” rating.

“Think Research announced a five-year SaaS agreement with a new customer to provide access to Think’s Digital Front Door and LMS solutions,” said Mr. Taylor. “The deal is expected to produce a significant $8.5-million in year-1 revenues including $7.8-million in recurring SaaS revenue at high margins. Combined with the recent $3.5-million contract expansion with a global pharmaceutical company announced in February, we believe Think’s Software & Data Solutions unit is poised for significant growth in 2023 and will skew the business mix more technology and data centric. We have raised our estimates on the back of this announcement and see the growth profile as de-risked. The added profitability should also help the company manage its balance sheet obligations more efficiently. On higher numbers, we are raising our target price ... based on an unchanged 1 times NTM+1 sales and 13 times EBITDA and see further upside potential as the company executes against this contract and other pipeline opportunities.”

* ATB Capital Markets’ Patrick O’Rourke lowered his Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) target to $90 from $95 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $90.86.

* National Bank’s Adam Shine cut his VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (FORA-T) to $10 from $11 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.71.

“The negative trend of 4Q in 2022 has continued through 1Q in 2023,” he said. “FORA remains optimistic that its product initiatives, including the mobile app and product discovery experiences for its communities, will be welcomed by users over coming quarters as added value to stimulate more engagement. With help from organic revenue initiatives like programmatic optimization and video advertising tests, revenue trends are expected to improve in 2Q and through 2H. An anticipated easing of top-line pressure coupled with restructuring savings of up to $6-million could eventually resuscitate margins.”

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet hiked his Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) target to $29, exceeding the $27.25 average, from $27 with a “sector outperform” rating, while BMO’s Devin Dodge moved his target to $26 from $23 with a “market perform” rating.