Wednesday’s breakouts: A top performing REIT delivering double-digit returns and annual distribution hikes

Discussed today is a security that is on the positive breakouts list - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT-UN-T).
Over the years, this REIT has provided investors with price appreciation combined with an attractive yield and distribution growth. Its unit price has rallied 20 per cent year-to-date, making it the top performing REIT in the S&P/TSX composite index. The unit price is less than one per cent away from its record closing high.
The REIT also provides investors with reliable income. Management has announced distribution increases for the past nine consecutive years. Granite has a unanimous buy recommendation from 10 analysts.
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The REIT
As at Nov. 4, Toronto-based Granite owned 108 industrial, warehouse, and logistics properties across North America and Europe. The REIT’s properties are located in eight countries: 44 in the United States, 30 in Canada, 11 in Germany, 11 in Austria, eight in the Netherlands, two in Poland, one in England, and one in the Czech Republic.
Magna International Inc. (MG-T) is the REIT’s largest tenant, representing 37 per cent of annualized revenue and 30 per cent of gross leasable area as at Sept. 30.
Granite’s top 10 tenants represented 60 per cent of annualized revenue as at Sept. 30: Magna (at 37 per cent), Amazon (at 6 per cent), ADESA (at 3 per cent), Restoration Hardware (at 2 per cent), Ingram Micro (2 per cent), Hanon Systems (2 per cent), Mars Petcare (2 per cent), Wayfair (2 per cent), Ricoh (2 per cent) and Cornerstone Brands (2 per cent). The REIT continues to reduce its concentrated exposure to Magna.
Given the REIT’s international exposure, foreign exchange can materially impact its financial results with a weakening Loonie benefiting the company’s FFO and AFFO.
The REIT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker GRT.UN and also on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GRP.U.
Investment thesis highlights
- Attractive fundamentals. Organic and acquisition growth.
- Strong balance sheet. In the third-quarter, the net debt-to-gross book value ratio was an attractive 24 per cent. On Nov. 24, the REIT completed a $288-million equity offering, issuing over 3.8-million units at a price per unit of $75.
- Cash flow stability provided by its largest tenant, Magna. Magna never missed a rent payment even during the 2008/2009 recession.
- Contractual fixed annual rent increases with the majority of its leases.
- Multi-year unit price appreciation. Year-to-date, the unit price is up 20 per cent. The unit price increased 24 per cent in 2019, 8 per cent in 2018, 10 per cent in 2017, and 18 per cent in 2016.
- Distribution increases for nine consecutive years.
- Provides investors with exposure to the industrials sector.
- ESG strategy. On June 4, Granite completed a $500-million green bond offering, funds committed to green projects (primarily certified green buildings).
Quarterly financial results
After the markets closed on Nov. 4, Granite reported solid third-quarter financial results that were relatively in-line with the Street’s expectations. FFO (funds from operations) per unit came in at 98 cents (excluding severance costs), a penny ahead of the consensus estimate. Same-property NOI (net operating income) increased 3 per cent (excluding currency exchange impacts). The occupancy rate as a percentage of gross leasable area stood at 99 per cent the end of the third-quarter.
The company acquired six properties in the third-quarter with another acquisition anticipated to be completed in the fourth-quarter. Subsequent to the quarter, management announced its plans to purchase three additional properties in the U.S., and four assets in the Netherlands. Management anticipates same-property NOI growth in the fourth-quarter will be maintained around the same level as reported in the third-quarter. Granite collected 100 per cent of rents due in the second and third quarters. The unit price advanced just under 1 per cent the next day and an additional 1 per cent the following trading session.
Distribution policy
Granite currently pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 24.2 cents per unit, or $2.90 per unit on a yearly basis, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.7 per cent.
Last month, management announced that its board approved a 3.4 per cent distribution increase that will lift the monthly distribution to 25 cents ($3 per unit yearly, annualized yield of 3.8 per cent) payable in mid-January. Its distribution has increased for nine consecutive years.
Granite has a conservative payout ratio. In 2019, the AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio stood at 81 per cent. For the first nine months of 2020, the AFFO payout ratio was 80 per cent.
Analysts’ recommendations
The REIT has a unanimous buy recommendation from 10 analysts.
The firms providing research coverage on the REIT are: BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.
Revised recommendations
Earlier this month, three analysts raised their expectations.
- Desjardins Securities’ Michael Markidis upgraded his recommendation to a “buy” from a “hold” and raised his target price to $85 from $79.
- TD Securities’ Sam Damiani moved his target to $87 from $86.
- Industrial Alliance Securities’ Frederic Blondeau increased his target by $3 to $87.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of $3.98 in 2020, up from $3.62 reported in 2019, and is forecast to rise 7 per cent to $4.27 in 2021. The consensus AFFO per unit estimates are $3.70 for 2020 and anticipated to climb to $3.99 in 2021.
Forecasts have increased over the year and are above pre-COVID levels. For instance, in Feb., the consensus FFO per unit estimates were $3.91 for 2020 and $4.13 for 2021. The Street was forecasting AFFO per unit of $3.55 in 2020 and $3.74 in 2021.
Valuation
The REIT is trading at an elevated valuation relative to historical levels.
According to Bloomberg, units of Granite are trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 18.5 times the 2021 consensus estimate, which is above its three-year historical average of 15.7 times.
The REIT is trading at a price-to-AFFO multiple of 19.8 times the 2021 consensus estimate.
The average 12-month target price is $85.15, implying the unit price has 8 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $82 (from Neil Downey at RBC), two at $83, $84, two at $85, three at $87, and $88.50 (from Matt Kornack at National Bank).
Insider transactions
Looking back to the beginning of the second-quarter, there have not been any trades in the public market reported by insiders.
Chart watch
Granite is the top performing REIT in the S&P/TSX composite real estate sector index in 2020 with a 20 per cent year-to-date price return. Year-to-date, Granite has outperformed the S&P/TSX composite index as well as the S&P/TSX capped REIT index.
Earlier this year, the unit price closed at a record high on Aug. 4.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the unit price is approaching a major ceiling of resistance around $80, near its record closing high of $79.65. After that, there is resistance around $85. Looking at the downside, there is initial support around $75, near its 50-day moving average (at $76.10). Failing that, there is support around $70, close to its 200-day moving average (at $70.65). The 200-day moving average has been a strong support level.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
